DOCA SHA is a DOCA Core Context. This library leverages the DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events offloaded to hardware.

SHA can be used to calculate message digest as illustrated in the following diagrams:

SHA from local memory to local memory:

Using the DPU to do SHA using the memory between the host and the DPU:

Using the host to do SHA calculation using memory between the host and the DPU:

The library requires a DOCA device to operate. The device is used to access memory and perform the actual SHA calculation. See DOCA Core Device Discovery.

For the same BlueField DPU, it does not matter which device is used (i.e., PF/VF/SF) as these devices utilize the same hardware component. If there are multiple DPUs, then it is possible to create a SHA instance per DPU, providing each instance with a device from a different DPU.

To access non-local memory (i.e., from the host to DPU or vice versa), the DPU side of the application must choose a device with an appropriate representor (see DOCA Core Device Representor Discovery). The device must stay valid for as long as the SHA instance is not destroyed.

The SHA task requires at least two DOCA buffers containing the destination and the source.

The destination is always a single doca_buf . The source can be a single doca_buf or a linked_list of doca_buf . All destination and source doca_buf s can be allocated from doca_buf_inventory .

Info For the usage of doca_buf_inventory , please refer to the DOCA Core Inventory Types table.

Buffers must not be modified or read during the SHA operation. For information on what kind of memory is supported, refer to the table in section "Buffer Support".