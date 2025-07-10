DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service Guide

Like other standard SPDK applications, the remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service and supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from the CLI.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set. Standard SPDK commands are executed by the spdk_rpc.py tool.

To invoke the extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set, users must add the --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt flag to the SPDK's rpc.py command. The SPDK RPC plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt.py is implemented as an RPC plugin. This flag is not needed when working with containers.

The following is an example of an RPC when using DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs from the source:

Copy Copied! /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/spdk/install-$(hostname)/bin/spdk_rpc --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt --help

Note Users may need to define the path to the virtio-fs -target folder using the PYTHONPATH environment variable. More details on the RPC plugins can be found in SPDK's official documentation.

Info Full spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs extended commands are detailed in the following subsections.

The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used with the rpc.py script inside the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container and crictl tool.

Info The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is CRI-compatible.

To query the active container ID: Copy Copied! crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs

To post RPCs to the container using crictl : Copy Copied! crictl exec <container-id> spdk_rpc.py -v <RPC-method> The flag -v controls verbosity. For example: Copy Copied! crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions Alternatively, an alias can be used: Copy Copied! crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs: Copy Copied! crictl exec -it <container-id> bash

Emulated PCIe functions are managed through DOCA devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers have special privileges to control, manipulate, and expose the emulated PCIe devices towards the host PCIe subsystem.

To operate a virtio-fs device/function by the DOCA transport, it is necessary to locate the appropriate emulation manager for it. The emulation manager maintains a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. Each of those functions is assigned a globally unique serial called a vendor unique identifier or VUID (e.g., MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2), which serves as unambiguous reference for identification and tracking purposes.

Command Description virtio_fs_doca_get_managers List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs virtio_fs_doca_get_functions List functions for virtio-fs virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs virtio_fs_doca_manager_create Create emulation manager for virtio-fs virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy Destroy emulation manager for virtio-fs

List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs . This method has no input parameters.

Example response:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : 1 , "result" : [ { "name" : "mlx5_0" } ] }





List functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics. The user may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or specify an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by that emulation manager device.

Example response:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : 1 , "result" : [ { "manager" : "mlx5_0" , "Function List" : [ { "hot pluggable" : "false" , "pci_address" : "0000:29:00.2" , "vuid" : "MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2" , "function_type" : "PF" } ] } ] }

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description manager Optional String Emulation manager device name to list emulated virtio-fs functions specific to it

List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs. This method has no input parameters.

Example response:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : 1 , "result" : [ { "name" : "mlx5_0" , } ] }





Create a virtio-fs emulation manager.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description manager Mandatory String Emulation manager device name

Destroy a virtio-fs emulation manager.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description manager Mandatory String Emulation manager device name

Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs.

The commands outlined in the following subsections hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.

List DOCA transport functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics.

Users may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by a specific emulation manager device.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description manager Mandatory String Emulation manager device name for creating a new Virtio FS function

Create a DOCA virtio FS function. The return value of this method is a VUID. This is n ot needed for static functions as the VUID can be retrieved from virtio_fs_doca_get_functions .

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description manager Mandatory String Emulation manager device name for creating a new virtio-fs function

Destroy a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs function.

Note This function should not be associated to any virtio-fs device.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description manager Mandatory String Emulation manager device name for destroying a virtio-fs function vuid Mandatory String VUID of the function to destroy

Hot plug a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs device. The virtio-fs device must be started.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name to hot plug wait-for-done Optional Flag If used, the method waits until the device is visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-plug operation and exit.

Hot unplug a DOCA virtio FS device. The virtio FS device must be started.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name to hot unplug wait-for-done Optional Flag If exists, the method waits until the device is non-visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-unplug operation and exit.

Set SPDK FSdev module options.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description fsdev_io_pool_size Mandatory int SPDK FSdev IO objects pool size fsdev_io_cache_size Mandatory int SPDK FSdev IO per-thread objects cache size

Get SPDK FSdev module options.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs uses the SPDK file system ( FSdev ) device framework as a backend for its virtio-fs controllers. Therefore, an SPDK FSdev must created and configured in advance.

Although the SPDK FSdev framework is generic and allows different types of the backend file system devices to be implemented. Currently, the only available backend device is AIO. This is the file system device that provides passthrough access to a local folder using either the Linux-native async I/O or POSIX async I/O.

Get information about the SPDK filesystem devices (fsdevs). The user may specify no parameters to list all filesystem devices, or a filesystem device may be specified by name.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description name Optional string Name of the fsdev of interest

Create an SPDK AIO FSdev ,

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description name Mandatory string Name of the AIO FSdev to create root_path Mandatory string Path on the system directory to be exposed as an SPDK filesystem enable_xattr Optional bool Enable extended attributes if set to true ; false by default enable_writeback_cache Optional bool Enable the writeback cache if set to true ; false by default max_write Optional int Maximum write size in bytes; 0x00020000 by default enable_skip_rw Optional bool Enable skipping read/write IOs if set to true ; false by default Note For debug purposes only.

Delete an AIO FSdev .

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description name Mandatory string Name of the AIO FSdev to delete

Virtio-fs emulation is a protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These mount points are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical mount points to the user within the virtual machine. Each virtio-fs mount point (e.g., virtio-fs PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-fs controller.

Note Probing a virtio-fs driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-fs controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).

Command Description virtio_fs_transport_create Create a virtio-fs transport virtio_fs_transport_destroy Destroy a virtio-fs transport virtio_fs_transport_start Start a virtio-fs transport virtio_fs_transport_stop Stop a virtio-fs transport virtio_fs_get_transports Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport virtio_fs_device_create Create a virtio-fs device virtio_fs_device_start Start a virtio-fs device virtio_fs_device_stop Stop a virtio-fs device virtio_fs_device_destroy Destroy a virtio-fs device virtio_fs_get_devices Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics virtio_fs_doca_device_modify Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport

Create a virtio-fs transport. This RPC includes all the common parameters/options for all transports. The transport becomes operational once it is started.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description transport_name Mandatory String Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs , transport_name should be DOCA.

Destroy a virtio-fs transport.

Note The transport must be stopped for destruction.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description transport_name Mandatory String Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.

Start a virtio-fs transport. This RPC finalizes the transport configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational and can be used to create new devices.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description transport_name Mandatory String Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.

Stop a virtio-fs transport. This RPC makes the transport configurable again.

Note A transport cannot be stopped if any devices are associated to it.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description transport_name Mandatory String Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.

Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description transport_name Optional String Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.

Create a virtio-fs device. This RPC creates a device with common parameters which are acceptable to all the transport types. To configure transport-specific parameters, users should use the virtio_fs_doca_device_modify command. The device becomes operational once it is started.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description transport_name Mandatory String Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA. dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name to use tag Optional String Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification. Note Must be provided during the virtio_fs_device_create RPC before the virtio_fs_device_start RPC. num_request_queues Optional Number Virtio-fs num_request_queues according to the virtio specification (default 31, range 1-62) queue_size Optional Number The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64, range 8-256) fsdev Optional String The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device Note Must be provided during the virtio_fs_device_create RPC before the virtio_fs_device_start RPC. Note RPC does not verify if FSdev is valid. If a wrong FSdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host. packed_vq Optional Bool Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation. driver_platform Optional String Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values: native ; x86 ; x86_64 ; aarch32 ; aarch64 . Using the native platform option sets the driver platform to be identical to the device platform.

Start a virtio-fs device. This RPC finalizes the device configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name

Stop a virtio-fs device.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name

Note The RPCs virtio_fs_device_stop and virtio_fs_device_start are supported during traffic. The user can stop the device while traffic is ongoing using virtio_fs_device_stop , then restart it using virtio_fs_device_start , and the device would continue handling I/O without any errors.

Destroy a virtio-fs device.

Note The device must be stopped before destruction.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name

Modify a virtio-fs device. This RPC is used to modify/set common properties of the device which are acceptable to all the transports.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name to use tag Optional String Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification Note Must be provided during virtio_fs_device_create or virtio_fs_device_modify RPCs, before virtio_fs_device_start RPC. num_request_queues Optional Number Virtio-fs num_request_queues according to the virtio specification (default 31; range 1-62) queue_size Optional Number The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64; range 8-256) fsdev Optional String The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device Note Must be provided during virtio_fs_device_create or virtio_fs_device_modify RPCs, before virtio_fs_device_start RPC. Note RPC does not verify if FSdev is valid. If a wrong FSdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host. packed_vq Optional Bool Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation driver_platform Optional String Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values: native ; x86 ; x86_64 ; aarch32 ; aarch64 . Using the native platform option sets the driver platform to be identical to the device platform.

Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics.

The user may specify no parameters to list the virtio-fs devices associated with all transports

The user may specify the name of a transport to list the virtio-fs devices associated with it

The user may specify the name of a virtio-fs device to display its characteristics

Transport name and device name parameters should be mutually exclusive.

Example response:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc" : "2.0" , "id" : 1 , "result" : [ { "name" : "vfsdev0" , "transport_name" : "DOCA" , "state" : "idle" , "fsdev" : "aio0" , "tag" : "docatag" , "queue_size" : 256 , "num_request_queues" : 1 , "packed_ring" : true } ] }

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description transport_name Optional String Name of transport whose associated virtio-fs devices to list dev_name Optional String Virtio-fs device name

Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport.

Info This RPC is for configuring DOCA target specific parameters.

Parameter Name Optional/Mandatory Type Description dev_name Mandatory String Virtio-fs device name manager Optional (must be provided before start) String Emulation manager vuid Optional (must be provided before start) String Vendor unique identifier Note VUID validation is not done. If an invalid VUID is set, virtio_fs_device_start RPC fails.

The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport and associating it to a virtio-fs device using a static physical function.

In BlueField: Create an AIO FSdev backend: Copy Copied! rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs List possible emulation managers: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers Create DOCA transport, emulation manager and start transport: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA Get transport information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports Get managers information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers Get function information, including their VUIDs: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag doca_test --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 8 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64 Set and modify virtio-fs parameters (VUID must be provided before calling virtio_fs_device_start RPC): Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2 Start the virtio-fs device: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0 Get device information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

In VM/host: To mount a device with the tag docatag and load virtio_pci driver if not loaded: Copy Copied! mkdir "/tmp/test" modprobe -v virtioFS mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test



In BlueField: Get device information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices Stop and destroy the virtio-fs device: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0 Stop the DOCA transport and destroy emulation manager and transport: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA

In VM/host: To unmount the device: Copy Copied! umount /tmp/test modprobe -rv virtiofs



The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport, creating a virtio-fs function, associating it to a virtio-fs device, and hot-plugging it:

In BlueField: Create AIO FSdev backend: Copy Copied! rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs List possible emulation managers: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers Create the DOCA transport and emulation manager and start the transport: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA Get transport information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports Get managers information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers Some managers would show hotplug capability. Get functions information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions Create virtio-fs function: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_function_create --manager mlx5_0 Returns VUID MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2 . Get functions information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions Returns the function that has been created with the appropriate VUID. Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag doca_test --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 8 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64 Set and modify virtio-fs parameters: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag doca_test --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 8 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64 The VUID must be provided before calling the virtio_fs_device_start RPC. Start the virtio FS device: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0 Get device information: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices The output for vfsdev0 would show it is not yet plugged. Hot plug the DOCA device to the host and wait until it becomes visible by the host: Copy Copied! rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug --dev-name vfsdev0 --wait- for -done

In VM/host: To mount a device with the tag docatag and load virtio_pci driver if not loaded: Copy Copied! mkdir "/tmp/test" modprobe -v virtiofs mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test



The following is an example of cleaning up and destroying the flow described under section "Hotplug Function":