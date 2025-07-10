DOCA Socket Relay allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to the DPU while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comch.

Socket relay only supports SOCK_STREAM communication with a limit of 512 AF_UNIX application clients.

The tool is coupled to the client AF_UNIX server application. That is, a socket relay instance should be initiated per AF_UNIX server application.

Socket relay is transparent to the application except for the following TCP flows:

Connection termination must be done by the host side application only

Once a FIN packet (shutdown system call has been made) is sent by the host side application, data cannot be transferred between the DPU and the host, and the connection must be closed.

The following details the communication flow between the client and server: