DOCA Storage Zero Copy Target RDMA Application Guide

DOCA Storage Zero Copy Target RDMA executes in three stages:

During this stage the application performs the following:

Creates a TCP server socket. Waits for comch_to_rdma to connect. Waits for a configure data path control message (buffer count, buffer size, doca_mmap export details) from comch_to_rdma. Imports the received doca_mmap. Create a local memory region. Creates a local doca_mmap. Creates a doca_buf_inventory. Sends a configure data path control message response to comch_to_rdma. Waits for N "create RDMA connection" control messages from comch_to_rdma. Creates the RDMA context. Exports the connection details. Starts connecting using the provided remote connection details. Sends a create RDMA connection control message response to comch_to_rdma. Waits for a "start data path connections" control message from comch_to_rdma. Verifies that all RDMA connections are ready to use. Sends a start data path connections control message response to comch_to_rdma. Waits for a start storage control message from comch_to_rdma. Starts data path threads. Sends a start storage control message response to comch_to_rdma.

In this stage, the data path threads start. Each thread begins by submitting receive RDMA tasks then executing a tight loop and polling the progress engine (PE) as quickly as possible until a "data path stop" IO message is received.

The process of handling an IO message involves the following steps:

Determine memory locations to be used for decoding the IO message. Submit a RDMA read/RDMA write operation. Upon completion of the RDMA read/write, send a response IO message to BlueField. Resubmit the RDMA receive task.

In this stage the application performs the following: