Hardware Architecture
BlueField's main hardware entities, which are optimized for different workloads.
Optimized for control-path applications, general-purpose computing, and single-flow performance.
16 Arm Cortex-A78 cores for general-purpose processing
Coherent Mesh architecture for efficient interconnectivity
Last-Level Cache (LLC) for optimized memory performance
DDR5 memory subsystem for high-speed data access
Base OS and microservices for managing system resources
Optimized for high-performance packet processing and advanced packet handling.
Programmable 64-128 packet processor for flexible networking
Multi-stage, highly parallelized architecture for throughput optimization
Flow-based classification and action engine for efficient packet processing
Support for RDMA, cryptographic acceleration, and time-based scheduling
Designed for I/O-intensive applications, high insertion rate tasks, network flow processing, device emulation, and DMA operations.
16 hyper-threaded I/O and packet processing cores for handling intensive workloads
Real-time OS for deterministic and low-latency operations