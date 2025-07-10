DOCA Documentation v2.9.1 LTS
IPsec Crypto Offload

Note

This feature is supported on crypto-enabled products of NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPUs, and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx and ConnectX-7 adapters (but not of ConnectX-6).

Newer/future crypto-enabled DPU and adapter product generations should also support the feature, unless explicitly stated in their documentation.

Note

For BlueField-2 and ConnectX-6 Dx devices only: If your target application will utilize bandwidth of 100Gb/s or higher, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes or NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx Adapters Product Release Notes to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. To access the relevant product release notes, please contact your NVIDIA sales representative.

IPsec crypto offload feature, also known as IPsec inline offload or IPsec aware offload feature enables the user to offload IPsec crypto encryption and decryption operations to the hardware.

Note

The hardware implementation only supports AES-GCM encryption scheme.

Enabling IPsec Crypto Offload

To enable the feature, support in both kernel and adapter firmware is required.

  • To add IPsec crypto offload support in the kernel, set the following flags accordingly:

    CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD=y
CONFIG_INET_ESP_OFFLOAD=m
CONFIG_INET6_ESP_OFFLOAD=m

    Note

    These flags are enabled by default in RedHat 8 and Ubuntu 18.04.0.

  • To check whether IPsec crypto offload is supported in firmware, look for the following string in the dmesg:

    mlx5e: IPSec ESP acceleration enabled

Configuring Security Associations for IPsec Offloads

To program the inline offload security associations (SA), add the option offload dev <netdev interface> dir out/in in the ip xfrm state command for transmitting and receiving SA.

  • Transmit inline offload SA xfrm command example:

    sudo ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp spi 0x46dc6204 reqid 0x46dc6204 mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0x60bd6c3eafba371a46411830fd56c53af93883261ed1fb26767820ff493f43ba35b0dcca 128 offload dev p4p1 dir out sel src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65

  • Receive inline offload SA xfrm command example:

    sudo ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp spi 0xaea0846c reqid 0xaea0846c mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0x81d5c3167c912c1dd50dab0cb4b6d815b6ace8844304db362215a258cd19deda8f89deda 128 offload dev p4p1 dir in sel src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64

Example of setting xfrm policies:

  • First server:

    + sudo ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp spi 0x28f39549 reqid 0x28f39549 mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0x492e8ffe718a95a00c1893ea61afc64997f4732848ccfe6ea07db483175cb18de9ae411a 128 offload dev enp4s0 dir out sel src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65
+ sudo ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp spi 0x622a73b4 reqid 0x622a73b4 mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0x093bfee2212802d626716815f862da31bcc7d9c44cfe3ab8049e7604b2feb1254869d25b 128 offload dev enp4s0 dir in sel src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64
+ sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65 dir out tmpl src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp reqid 0x28f39549 mode transport
+ sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64 dir in tmpl src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp reqid 0x622a73b4 mode transport
+ sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64 dir fwd tmpl src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp reqid 0x622a73b4 mode transport

  • Second server:

    + ssh -A -t root@l-csi-0921d /bin/bash
+ set -e
+ '[' 0 == 1 ']'
+ sudo ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp spi 0x28f39549 reqid 0x28f39549 mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0x492e8ffe718a95a00c1893ea61afc64997f4732848ccfe6ea07db483175cb18de9ae411a 128 offload dev enp4s0 dir in sel src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65
+ sudo ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp spi 0x622a73b4 reqid 0x622a73b4 mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0x093bfee2212802d626716815f862da31bcc7d9c44cfe3ab8049e7604b2feb1254869d25b 128 offload dev enp4s0 dir out sel src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64
+ sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64 dir out tmpl src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp reqid 0x622a73b4 mode transport
+ sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65 dir in tmpl src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp reqid 0x28f39549 mode transport
+ sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65 dir fwd tmpl src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp reqid 0x28f39549 mode transport
+ echo 'IPSec tunnel configured successfully'

