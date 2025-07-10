Local Loopback Disable feature allows users to force the disablement of local loopback on the virtual port (vport). This disables both unicast and multicast loopback in the hardware.

To enable Local Loopback Disable, run the following command:

Copy Copied! echo 1 > /sys/ class /net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"

Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/ class /net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"