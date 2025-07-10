SNAP-4 Service Release Notes

Description: When the virtio-blk kernel driver cannot find enough MSI-X vectors to satisfy all its opened virtqueues, it failovers to assign a single MSI-X vector to all virtqueues which negatively impacts performance. In addition, when a large number (e.g., 64) of virtqueues are associated with a single MSI-X, the kernel may enter a soft-lockup (kernel bug) and the IO will hang.

Workaround: Always keep num_queues < num_msix . Best practice is to not set --num_queues at all when creating virtio-blk controllers, and the best-suited value is automatically chosen based on available MSI-X.

