DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS OVS Update
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS OVS Update  DOCA Container Deployment Guide

On This Page

DOCA Container Deployment Guide

This guide provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA containers for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

DOCA containers allow for easy deployment of ready-made DOCA environments to the DPU, whether it is a DOCA service bundled inside a container and ready to be deployed, or a development environment already containing the desired DOCA version.

Containerized environments enable the users to decouple DOCA programs from the underlying BlueField software. Each container is pre-built with all needed libraries and configurations to match the specific DOCA version of the program at hand. One only needs to pick the desired version of the service and pull the ready-made container of that version from NVIDIA's container catalog.

containers-overview-version-1-modificationdate-1734472668643-api-v2.png

The different DOCA containers are listed on NGC, NVIDIA's container catalog, and can be found under both the "DOCA" and "DPU" labels.

Prerequisites

Note

Container deployment based on standalone Kubelet, as presented in this guide, is currently in alpha version and is subject to change in future releases.

Container Deployment

Deploying containers on top of the BlueField DPU requires the following setup sequence:

  1. Pull the container .yaml configuration files.

  2. Modify the container's .yaml configuration file.

  3. Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC.

Some of the steps must only be performed once, while others are required before the deployment of each container.

What follows is an example of the overall setup sequence using the DOCA Firefly container as an example.

deployment-architecture-version-1-modificationdate-1734472668893-api-v2.png

Pull Container YAML Configurations

Note

This step pulls the .yaml configurations from NGC. If you have already performed this step for other DOCA containers you may skip to the next section.

To pull the latest resource version:

  1. Download the NVIDIA NGC CLI.

  2. Pull the entire resource (latest version):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ngc registry resource download-version "nvidia/doca/doca_container_configs"

    Info

    Information about additional versions can be found in the NGC resource page.

    Info

    For more information regarding the NGC CLI, please refer to the NGC Catalog User Guide.

Container-specific Instructions

Some containers require specific configuration steps for the resources used by the application running inside the container and modifications for the .yaml configuration file of the container itself.

Refer to the container-specific instructions listed under the container's relevant page on NGC.

Structure of NGC Resource

The DOCA NGC resource downloaded in section "Pull Container YAML Configurations" contains a configs directory under which a dedicated folder per DOCA version is located. For example, 2.0.2 will include all currently available .yaml configuration files for DOCA 2.0.2 containers.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_container_configs_2.0.2v1
├── configs
│   ├── 1.2.0
│   │   ...
│   └── 2.0.2
│       ├── doca_application_recognition.yaml
│       ├── doca_blueman.yaml
│       ├── doca_devel.yaml
│       ├── doca_devel_cuda.yaml
│       ├── doca_firefly.yaml
│       ├── doca_flow_inspector.yaml
│       ├── doca_hbn.yaml
│       ├── doca_ips.yaml
│       ├── doca_snap.yaml
│       ├── doca_telemetry.yaml
│       └── doca_url_filter.yaml

In addition, the resource also contains a scripts directory under which services may choose to provide additional helper-scripts and configuration files to use with their services.

The folder structure of the scripts directory is as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
+ doca_container_configs_2.0.2v1
+-+ configs
| +--  ...
+-+ scripts
  +-+ doca_firefly               <== Name of DOCA Service
  +-+ doca_hbn                   <== Name of DOCA Service
  | +-+ 1.3.0
  | | +-- ...                    <== Files for the DOCA HBN version "1.3.0"
  | +-+ 1.4.0
  | | +-- ...                    <== Files for the DOCA HBN version "1.4.0"

A user wishing to deploy an older version of the DOCA service would still have access to the suitable YAML file (per DOCA release under configs) and scripts (under the service-specific version folder which resides under scripts).

Spawn Container

Once the desired .yaml file is updated, simply copy the configuration file to Kubelet's input folder. Here is an example using the doca_firefly.yaml, corresponding to the DOCA Firefly service.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cp doca_firefly.yaml /etc/kubelet.d

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC and spawns a pod executing the container. In this example, the DOCA Firelfy service starts executing right away and its printouts would be seen via the container's logs.

Review Container Deployment

When deploying a new container, it is recommended to follow this procedure to ensure successful completion of each step in the deployment:

  1. View currently active pods and their IDs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl pods

    Info

    It may take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start.

    When deploying a new container, search for a matching line in the command's output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    POD ID              CREATED             STATE               NAME                                     NAMESPACE           ATTEMPT             RUNTIME
06bd84c07537e       4 seconds ago       Ready               doca-firefly-my-dpu                      default             0                   (default)

  2. If a matching line fails to appear, it is recommended to view Kubelet's logs to get more information about the error:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo journalctl -u kubelet --since -5m

    Once the issue is resolved, proceed to the next steps.

    Info

    For more troubleshooting information and tips, refer to the matching section in our Troubleshooting Guide.

  3. Verify that the container image is successfully downloaded from NGC into the DPU's container registry (download time may vary based on the size of the container image):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl images

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    IMAGE                              TAG                 IMAGE ID            SIZE
k8s.gcr.io/pause                   3.9                 829e9de338bd5       268kB
nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly   1.1.0-doca2.0.2     134cb22f34611       87.4MB

  4. View currently active containers and their IDs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl ps

    Once again, find a matching line for the deployed container (boot time may vary depending on the container's image size):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    CONTAINER           IMAGE               CREATED             STATE               NAME                     ATTEMPT             POD ID              POD
b505a05b7dc23       134cb22f34611       4 minutes ago       Running             doca-firefly             0                   06bd84c07537e       doca-firefly-my-dpu

  5. In case of failure, to see a line matching the container, check the list of all recent container deployments:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl ps -a

    It is possible that the container encountered an error during boot and exited right away:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    CONTAINER           IMAGE               CREATED             STATE               NAME                     ATTEMPT             POD ID              POD
de2361ec15b61       134cb22f34611       1 second ago        Exited              doca-firefly             1                   4aea5f5adc91d       doca-firefly-my-dpu

  6. During the container's lifetime, and for a short timespan after it exits, once can view the containers logs as were printed to the standard output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl logs <container-id>

    In this case, the user can learn from the log that the wrong configuration was passed to the container:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ sudo crictl logs de2361ec15b61
Starting DOCA Firefly - Version 1.1.0
...
Requested the following PTP interface: p10
Failed to find interface "p10". Aborting

Info

For additional information and guides on using crictl, refer to the Kubernetes documentation.


Stop Container

The recommended way to stop a pod and its containers is as follows:

  1. Delete the .yaml configuration file for Kubelet to stop the pod:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    rm /etc/kubelet.d/<file name>.yaml

  2. Stop the pod directly (only if it still shows "Ready"):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl stopp <pod-id>

  3. Once the pod stops, it may also be necessary to stop the container itself:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo crictl stop <container-id>

Troubleshooting Common Errors

This section provides a list of common errors that may be encountered when spawning a container. These account for the vast majority of deployment errors and are easy to verify first before trying to parse the Kubelet journal log.

Info

If more troubleshooting is required, refer to the matching section in the Troubleshooting Guide.

Yaml Syntax

The syntax of the .yaml file is extremely sensitive and minor indentation changes may cause it to stop working. The file uses spaces (' ') for indentations (two per indent). Using any other number of spaces causes an undefined behavior.

Huge Pages

The container only spawns once all the required system resources are allocated on the DPU and can be reserved for the container. The most notable resource is huge pages.

  1. Before deploying the container, make sure that:

    1. Huge pages are allocated as required per container.

    2. Both the amount and size of pages match the requirements precisely.

  2. Once huge pages are allocated, it is recommended to restart the container service to apply the change:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service 
sudo systemctl restart containerd.service

  3. Once the above operations are completed successfully, the container could be deployed (YAML can be copied to /etc/kubelet.d).

Advanced Troubleshooting

Manual Execution from Within Container - Debugging

Note

The deployment described in this section requires an in-depth knowledge of the container's structure. As this structure might change from version to version, it is only recommended to use this deployment for debugging, and only after other debugging steps have been attempted.

Although most containers define the entrypoint.sh script as the container's ENTRYPOINT, this option is only valid for interaction-less sessions. In some debugging scenarios, it is useful to have better control of the programs executed within the container via an interactive shell session. Hence, the .yaml file supports an additional execution option.

Uncommenting (i.e., removing # from) the following 2 lines in the .yaml file causes the container to boot without spawning the container's entrypoint script.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# command: ["sleep"]
# args: ["infinity"]

In this execution mode, users can attach a shell to the spawned container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl exec -it <container-id> /bin/bash

Once attached, users get a full shell session enabling them to execute internal programs directly at the scope of the container.

Air-gapped Container Deployment

Container deployment on the BlueField DPU can be done in air-gapped networks and does not require an Internet connection. As explained previously, per DOCA service container, there are 2 required components for successful deployment:

  • Container image – hosted on NVIDIA's NGC catalog

  • YAML file for the container

From an infrastructure perspective, one additional module is required:

  • k8s.gcr.io/pause container image

Pulling Container for Offline Deployment

When preparing an air-gapped environment, users must pull the required container images in advance so they could be imported locally to the target machine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker pull <container-image:tag>
docker save <container-image:tag> > <name>.tar

The following example pulls DOCA Firefly 1.1.0-doca2.0.2:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly:1.1.0-doca2.0.2
docker save nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly:1.1.0-doca2.0.2 > firefly_v1.1.0.tar

Note

Some of DOCA's container images support multiple architectures, causing the docker pull command to pull the image according to the architecture of the machine on which it is invoked. Users may force the operation to pull an Arm image by passing the --platform flag:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker pull --platform=linux/arm64 <container-image:tag>


Importing Container Image

After exporting the image from the container catalog, users must place the created *.tar files on the target machine on which to deploy them. The import command is as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ctr --namespace k8s.io image import <name>.tar

For example, to import the firefly .tar file pulled in the previous section:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ctr --namespace k8s.io image import firefly_v1.1.0.tar

Examining the status of the operation can be done using the image inspection command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
crictl images


Built-in Infrastructure Support

The DOCA image comes pre-shipped with the k8s.gcr.io/pause image:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/infrastructure/
├── docker_pause_3_9.tar
└── enable_offline_containers.sh

This image is imported by default during boot as part of the automatic activation of DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS).

Note

Importing the image independently of DTS can be done using the enable_offline_container.sh script located under the same directory as the image's *.tar file.

This image can also be pulled and imported manually, using the following instructions:

  • To export the image:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker pull k8s.gcr.io/pause:3.9
docker save k8s.gcr.io/pause:3.9 > docker_pause_3_9.tar

  • To import the image:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ctr --namespace k8s.io image import docker_pause_3_9.tar
crictl images
IMAGE                              TAG                 IMAGE ID            SIZE
k8s.gcr.io/pause                   3.9                 829e9de338bd5       268kB

DOCA Services for Host

A subset of the DOCA services is available for host-based deployment as well. This is indicated in those services' deployment and can also be identified by having container tags on NGC with the *-host suffix.

In contrast to the managed DPU environment, the deployment of DOCA services on the host is based on docker. This deployment can be extended further based on the user's own container runtime solution.

Docker Deployment

DOCA services for the host are deployed directly using Docker.

  1. Make sure Docker is installed on your host. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker version

    If it is not installed, visit the official Install Docker Engine webpage for installation instructions.

  2. Make sure the Docker service is started. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo systemctl daemon-reload 
sudo systemctl start docker

  3. Pull the container image directly from NGC (can also be done using the docker run command):

    1. Visit the NGC page of the desired container.

    2. Under the "Tags" menu, select the desired tag and click the paste icon so it is copied to the clipboard.

    3. The docker pull command will be as follows:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo docker pull <NGC container tag here>

      For example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly:1.1.0-doca2.0.2-host

      Note

      For DOCA services with deployments on both DPU and host, make sure to select the tag ending with -host.

  4. Deploy the DOCA service using Docker:

    1. The deployment is performed using the following command:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo docker run --privileged --net=host -v <host directory>:<container directory> -e <env variables> -it <container tag> /entrypoint.sh

      Info

      For more information, refer to Docker's official documentation.

    2. The specific deployment command for each DOCA service is listed in their respective deployment guide.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here