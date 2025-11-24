DOCA Storage ComCh to RDMA Zero copy Application Guide

The doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application is split into to two functional areas:

Control time and shared resources

Per thread data path resources

The flow of the application similarity executes in two main phases:

Control phase

Data path phase

The state starts by connecting to the storage target, then waiting for a client connection. Once all connections are established the application waits for the appropriate control commands:

Query storage

Init storage

Start storage

Processing each control command follows a similar pattern of:

Relay the command to the storage target

Wait for the storage target to respond

Do the required post processing and consistency checks on the storage responses

Respond to the client

The start storage control command will kick off the data path phase. Data threads will begin executing while the main thread proceeds to wait for the final control messages to complete the application lifecycle:

Stop storage

Shutdown

This phase happens per thread and involves each thread performing the requested IO operations requested by the client. Read and write requests are simply forwarded to the storage target, no actual processing is carried out by the data threads.

The regular read flow consists of the stages detailed in the following subsections.

The initiator sends an I/O request to the zero copy application. The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the storage target

The storage target performs a RDMA write operation

The zero copy application receives a response from the storage target The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the initiator

The initiator sends an I/O request to the zero copy application. The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the storage target

The storage target performs a RDMA read operation