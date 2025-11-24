On This Page
DOCA Storage Target RDMA Application Guide
The
doca_storage_target_rdma application provides a simple volatile memory solution.
The
doca_storage_target_rdma application perform the following key functions:
Provide a storage region for the storage use-case user to interact with.
Perform read and write of memory using doca_RDMA.
To accomplish these tasks, the application establishes a TCP server and listens for an incomming connection form a storage service.
The
doca_storage_target_rdma application is divided into two main functional areas:
Control-time and shared resources
Per-thread data path resources
The application execution follows two primary phases:
Control phase
Data path phase
Control Phase
This phase begins once a storage service connects via TCP.The application then waits for specific control commands:
Query storage
Report on the storage dimmensions
Init storage
Validate requested core count
Prepare local memory
Import remote memory
Create worker objects
Wait for RDMA connection requests
Wait for a number of RDMA connections based on the specified core count from init storage
Start storage
Wait until all connections are ready to process tasks
Submit initial tasks
Launch threads
Issuing the start storage command initiates the data path phase. While the data threads begin execution, the main thread continues to wait for final control commands to complete the application's lifecycle:
Stop storage
Shutdown
Data Path Phase
This phase is executed per thread and involves each thread performing I/O operations requested by the client:
Receive IO request
Perform RDMA read / write
Send IO response
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
This application is compiled as part of the set of storage applications. For compilation instructions, refer to the DOCA Storage Applications page.
Application Execution
DOCA Storage Target RDMA is provided in source form. Therefore, compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_storage_target_rdma [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -d, --device Device identifier --cpu CPU core to which the process affinity can be set --listen-port TCP listen port number --binary-content Path to binary .sbc file containing the initial content to be represented by this storage instance --block-count Number of available storage blocks. (Ignored when using content binary file) Default: 128 --block-size Block size used by the storage. (Ignored when using content binary file) Default: 4096Info
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_storage_target_rdma -h
For additional information, refer to section "Command-line Flags".
CLI example for running the application:
./doca_storage_target_rdma -d 3b:00.0 --listen-port 12345 --block-size 4096 --block-count 64 --cpu 0Note
The user DOCA device PCIe address (
3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe device.
The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:
./doca_storage_target_rdma --json [json_file]
For example:
./doca_storage_target_rdma --json doca_storage_target_rdma_params.jsonNote
Before execution, ensure that the JSON file contains valid configuration parameters, particularly the correct PCIe device addresses required for deployment.
Command-line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag/JSON Key
Description
JSON Content
General flags
Print a help synopsis
N/A
Print program version information
N/A
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Set the log level for the program:
Parse all command flags from an input JSON file
N/A
Program flags
DOCA device identifier. One of:
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Index of CPU to use. One data path thread is spawned per CPU. Index starts at 0.
Note
The user can specify this argument multiple times to create more threads.
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Port to listen upon for incomming TCP connections
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Path to a file to be used to provide initial content to the storage instance.
N/A
Number of storage blocks to provide
N/A
Size of each storage block
A user should provide one of:
--binary-content: Where the file is a .sbc file
The sbc file provides storage dimmensions and data to populate the blocks
OR (Random / uninitialisaed bytes with a user defined dimmension)
--block-count
--block-size
OR (Initialised bytes with a user defined dimmension)
--block-count
--block-size
--binary-content: Where the file is plain content to be distributed across the storage and its size == block count * block size
Troubleshooting
Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
Control Phase
-
target_rdma_app app{parse_target_rdma_app_cli_args(argc, argv)};
Parse CLI arguments, apply default values, and create the application instance.
-
app.wait_for_client_connection();
Wait for a storage service app to connect via TCP.
-
app.wait_for_and_process_query_storage();
Wait for the storage service to send a query storage control message, then:
Send a query storage response with the dimmensions of this storage instance
-
app.wait_for_and_process_init_storage();
Wait for the storage service to send an init storage control message, then:
Verify that the requested core count does not exceed the available cores
Create local storage
doca_mmap
Import remote memory
doca_mmap
Create data path resources:
Worker objects
IO message memory regions
doca_peobjects
doca_rdmaobjects
Send an init storage response
-
app.wait_for_and_process_create_rdma_connections();
Wait for the storage service to send a number of create rdma connection control messages Processing each by:
Create a connection by creating an exported connection details using
doca_rdmacontext specified in the command
Starting the connection using the provided remote connection details
-
app.wait_for_and_process_start_storage();
Wait for the storage service to send a start storage control message, then:
Wait until all doca_rdma contexts are ready to execute tasks (both sides have started their respective connections)
Allocate task objects
Submit receive tasks
Create and start worker threads
-
app.wait_for_and_process_stop_storage();
Wait for the storage service to send a stop storage control message (test complete), then:
Signal worker threads to stop
Join worker threads
-
app.wait_for_and_process_shutdown();
Wait for the storage service to send a shutdown control message, then:
Collect and store run statistics
Destroy data path objects
Send a shutdown response
-
app.display_stats();
Display collected statistics and destroy all control path objects.
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/storage/