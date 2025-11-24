On This Page
- Introduction
- System Design
- Application Architecture
- DOCA Libraries
- Dependencies
- Compiling the Application
- Running the Application
- References
NVIDIA DOCA IP Fragmentation Application Guide
This guide provides an implementation of IP fragmentation application on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.
This IP Fragmentation application is designed to handle IP fragmentation and reassembly efficiently, ensuring minimal processing overhead for non-fragmented packets while maintaining high performance for fragmented packets.
The application operates on a multi-core architecture, uses Receive Side Scaling (RSS) to distribute traffic, and supports configurable modes for flexible port configurations.
Key Features:
IP Reassembly:
Functionality: The application assembles fragmented packets received on input ports based on their fragmentation headers.
Workflow: Upon successful reassembly, the complete packets are forwarded to their destination port.
IP Fragmentation:
Functionality: Packets exceeding a configurable Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) are fragmented into smaller packets.
Workflow: Fragments are generated with correct headers and forwarded while maintaining efficient resource utilization.
Transparent Forwarding: Packets that are neither fragmented nor require reassembly are forwarded directly without additional processing overhead.
Inner and Outer Fragmentation Handling: The application supports handling fragmentation at both inner (e.g., encapsulated traffic like GRE, VXLAN) and outer IP layers.
Performance Optimization:
Designed for high throughput using multi-core processing.
Utilizes RSS to distribute traffic across multiple cores, ensuring efficient CPU utilization and scalability.
Debuggability with Counters.
Dual Operating Modes:
Dual Port Mode (Bidirectional): Traffic flows bidirectionally between two ports A ↔ B.
Quad Port Mode (Multiport): Independent unidirectional forwarding from Port A ↔ Port B and Port C ↔ Port D. In this mode, the direction of the traffic is isolated to go through two ports each time.
In both modes, non-fragmented or valid-sized packets follow the same path without additional actions.
The IP Fragmentation application can either run as a SW on BlueField-3's cores serving as an underlying service for host applications or on the host.
Operational Workflow
Packet Reception and Classification:
Traffic is received on the input ports, with RSS distributing flows to the cores the applications runs on.
Packets are classified into three categories:
Fragmented (Needs Reassembly)
Too Large (Needs Fragmentation)
Standard Packets (Direct Forwarding)
Reassembly:
Fragments are buffered and reassembled using a configurable timeout.
Once reassembled, the full packet is validated and forwarded to the dedicated port (depending on the mode).
Fragmentation:
Large packets exceeding the MTU are fragmented.
Fragments are prepared with correct headers, sequence numbers, and size.
Direct Forwarding:
Standard packets are forwarded with minimal processing
Performance and Scalability
Multi-Core Processing: The application scales horizontally with the number of CPU cores, with each core handling a subset of traffic flows.
RSS Traffic Distribution: Receive Side Scaling ensures optimal load balancing across cores.
Minimal Overhead: Processing logic is optimized for low-latency handling of standard packets while ensuring efficient fragmentation and reassembly operations.
Debugging and Monitoring
Application provides real-time counters for insights for:
Packets processed.
Fragments reassembled or fragmented.
Errors such as timeout on incomplete fragments.
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
For additional information about the used DOCA libraries, please refer to the respective programming guides.
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU is required.
Ubuntu 22.04 host (x86)
Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ip_frag/.
To build the IP fragmentation application:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_ip_frag=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_ip_frag is created under
/tmp/build/ip_frag/.
Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_ip_fragto
true
Execute:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_ip_fragis created under
/tmp/build/ip_frag/.
Troubleshooting
Please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.
Prerequisites
The Fragmentation application is based on DOCA Flow. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages.
$ echo
'4096'| sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages $ sudo mkdir /mnt/huge $ sudo mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=2M nodev /mnt/huge
The Flex Parser Profile is a setting that enables flexible protocol parsing on NVIDIA NICs/DPUs. To enable GTP protocol support, set the Flex Parser Profile to 3. This configuration is mandatory and must be done manually in the system :
$ sudo mlxconfig -d <pcie_address> s FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=
3
Application Execution
The IP Fragmentation application is provided in source form, hence a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_ip_frag [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -m, --mode Ip_frag application mode. Bidirectional mode forwards packets between a single reassembly port and a single fragmentation port. Multiport mode forwards packets between two pairs of reassembly and fragmentation ports. For more information consult DOCA IP Fragmentation Application Guide. Format: bidir, multiport -u, --mtu MTU size -t, --frag-aging-timeout Aging timeout of fragments pending packet reassembly in the fragmentation table (in ms) -s, --frag-tbl-size Frag table size, i.e. maximum amount of concurrent defragmentation contexts per worker thread -c, --mbuf-chain Enable mbuf chaining
For additional information, please refer to the Command Line Flags section below.
The above usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
/tmp/build/ip_frag/doca_ip_frag -- -h
CLI example for running the application on BlueField-3:
/tmp/build/ip_frag/doca_ip_frag -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.
2,dv_flow_en=
2,sft_en=
1-a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.
4,dv_flow_en=
2,sft_en=
1-a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.
3,dv_flow_en=
2,sft_en=
1-a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.
5,dv_flow_en=
2,sft_en=
1-l
3-
15-- -l
50-m multiport
CLI example for running the application on the host:
/tmp/build/ip_frag/doca_ip_frag -l
0-
7-a
0000:
08:
00.0,dv_flow_en=
2-a
0000:
08:
00.1,dv_flow_en=
2-- -l
60-m bidir -t
1000
The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:
/tmp/build/ip_frag/doca_ip_frag --json [json_file]
For example:
/tmp/build/ip_frag/doca_ip_frag --json /opt/src/doca/applications/ip_frag/ip_frag_params.json
Before execution, please ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the desired PCI addresses needed for the deployment.
Command Line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag/JSON Key
Description
JSON Content
DPDK flags
Add devices to the allow list
This is a mandatory flag.
List of cores to be used by the application data path
This is a mandatory flag.
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
N/A
Prints program version information
N/A
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Parse all command flags from an input json file
N/A
Program flags
Execution mode: bidir, multiport
This is a mandatory flag.
MTU for fragmentation
Fragmentation table aging timeout (in milliseconds)
Fragmentation table size
Enable mbuf chaining support on packet reassembly
Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.
Troubleshooting
Please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ip_frag/
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ip_frag/ip_frag_params.json