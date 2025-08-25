On This Page
- Introduction
- DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Deployment
- Installing Full DOCA Image on BlueField
- Firmware Installation
- Firmware Configuration
- Virtio-fs DOCA Host Drive Installation (Optional)
- DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment
- DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with SNAP Support
- RPC Commands
- Using JSON-based RPC Protocol
- PCIe Function Management
- Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management
- SPDK Fsdev Management
- Virtio-fs Emulation Management
- virtio_fs_transport_create
- virtio_fs_transport_destroy
- virtio_fs_transport_start
- virtio_fs_transport_stop
- virtio_fs_get_transports
- virtio_fs_device_create
- virtio_fs_device_start
- virtio_fs_device_stop
- virtio_fs_device_destroy
- virtio_fs_device_modify
- virtio_fs_get_devices
- virtio_fs_doca_device_modify
- virtio_fs_device_get_stat
- Configuration Example
- RPC Log History
- Saving and Loading Configuration
- Disabling/enabling SPDK Subsystem
- Appendix – NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage (GDS) Support in VirtioFS
- Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration
- Appendix – Host OS Configuration
- Appendix – Custom Fsdev Modules
- References
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service Guide
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service is supported at beta level.
NVIDIA BlueField enables hardware-accelerated, software-defined virtio-fs PCIe device emulation. This leverages the power of BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) to provide high-performance file system access in bare-metal and virtualized environments. Using BlueField, users can offload and accelerate networked file system operations from the host/guest, freeing up resources for other tasks and improving overall system efficiency. In this solution, t he host/guest uses its own standard virtio-fs driver which is fully isolated from the networked filesystem mounted within the BlueField .
Built upon the DOCA and SPDK frameworks, virtio-fs device emulation on BlueField devices offers a comprehensive set of libraries for BlueField-based solutions and for storage solutions. This architecture consists of several key components:
DOCA DevEmu subsystem and DOCA Virtio-fs library – These core libraries are responsible for the low-level hardware management and the translation of virtio descriptors carrying FUSE (filesystem in userspace) requests into abstract virtio-fs requests, which are then processed by the SPDK virtio-fs DOCA transport component.
SPDK virtio-fs transport – This component is responsible for the interaction with the low-level DOCA components and translating the incoming abstract DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs requests into generic virtio-fs request which are then processed by the virtio-fs target core.
SPDK virtio-fs target – This component implements and manages the virtio-fs device, transports, and the interface with a backend file system. Upon arrival on a new generic virtio-fs request from the transport, it processes and translates the requests according to virtio-fs and FUSE specifications, translating FUSE-based commands into the generic filesystem protocol.
SPDK fsdev – This component provides generic filesystem abstraction and interfaces with the low-level filesystem modules implementing a specific backend filesystem protocol.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as Container
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container image may be downloaded from NVIDIA NGC and easily deployed on the BlueField using a YAML file. The YAML file points to the docker image that includes DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs binaries aligned with the latest
spdk.nvda version.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is not pre- installed on the BFB but can be downloaded manually on demand . For instructions on how to install the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, refer to DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment.
This section describes how to deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as a container.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs does not come pre-installed with the BFB bundle.
The default virtio-blk emulation provider is set to
DPU. In this mode, SNAP Virtio-fs and SNAP Virtio-blk can operate simultaneously only if they are assigned to different DPA execution units (EUs).
This separation is achieved by setting the environment variable
dpu_helper_core_mask=0x1fffe, which is configured in the
set_environment_variables.sh script included in the SNAP Virtio-fs package.
Installing Full DOCA Image on BlueField
To install the BFB on BlueField:
[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>
For more information, refer to "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
Firmware Installation
[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
For more information, refer to "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
Firmware Configuration
Firmware configuration may expose new emulated PCIe functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, the user must make sure all exposed PCIe functions (static/hotplug) are backed by a supporting virtio-fs software configuration. Otherwise, these functions would malfunction and host behavior would be anomalous.
Clear the firmware configuration before implementing the required configuration:
[dpu] mst start [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset
Verify the firmware configuration:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query
Output example:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep VIRTIO_FS Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE False(0) True(1) True(1) VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_VF 0 0 0 * VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF 0 2 2 VIRTIO_FS_EMU_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID 6900 6900 6900 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_ID 4186 4186 4186 * VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX 2 3 3
The output provides 5 columns (listed from left to right):
Non-default configuration marker (
*)
Firmware configuration name
Default firmware value
Current firmware value
Firmware value after reboot – shows configuration update pending system reboot
To enable storage emulation options, BlueField must be set to work in internal CPU model:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
To enable the firmware config with virtio-fs emulation PF:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=3
For a complete list of the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs firmware configuration options, refer to "Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration".
Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.
RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration
RoCE communication is blocked for the default interfaces of BlueField OS's (named ECPFs),
mlx5_0 and
mlx5_1 typically. If RoCE traffic is required, scalable functions (or SFs) must be added which are network functions which support RoCE transport.
To enable RDMA/RoCE:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.
Hot-plug Firmware Configuration
When PCIe switch emulation is enabled, BlueField can support
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1 hotplug
virtio-fs
function. These PCIe functions are shared among all BlueField users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk,
virtio-fs
, and more (e.g., virtio-net).
To enable PCIe switch emulation and configure 31 hot-plugged ports to be used, run:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 1 plus the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.
On AMD machines, hotplug is not guaranteed to work and enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE may impact SR-IOV capabilities.
Virtio-fs DOCA Host Drive Installation (Optional)
The NVIDIA DOCA host package includes an optimized and extended version of the Virtio-fs driver; it provides better performance and additional features when compared to the upstream package.
Optimized performance using Virtio-fs multi-queue with a better locking design.
Support for a notification queue, allowing for a more accurate cached view of the filesystem by the host when remote changes happen.
Support for GPU Direct Storage, allowing for zero-copy transfers between storage devices and GPUs.
VirtioFS DOCA host package does not provide FLR support.
To install DOCA host, install the following package:
Install the doca repo
[host] apt install doca-host_<version>-ubuntu2404_amd64.deb
Update the package cache list
[host] apt update
Install NVIDIA virtiofs:
[host] apt install virtiofs-dkms
Install OFED version 25.04-0.2.3.0 or later.
The Virtio-fs DOCA host driver takes over your system version of the Virtio-fs driver. It does not affect your system version of FUSE. Existing FUSE-based application should run unaffected.
Configuration
Once installed, configure your DPU to run a SNAP Virtio-fs service and reboot the host. The host system will be stuck during the boot process until the SNAP Virtio-fs service becomes available.
You can confirm you are running Virtio-fs DOCA Host driver by looking in your kernel log for mentions of it:
[host] dmesg | grep 'virtio-fs' virtio-fs: Loading NVIDIA-virtiofs +mq +lockless +nvq
You can now mount your Virtio-fs drive as usual:
[host] mount -t virtiofs <tagname> /mnt/virtiofs/
Uninstallation
If you wish to remove the Virtio-fs DOCA Host driver, you can do so with the following command. It will also remove packages automatically installed as dependencies:
[host] apt purge --autoremove virtiofs-dkms
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is available on the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs NVIDIA NGC page.
To deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container on top of BlueField, the following procedure is required:
Setup preparation and DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.
Adjust the
doca_vfs.yamlfor advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container" for details.
Preparation Steps
Step 1: Allocate Hugepages
Allocate
4GiB hugepages for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container according to the DPU OS's
Hugepagesize value:
Query the
Hugepagesizevalue:
[dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo
In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB.
Use the
doca-hugepagestoo to configure the requested hugepages:
[dpu] doca-hugepages config --app snap --size 2048 --num 2048
Run the following to reloads the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings:
[dpu] doca-hugepages reload
If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.
If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate a number of hugepages appropriate to accommodate all applications.
Step 2: Create /etc/virtiofs Folder
The folder
/etc/virtiofs is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.
The default YAML configuration only mounts the
/etc/virtiofs folder for exposure and sharing between the container and the BlueField. This folder is used to expose configuration files or local file backends (e.g., AIO
fsdev
) from the DPU to the container.
Downloading YAML from NGC
The
.yaml configuration file for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container,
doca_vfs.yaml, is uploaded to DOCA NGC.
Internet connectivity is necessary to download DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resources.
Adjusting YAML Configuration
The
.yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs
.yamlfile is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e.,
Hugepagesize= 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.
To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the relevant
Hugepagesizevalue for the BlueField OS. For example, to support CentOS 8.x configure
Hugepagesizeto 512MB:
limits: hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"
The following example edits the
.yamlfile to request 8 CPU cores for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container:
resources: cpu: "8" limits: cpu: "8" env: - name: APP_ARGS value: "-m 0xff"Note
If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over CPU resources.
To automatically configure the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container upon deployment:
Add the
spdk_rpc_init.conffile under
/etc/virtiofs/. File example:
fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs/test virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 1 --queue-size 32 --driver-platform x86_64 virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid "MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F3" virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
Edit the
.yamlfile accordingly (uncomment):
env: - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF value: "/etc/virtiofs/spdk_rpc_init.conf"Note
It is user responsibility to make sure DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.
Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container
Run the Kubernetes tool:
[dpu] systemctl restart containerd
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd
Copy the updated
doca_vfs.yaml file to the
/etc/kubelet.d directory.
Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.
cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service starts initialization immediately, which may take a few seconds.
To verify whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is running, send
spdk_rpc.py spdk_get_version to confirm whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is operational or still initializing.
Debug and Log
View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):
crictl pods
Example output:
POD ID CREATED STATE NAME
0379ac2c4f34c About a minute ago Ready virtiofs
View currently active containers, and their IDs:
crictl ps
View existing containers and their ID:
crictl ps -a
Examine the logs of a given container (virtio-fs logs):
crictl logs <container_id>
Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:
journalctl -u kubelet
The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under
/var/log/containers.
Stop, Start, Restart DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container
To stop the container, remove the
.yamlfile form
/etc/kubelet.d/.
To start the container, copy the
.yamlfile to the same path:
cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d
To restart the container (with sig-term), use the
-t(timeout) option:
crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>Note
After containers in a pod exit, the kubelet restarts them with an exponential back-off delay (10s, 20s, 40s, etc.) which is capped at five minutes. Once a container has run for 10 minutes without an issue, the kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with SNAP Support
The DOCA SNAP virtio-fs container, along with its associated packages, natively supports DOCA SNAP-4 , which is implemented as an SPDK subsystem module. This design enables the concurrent operation of both virtio-fs, virtio-blk and NVMe as a unified service. Additionally, DOCA SNAP is integrated as part of the DOCA SNAP virtio-fs deployment.
DOCA SNAP deployment sets
snap,
snap_nvme, and
snap_vblk as SPDK subsystems which can be disabled as needed.
Refer to DOCA SNAP-4 Service Guide documentation for more information.
DOCA SNAP RPCs can be used as an SPDK plugin, the recommended method for running RPCs with the SPDK RPC script. Users may need to set the
PYTHONPATH environment variable to include the path to
snap_rpc.py.
This command creates a Virtio block controller using the DOCA SNAP RPC plugin, specifying
--pf_id 0 and using
Null0 as the block device:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin snap_rpc virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --bdev Null0
For further details on using RPC plugins, refer to the SPDK official documentation.
Like other standard SPDK applications, the remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service and supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from the CLI.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set. Standard SPDK commands are executed by the
spdk_rpc.py tool.
To invoke the extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set, users must add the
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt flag to the SPDK's
spdk_rpc.py command. The SPDK RPC plugin
rpc_virtio_fs_tgt.py is implemented as an RPC plugin. This flag is not needed when working with containers.
The following is an example of an RPC when using DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs from the source:
/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/spdk/install-$(hostname)/bin/spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt --help
Users may need to define the path to the
virtio-fs
-target folder using the
PYTHONPATH environment variable. More details on the RPC plugins can be found in SPDK's official documentation.
Full
spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs extended commands are detailed in the following subsections.
Using JSON-based RPC Protocol
The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used with the
spdk_rpc.py script inside the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container and
crictl tool.
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is CRI-compatible.
To query the active container ID:
crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs
To post RPCs to the container using
crictl:
crictl exec <container-id> spdk_rpc.py -v <RPC-method>
The flag
-vcontrols verbosity. For example:
crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Alternatively, an alias can be used:
crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs:
crictl exec -it <container-id> bash
PCIe Function Management
Emulated PCIe functions are managed through DOCA devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers have special privileges to control, manipulate, and expose the emulated PCIe devices towards the host PCIe subsystem.
To operate a virtio-fs device/function by the DOCA transport, it is necessary to locate the appropriate emulation manager for it. The emulation manager maintains a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. Each of those functions is assigned a globally unique serial called a vendor unique identifier or VUID (e.g., MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2), which serves as unambiguous reference for identification and tracking purposes.
virtio_fs_doca_get_managers
List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs . This method has no input parameters.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": [
{
"name":
"mlx5_0"
}
]
}
virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
List functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics. The user may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or specify an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by that emulation manager device.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": [
{
"manager":
"mlx5_0",
"Function List": [
{
"hot pluggable":
"false",
"pci_address":
"0000:29:00.2",
"vuid":
"MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2",
"function_type":
"PF"
}
]
}
]
}
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
String
Emulation manager device name to list emulated virtio-fs functions specific to it
virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers
List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs. This method has no input parameters.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": [
{
"name":
"mlx5_0",
}
]
}
virtio_fs_doca_manager_create
Create a virtio-fs emulation manager.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name
virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy
Destroy a virtio-fs emulation manager.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name
The RPC may take a long time to complete or even timeout when many queues (>1000) are created.
Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management
Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs.
The commands outlined in the following subsections hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.
virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
List DOCA transport functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics.
Users may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by a specific emulation manager device.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name for creating a new Virtio FS function
virtio_fs_doca_function_create
Create a DOCA virtio FS function. The return value of this method is a VUID. This is n
ot needed for static functions as the VUID can be retrieved from
virtio_fs_doca_get_functions.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name for creating a new virtio-fs function
virtio_fs_doca_function_destroy
Destroy a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs function.
This function should not be associated to any virtio-fs device.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name for destroying a virtio-fs function
Mandatory
String
VUID of the function to destroy
virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug
Hot plug a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs device. The virtio-fs device must be started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to hot plug
Optional
Flag
If used, the method waits until the device is visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-plug operation and exit.
virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug
Hot unplug a DOCA virtio FS device. The virtio FS device must be started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to hot unplug
Optional
Flag
If exists, the method waits until the device is non-visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-unplug operation and exit.
SPDK Fsdev Management
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs uses the SPDK file system ( fsdev ) device framework as a backend for its virtio-fs controllers. Therefore, an SPDK fsdev must created and configured in advance.
Although the SPDK fsdev framework is generic and allows different types of the backend file system devices to be implemented. Currently, the only available backend devices are AIO and NFS.
fsdev_get_fsdevs
Get information about the SPDK filesystem devices (fsdevs). The user may specify no parameters to list all filesystem devices, or a filesystem device may be specified by name.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
string
Name of the fsdev of interest
fsdev_get_iostat
Get I/O statistics of filesystem devices (fsdevs).
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
string
Fsdev name
Optional
bool
Display per channel data.
If
name is not specified, the RPC shows stats for all filesystem devices. If
per_channel is not specified, the RPC shows the cumulative per-fsdev stat.
fsdev_reset_iostat
Reset I/O statistics of filesystem devices (fsdevs).
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
string
Fsdev name
If
name is not specified, the RPC resets the stats for all filesystem devices.
fsdev_aio_create
Create an SPDK AIO fsdev. This is the file system device that provides passthrough access to a local folder using either the Linux-native async I/O or POSIX async I/O.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Default
Description
Mandatory
string
Name of the AIO fsdev to create
Mandatory
string
Path on the system directory to be exposed as an SPDK filesystem
Optional
bool
Enable extended attributes if set to
Optional
bool
Enable the writeback cache if set to
Optional
int
Max data transfer size in bytes
Optional
int
Max readahead size in bytes
Optional
bool
Enable skipping read/write IOs if set to
Note
For debug purposes only.
Optional
bool
Enable notifications if set to
Note
Optional
int
File attribute validity time in milliseconds. Used for entry cache. A value of
fsdev_aio_delete
Delete an AIO fsdev .
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
string
Name of the AIO fs dev to delete
fsdev_nfs_create
Create an SPDK NFS fs dev:
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
string
Name of the NFS fs dev to create
Mandatory
string
NFS server's IP
Mandatory
string
NFS export's name
Optional
int
Use this port for NFS instead of using the portmapper
Optional
bool
Recover the NFS fsdev
Note
Currently must be
Optional
string
Only NFSv3 is supported.
For
nfs-based
fsdev to function correctly, the Linux NFS server must export mounts with the
insecure option. By default, the Linux kernel NFS server accepts connections only from clients using privileged ports (TCP/UDP ports 1–1023). However,
fsdev does not enforce the use of privileged ports on the client side, and therefore requires the NFS server to allow connections from any port number.
NFS fsdev does not support FUSE notifications.
Linux Kernel NFS RDMA server is know to handle incomming connections very slowly. It may cause connection timeouts with higher scale (e.g. multiple hotplug PFs). Connections are established when
mount is done on the host. To workaround this issue, it is recommended to add a delay between mounts of different hotplug PFs on the host. Delay of 5 seconds is typically enough. But it may depend on NFS server performance and load.
fsdev_nfs_delete
Delete an NFS fsdev .
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
string
Name of the NFS fsdev to delete
Virtio-fs Emulation Management
Virtio-fs emulation is a protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These mount points are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical mount points to the user within the virtual machine. Each virtio-fs mount point (e.g., virtio-fs PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-fs controller.
Probing a virtio-fs driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-fs controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).
virtio_fs_transport_create
Create a virtio-fs transport. This RPC includes all the common parameters/options for all transports. The transport becomes operational once it is started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name.
For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs
,
virtio_fs_transport_destroy
Destroy a virtio-fs transport.
The transport must be stopped for destruction.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_transport_start
Start a virtio-fs transport. This RPC finalizes the transport configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational and can be used to create new devices.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_transport_stop
Stop a virtio-fs transport. This RPC makes the transport configurable again.
A transport cannot be stopped if any devices are associated to it.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_get_transports
Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_device_create
Create a
virtio-fs
device. This RPC creates a device with common parameters which are acceptable to all the transport types. To configure transport-specific parameters, users should use the
virtio_fs_doca_device_modify command. The device becomes operational once it is started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to use
Optional
String
Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification.
Note
Must be provided during the
Optional
Number
Virtio-fs
Optional
Number
The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64; range 8-256)
Note
The maximum supported I/O size is influenced by the
For example, a 128KB I/O request requires 32 descriptors (one per 4KB block). If
Optional
String
The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device
Note
Must be provided during the
Note
RPC does not verify if fsdev is valid. If a wrong fsdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.
Optional
Bool
Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation.
Optional
String
Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values:
Using the
Optional
Bool
Expose notification virtqueue feature to the driver for negotiation
virtio_fs_device_start
Start a virtio-fs device. This RPC finalizes the device configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
virtio_fs_device_stop
Stop a virtio-fs device.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
The RPCs
virtio_fs_device_stop and
virtio_fs_device_start are supported during traffic. The user can stop the device while traffic is ongoing using
virtio_fs_device_stop, then restart it using
virtio_fs_device_start, and the device would continue handling I/O without any errors.
If the RPC returns an EBUSY (16) error, the user is expected to retry the RPC.
virtio_fs_device_destroy
Destroy a virtio-fs device.
The device must be stopped before destruction.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
virtio_fs_device_modify
Modify a virtio-fs device. This RPC is used to modify/set common properties of the device which are acceptable to all the transports.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to use
Optional
String
Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification
Note
Must be provided during
Optional
Number
Virtio-fs
Optional
Number
The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64; range 8-256)
Optional
String
The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device
Note
Must be provided during
Note
RPC does not verify if fsdev is valid. If a wrong fsdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.
Optional
Bool
Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation
Optional
String
Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values:
Using the
virtio_fs_get_devices
Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics.
The user may specify no parameters to list the virtio-fs devices associated with all transports
The user may specify the name of a transport to list the virtio-fs devices associated with it
The user may specify the name of a virtio-fs device to display its characteristics
Transport name and device name parameters should be mutually exclusive.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": {
"devices" : [
{
"name":
"vfsdev0",
"fsdev_name":
"Aio0",
"state":
"running",
"transport_name":
"DOCA"
"transport_specific" : {
"queues": [
{
"queue_id":
0,
"queue_enabled":
true,
"queue_depth":
128,
"queue_inflights:
8,
"hw_available_index":
9760,
"driver_available_index":
9762,
"hw_used_index":
9755,
"driver_used_index":
9750
},
]
}
}
]
}
}
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
String
Name of transport whose associated virtio-fs devices to list
Optional
String
Virtio-fs device name
virtio_fs_doca_device_modify
Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport.
This RPC is for configuring DOCA target specific parameters.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
Optional (must be provided before start)
String
Emulation manager
Optional (must be provided before start)
String
Vendor unique identifier
Note
VUID validation is not done. If an invalid VUID is set,
virtio_fs_device_get_stat
Displays stats for a specified
virtio-fs device, or for all devices if none is specified.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
String
Virtio-fs device name
Note
The statistics of a virtio-fs device are valid only when the device is in "started" state .
This RPC command cannot be executed in parallel. Only one instance of the command can run at a time.
Example response:
{
jsonrpc
": "
2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": {
"devices": [
{
"name":
"vfsdev0",
"fsdev":
"aio0",
"state":
"running",
"transport_name":
"DOCA",
"transport_specific": {
"queues": [
{
"queue_id":
0,
"queue_enabled":
1,
"queue_depth":
256,
"queue_inflights":
0,
"hw_available_index":
8,
"driver_available_index":
8,
"hw_used_index":
8,
"driver_used_index":
8
},
{
"queue_id":
1,
"queue_enabled":
1,
"queue_depth":
256,
"queue_inflights":
0,
"hw_available_index":
104,
"driver_available_index":
104,
"hw_used_index":
104,
"driver_used_index":
104
}
]
}
}
]
}
}
Configuration Example
Static Function – Bring up
The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport and associating it to a virtio-fs device using a static physical function.
In BlueField:
Create an AIO fsdev backend:
spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs
List possible emulation managers:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers
Create DOCA transport, emulation manager and start transport:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
Get transport information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports
Get managers information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers
Get function information, including their VUIDs:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues
8--queue-size
256--driver-platform x86_64
Set and modify virtio-fs parameters (VUID must be provided before calling
virtio_fs_device_startRPC):
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2
Start the virtio-fs device:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
Get device information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
In VM/host:
To mount a device with the tag
docatagand load
virtio_pcidriver if not loaded:
mkdir
"/tmp/test"modprobe -v virtiofs mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test
Static Function – Teardown
In BlueField:
Get device information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
Stop and destroy the virtio-fs device:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0 spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0
Stop the DOCA transport and destroy emulation manager and transport:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0 spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA
In VM/host:
To unmount the device:
umount /tmp/test modprobe -rv virtiofs
Hotplug Function
The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport, creating a virtio-fs function, associating it to a virtio-fs device, and hot-plugging it:
In BlueField:
Create AIO fsdev backend:
spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs
List possible emulation managers:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers
Create the DOCA transport and emulation manager and start the transport:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
Get transport information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports
Get managers information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers
Some managers would show hotplug capability.
Get functions information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Create virtio-fs function:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_function_create --manager mlx5_0
Returns VUID
MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2.
Get functions information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Returns the function that has been created with the appropriate VUID.
Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues
8--queue-size
256--driver-platform x86_64
Set and modify virtio-fs parameters:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2
The VUID must be provided before calling the
virtio_fs_device_startRPC.
Start the virtio FS device:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
Get device information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
The output for
vfsdev0would show it is not yet plugged.
Hot plug the DOCA device to the host and wait until it becomes visible by the host:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug --dev-name vfsdev0 --wait-
for-done
In VM/host:
To mount a device with the tag
docatagand load
virtio_pcidriver if not loaded:
mkdir
"/tmp/test"modprobe -v virtiofs mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test
Hot-unplug Function
The following is an example of cleaning up and destroying the flow described under section "Hotplug Function":
In VM/host:
To unmount the device:
umount /tmp/test modprobe -rv virtiofs
In BlueField:
Get device information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
Hot unplug the DOCA device from the host and wait until it becomes non-visible by the host:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug --dev-name vfsdev0 --wait-
for-done
Get device information:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
Stop and destroy the virtio-fs DOCA device:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0 spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0
Destroy the virtio-fs function:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_function_destroy --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2
Stop the DOCA transport and destroy the emulation manager and transport:
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0
spdk_rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA
Supported from SPDK version
spdk23.01.2-12 and above.
RPC log history (enabled by default) records all RPC requests and their responses in
/var/log/virtiofs/rpc-log. This file is also available outside the container at
/var/log/snap-log/rpc-log on the DPU.
The file is continuously updated in append mode. Monitor its size, and delete it before launching the SNAP pod if it becomes too large.
To recover and reuse configurations for virtio-fs, you can save the desired configuration and load it later using a saved configuration file. This process allows for quick recovery and ensures consistent device/application setup.
To save the configuration of virtio-fs devices:
Use RPCs to configure your virtio-fs device/application as needed.
Save the configuration after each configuration cycle using the
save_configRPC. This creates a JSON configuration file for future use:
spdk_rpc.py save_config -o <json_config>.json
To initiate a configuration cycle, create a new configuration file using the same format as
spdk_rpc_init.conf files:
cat <new_config>.conf | spdk_rpc.py
The last line of the
<new_config>.conf file must include a call to save the RPC configuration. Example:
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v fsdev_aio_create aio0 /tmp/fsdev-test
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatest --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 1 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2306XZ00HKVFSS0D0F4
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -
v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
save_config -o <json_config>.json
Saving configuration at the end of the script ensures the configuration is saved only after all the script changes are successfully applied.
To load a saved configuration for virtio-fs, use the following methods based on your environment:
When using virtio-fs from a container, set the following in the YAML configuration file:
SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF_JSON: <json_config>.json APP_ARGS: --json-ignore-init-errors
When using virtio-fs from source, re-run the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs application, recovering the configuration from the saved file:
/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/virtio-fs-target/app/virtio_fs_tgt -c <json_config>.json --json-ignore-init-errors
When modifying controller/function configurations, ensure that the host driver remains unloaded until the configuration change is fully applied. Otherwise, configuration recovery may fail if changes are incomplete or interrupted.
Virtio-fs is defined as an SPDK subsystem and can be disabled or enabled as required.
The Virtio-fs subsystem is enabled by default. To disable it:
Start the Virtio-fs application in a waiting state for RPC commands:
/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/virtio-fs-target/app/virtio_fs_tgt --wait-
for-rpc
Use the following RPC command to disable the
virtio_fssubsystem:
spdk_rpc.py framework_disable_subsystem virtio_fs
Restart the SPDK framework initialization:
spdk_rpc.py framework_start_init
To view the status of all subsystems:
spdk_rpc.py framework_get_subsystems
This subsystem configuration can be saved in SPDK configuration for future use with the command
spdk_rpc.py save_config. This ensures the configuration persists across application restarts.
NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage (GDS) is a technology that enables direct data transfer between storage devices and NVIDIA GPUs. By bypassing the CPU and system memory, GDS significantly reduces data transfer latency and improves bandwidth efficiency for I/O-intensive applications. GDS is particularly beneficial for workloads such as deep learning, high-performance computing (HPC), and large-scale data analytics.
See Getting Started with NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage for more information.
Prerequisites
Make sure the following are available:
NVIDIA GPU with GPUDirect storage support (via P2P DMA)
Installed NVIDIA GPU drivers. Refer to the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage Troubleshooting Guide for additional details.
Properly configured virtio-fs target
Linux kernel with
CONFIG_PCI_P2PDMAenabled
NVIDIA-optimized virtio-fs drivers
Enabling GDS Support in Virtio-fs
Configure the system for GDS support:
Enable PCI Peer-to-Peer DMA in
libcufile:
// Edit /usr/local/cuda/gds/cufile.json: {
"use_pci_p2pdma":
true}
Configure NVIDIA Driver Parameters:
Create a modprobe configuration file to enable the required parameters for the NVIDIA driver:
echo
'options nvidia NVreg_RegistryDwords="RMForceStaticBar1=1;RmForceDisableIomapWC=1;FORCE_P2P=1"'|
sudo
tee/etc/modprobe.d/nvidia-gds.conf
Configure Kernel Boot Parameters
Edit the
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULTvariable in
/etc/default/grubto add:
nokaslrto disable Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization.
Depending on your CPU:
For AMD CPUs:
amd_iommu=off
For Intel CPUs:
intel_iommu=off
#For example:GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT=
"console=tty0 nokaslr intel_iommu=off"
#After saving the file, update GRUB:
sudoupdate-grub
Then, reboot your system for the changes to take effect.
Verify System Compatibility:
After rebooting, run the following command to check for GDS support:
/usr/local/cuda/gds/tools/gdscheck -p
You should see an output similar to:
NVMe P2PDMA : Supported
Mount the VirtioFS Drive with GDS:
To enable GDS workloads on your VirtioFS drive, mount it with the
gdsoption:
Edit the GDS configuration file located at
/usr/local/cuda/gds/cufile.jsonand set:
sudo
mount -t virtiofs -o gds <tagname> /mnt/vfs/
Replace
<tagname> with the appropriate identifier for your setup. Once mounted, test GDS performance using the
gdsio tool
CUFILE_EXPERIMENTAL_FS=1 /usr/local/cuda/gds/tools/gdsio -T 1 -D /mnt/vfs/ -d0 -I1 -s10m -i1m -w1 -x0
This command will output performance metrics and generate a
cufile.log in the current working directory. Check the log for any errors or issues.
Before configuring DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, the user must ensure that all firmware configuration requirements are met. By default, virtio-fs is disabled and must be enabled by running both common DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configurations and additional protocol-specific configurations depending on the expected usage of the application (e.g., hot-plug, SR-IOV, UEFI boot, etc).
After configuration is finished, the host must be power cycled for the changes to take effect.
To verify that all configuration requirements are satisfied, users may query the current/next configuration by running the following:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query
System Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
Possible Values
Enable BlueField to work in internal CPU model
Note
Must be set to
0/1
Enable PCIe switch for emulated PFs
0/1
The maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs which equals
Note
One switch port is reserved for all static PFs.
[0-32]
RDMA/RoCE Configuration
BlueField's RDMA/RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField's default OS interfaces (nameds ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions (scalable functions) must be added which support RDMA/RoCE traffic.
The following is not required when working over TCP or even RDMA/IB.
To enable RoCE interfaces, run the following from within the BlueField device:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
Virtio-fs Configuration
Before configuring Virtio-fs emulation, ensure the following prerequisites are met:
A reliable communication channel (e.g., RShim, serial) is available for accessing the Arm subsystem even if the host fails to boot.Info
Refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation for more details.
The controller must be created on the static virtio-fs PF using the initial configuration file.Info
For more information, please refer to section "Virtio-fs Emulation Management".
Parameter
Description
Possible Values
Enables virtio-fs device emulation
0/1
Number of static emulated virtio-fs PFs
Warning
Misconfiguration may cause the host server OS to fail during boot.
[0-2]
Number of MSI-X vectors assigned to the emulated virtio-fs PFs or VFs
Note
I/O queue requires one MSI-X vector. Additional vectors are required if the following features are enabled:
For example, to support 32 I/O queues:
[0-256]
With Linux environment on host OS, additional kernel boot parameters may be required to support DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs related features:
To use PCIe hotplug,
pci=reallocmust be added
modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofsfor the virtio-fs driver which is not built-in
modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pcifor the
virtio_pcidriver which is not built-in
To view boot parameter values, run:
cat /proc/cmdline
It is recommended to use the following command with virtio-fs :
[dpu] cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE … pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs
Intel Server Performance Optimizations
cat /proc/cmdline
BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs
AMD Server Performance Optimizations
cat /proc/cmdline
cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs
This section explains how to extend the Virtio-fs service with custom fsdev modules. Two methods are provided:
Building a new production container (recommended for production)
Manual build and run inside a development container (ideal for development and testing)
The Dockerfiles and commands provided in this chapter are intended as examples and are designed to work with the external fsdev module example included with SPDK, located at
spdk/test/external_code/fsdev_passthru. These examples demonstrate the integration process and should be adapted to suit real-world use cases, including adjustments for custom fsdev modules, deployment environments, and specific application requirements.
Building a New Production Container
This option allows to create a new container that includes both the original service and the custom fsdev module. The resulting container will run Virtio-fs service with custom functionality built-in.
Environment Preparation
This example uses
/opt/build as working directory but any other directory can be used.
The working directory should contain the
spdk sources and the
Dockerfile.
See an example of the Dockerfile in the next section.
root@bf:/# mkdir -p /opt/build
root@bf:/# cd /opt/build
root@bf:/opt/build# git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/spdk --branch v25.01.1.nvda
root@bf:/opt/build# ll
total 16
drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Dec 2 14:16 ./
drwxr-xr-x 6 root root 4096 Dec 2 13:30 ../
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 723 Dec 2 14:15 Dockerfile
drwxr-xr-x 37 root root 4096 Dec 2 14:01 spdk/
Dockerfile Example
FROM nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/doca_vfs:1.2.0-2-doca2.10.0 as builder
RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y autoconf libtool python3-pyelftools libaio-dev libncurses-dev libfuse3-dev patchelf libcmocka-dev make
COPY spdk/test/external_code /external_code
WORKDIR /external_code
ENV SPDK_HEADER_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
ENV SPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib
ENV DPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
RUN make fsdev_passthru_shared
FROM nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/doca_vfs:1.2.0-2-doca2.10.0
COPY --from=builder /external_code/fsdev_passthru/libfsdev_passthru_external.so /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib/
ENV VIRTIOFS_LD_PRELOAD=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib/libfsdev_passthru_external.so
COPY --from=builder /external_code/fsdev_passthru/fsdev_passthru.py /usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/spdk/rpc/
ENV SPDK_RPC_PLUGIN="spdk.rpc.rpc_virtio_fs_tgt:spdk.rpc.fsdev_passthru"
Building and Running the Container
Build the new container:
docker build -t doca_vfs_custom_fsdev:latest -f Dockerfile .
Run the new container with Kubelet service:
docker save doca_vfs_custom_fsdev:latest > doca_vfs_custom_fsdev.
tarctr -n=k8s.io images
importdoca_vfs_custom_fsdev.
tar
# Copy doca_vfs.yaml into /etc/kubelet.d/
# Open doca_vfs.yaml and change "image" section:image: doca_vfs_custom_fsdev:latest
To configure running container with custom fsdev module:
# DPU
mkdir/etc/virtiofs/AIO0 crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create AIO0 /etc/virtiofs/AIO0 crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py fsdev_passthru_ext_create --name CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --base-fsdev-name AIO0 crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --fsdev CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --num-request-queues 62 --queue-size 64 --driver-platform x86_64 crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2334XZ0LEDVFSS0D0F3 crictl
exec$(crictl
ps-s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
# x86modprobe -
vvirtio_pci modprobe -
vvirtiofs
test-d /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 ||
mkdir-p /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0
mount-t virtiofs CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0
Manual Build and Run in a Development Container
This approach is suitable for development workflows where frequent updates, builds, and tests are required. It sets up a development container with the necessary environment to manually build and run the Virtio-fs service with a custom fsdev module.
Environment Preparation
This example uses
/opt/build as working directory but any other directory can be used.
The working directory should contain the
spdk sources and the
Dockerfile.
See an example of the Dockerfile in the next section.
root@bf:/# mkdir -p /opt/build
root@bf:/# cd /opt/build
root@bf:/opt/build# git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/spdk --branch v24.01.4.nvda
root@bf:/opt/build# ll
total 16
drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Dec 2 14:16 ./
drwxr-xr-x 6 root root 4096 Dec 2 13:30 ../
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 723 Dec 2 14:15 Dockerfile
drwxr-xr-x 37 root root 4096 Dec 2 14:01 spdk/
Dockerfile Example
FROM nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/doca_vfs:1.2.0-2-doca2.10.0 as builder
RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y autoconf libtool python3-pyelftools libaio-dev libncurses-dev libfuse3-dev patchelf libcmocka-dev make
ENTRYPOINT /bin/bash
Building and Running the Development Container
Build the container using the provided
Dockerfile:
docker build -t doca_vfs_custom_fsdev_dev:latest -f Dockerfile .
Start the container and enter the bash shell:
docker run -ti --privileged --net=host \ --volume /dev/hugepages:/dev/hugepages \ --volume /dev/shm:/dev/shm \ --volume /dev/infiniband:/dev/infiniband \ --volume /etc/virtiofs:/etc/virtiofs \ --volume ${PWD}/spdk/test/external_code:/external_code \ doca_vfs_custom_fsdev_dev:latest
Once inside the container, one can manually build and test custom module:
cd/external_code/
exportSPDK_HEADER_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
exportSPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/lib
exportDPDK_LIB_DIR=/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/include
makefsdev_passthru_shared
Start the virtio-fs service with the custom module for testing:
cp/external_code/fsdev_passthru/fsdev_passthru.py /usr/bin/ /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/doca_snap/bin/set_environment_variables.sh LD_PRELOAD=/external_code/fsdev_passthru/libfsdev_passthru_external.so \ /opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/virtiofs/bin/virtio_fs_tgt -m 0xff &
To configure the service with custom fsdev module:
# DPU
mkdir/etc/virtiofs/AIO0 spdk_rpc.py fsdev_aio_create AIO0 /etc/virtiofs/AIO0 spdk_rpc.py --plugin fsdev_passthru fsdev_passthru_ext_create --name CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --base-fsdev-name AIO0 spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --fsdev CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 --num-request-queues 62 --queue-size 64 --driver-platform x86_64 spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2334XZ0LEDVFSS0D0F2 spdk_rpc.py virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
# x86modprobe -
vvirtio_pci modprobe -
vvirtiofs
test-d /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 ||
mkdir-p /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0
mount-t virtiofs CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0 /tmp/CUSTOM_FSDEV_PT0
Title
Description
NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform, leveraging industry-standard APIs
BlueField Board Support Package includes the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components
This document provides details as to the interfaces of
the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up
This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform
DOCA Device Emulation library documentation. The DOCA Device Emulation subsystem provides a low-level software API for users to develop PCIe devices and their controllers.
DOCA Device Emulation Virtio-fs library documentation. The DOCA DevEmu Virtio-fs library is part of the DOCA DevEmu Virtio subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that provide building blocks for developing and manipulating virtio filesystem devices using the device emulation capability of BlueField platforms.
DOCA Device Emulation PCI library documentation. DOCA DevEmu PCI is part of the DOCA Device Emulation subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that allow management of an emulated PCIe device using the emulation capability of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms.