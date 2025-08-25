DOCA Storage Applications

The storage reference consists of several applications that can be orchestrated in different combinations to support varying storage approaches and implementations. Each application is described at a high level below, followed by detailed use case examples highlighting how these applications can be combined.

The doca_storage_initiator_comch application serves two purposes. First, it acts as the user/client of the storage reference application that controls the execution flow. Second, it includes benchmarking capabilities to demonstrate the achievable performance of the storage solution. The application supports the following tests:

Read throughput performance test

Write throughput performance test

Read-only data validation test

Write-then-read data validation test

The doca_storage_target_rdma application provides a simple storage backend by utilizing a block of memory instead of interfacing with physical non-volatile storage. It includes the following features:

Configurable block count

Configurable block size

Import of initial data from a text file

Import of initial data from a binary format (.sbc)

The doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application serves as a bridge between the initiator and a single storage target. It facilitates the exchange of the control path messages and data path messages between the initiator and the target. The data being exchanged between the initiator and the target is never visible in this application as is exchanged directly between the initiator and the target via RDMA which is it is referred to as zero copy. It offers the following features:

Facilitates the zero copy transfer of data from initiator to target

The doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_gga_offload application serves as a bridge between the initiator and three storage targets. It is active in the transfer of data and uses doca_libs to accelerate some data operations transparently to the initiator and targets. It offers the following features:

Transparent data redundancy and error correction

Inline decompression of stored data

Inline recovery of lost data blocks

Configuration of how frequently a simulated data loss occurs

Note Currently, doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_gga_offload supports only read operations.





The doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator application is used to generate Storage Binary Content ( .sbc ) files for use by doca_storage_target_rdma when used with doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_gga_offload application. The .sbc file contains a minimum viable format for the requirements of these demonstration applications.

The generator takes a user-provided file and a specified block size, compresses and chunks the data, and generates error correction blocks. It produces the following output files (named by the user):

Data1 file ( data_1 )

Data2 file ( data_2 )

Data-parity file ( data_p )

These files can be used to initialize the storage with valid data upon startup.