On This Page
DOCA Storage GGA Offload SBC Generator Application Guide
The
doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator application provides a utility for generating storage-ready binary content files for use with DOCA storage target applications in the GGA offload use case.
This tool processes a single input file, breaks it into chunks, compresses the data, generates parity, and outputs three
.sbc files suitable for use by the GGA Offload pipeline.
The application performs the following operations in sequence:
Load input data from disk.
Compress data using the LZ4 compression algorithm.
Generate parity data via error correction coding (2:1 ratio).
Write the resulting binary output files to disk, organized into three partitions.
The
doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator is not performance-critical and follows a straightforward, linear processing flow. The application comprises the following key steps:
Load the source file from disk.
Divide the file content into chunks.
Compress each chunk using the LZ4 library.
If a chunk is not compressible enough (i.e., it cannot be reduced by at least the size of the metadata header and trailer), the application reports an error and exits.
Wrap each compressed chunk with a metadata header and trailer to form a storage block.
This metadata enables the GGA Offload application to correctly reconstruct decompression tasks.
Generate EC (Erasure Coding) parity for each storage block.
The parity is generated at a 2:1 ratio: for every 2 bytes of data, 1 byte of parity is produced. This allows for 50% of the data to be lost and still be recoverable using the parity.
Split the content into three logical partitions:
Data 1 and Data 2 are currently identical copies.
Parity contains duplicated parity data.Note
This replication strategy is for simplicity and does not reflect a realistic storage deployment.
Write each partition to disk, including high-level metadata such as:
Storage block size
Number of storage blocks
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
This application is compiled as part of the set of storage applications. For compilation instructions, refer to the DOCA Storage page.
Application Execution
DOCA Storage GGA Offload SBC Generator is provided in source form. Therefore, compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> Program Flags: -d, --device Device identifier --original-input-data File containing the original data that is represented by the storage --block-size Size of each block. Default: 4096 --matrix-type Type of matrix to use. One of: cauchy, vandermonde Default: vandermonde --data-1 First half of the data in storage --data-2 Second half of the data in storage --data-p Parity data (used to perform recovery flow)Info
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator -h
For additional information, refer to section "Command-line Flags".
CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:
./doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator -d 03:00.0 --original-input-data original_data.txt --block-size 4096 --data-1 data_1.sbc --data-2 data_2.sbc --data-p data_p.sbcNote
The device PCIe address (
03:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe device.
Command-line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
General flags
Print a help synopsis
Print program version information
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Set the log level for the program:
Program flags
DOCA device identifier. One of:
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
File containing the original data that is represented by the storage
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
IP address and port to use to establish the control TCP connection to the target.
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
File in which to store the data 1 partition
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
File in which to store the data 2 partition
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
File in which to store the parity partition
Note
This flag is a mandatory.
N/A
Type of matrix to use. One of:
Troubleshooting
Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
General Application Flow
The high-level flow of the
doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator application proceeds as follows:
The high level application flow is as follows:
auto
constcfg = parse_cli_args(argc, argv); gga_offload_sbc_gen_app app{cfg.device_id, cfg.ec_matrix_type, cfg.block_size};
Load input data from disk:
auto input_data = storage::load_file_bytes(cfg.original_data_file_name);
Pad input data to ensure it aligns with the block size:
pad_input_to_multiple_of_block_size(input_data, cfg.block_size);
Transform the data (compression, metadata wrapping, parity generation):
app.generate_binary_content(input_data);
Write the output partitions to disk:
storage::write_binary_content_to_file( cfg.data_1_file_name, storage::binary_content{cfg.block_size, results.block_count, std::move(results.data_1_content)} ); storage::write_binary_content_to_file( cfg.data_2_file_name, storage::binary_content{cfg.block_size, results.block_count, std::move(results.data_2_content)} ); storage::write_binary_content_to_file( cfg.data_p_file_name, storage::binary_content{cfg.block_size, results.block_count, std::move(results.data_p_content)} );
Transform Process
Compress the chunk using LZ4:
auto
constcompresed_size = m_lz4_ctx.compress( input_data.data() + (ii * m_block_size), m_block_size, m_compressed_bytes_buffer.data() + metadata_header_size, m_compressed_bytes_buffer.size() - metadata_overhead_size );
Create and insert the metadata header:
storage::compressed_block_header
consthdr{ htobe32(m_block_size), htobe32(compresed_size), }; std::copy(
reinterpret_cast<
char
const*>(&hdr),
reinterpret_cast<
char
const*>(&hdr) +
sizeof(hdr), m_compressed_bytes_buffer.data() );
Set input buffer for parity generation and reset the output buffer:
doca_buf_set_data(m_input_buf, m_compressed_bytes_buffer.data(), m_block_size); doca_buf_reset_data_len(m_output_buf);
Submit the parity generation task to the DOCA EC engine:
doca_task_submit(doca_ec_task_create_as_task(m_ec_task));
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/storage/