DOCA Storage Initiator ComCh Application Guide

The application is logically divided into two functional areas:

Control-time and shared resources

Per-thread data path resources

The execution consists of two main phases:

Control Phase

Data Path Phase

The control phase is responsible for establishing and managing the storage session lifecycle. It performs the following steps:

Query storage – Retrieve storage service metadata. Init storage – Initialize the storage window and prepare for data transfers. Start storage – Begin the data path phase and launch data threads.

Once the data phase is initiated, the main thread waits for test completion. Afterward, it issues final cleanup commands:

Stop storage – Stop data movement. Shutdown – Tear down the session and release resources.

The data path is executed by worker threads and operates in one of three modes:

Tasks are submitted once at the start.

A tight polling loop monitors progress until the target operation count is met.

Each task is assigned a storage window address, which is advanced after each submission.

If the end of the storage range is reached, the address wraps around to the beginning, ensuring round-robin access.

A reference copy of expected storage contents is held in memory.

Tasks are submitted similarly to the throughput test.

After each segment is read, the application compares the contents with the expected data to verify correctness.

Once the entire range has been read and verified, the test concludes.