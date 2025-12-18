On This Page
DOCA File Compression Application Guide
This document provides a file compression implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
The file compression application exhibits how to use the DOCA Compress API to compress and decompress data using hardware acceleration as well as sending and receiving it using the DOCA Comch API.
The application's logic includes both a client and a server:
Client side – the application opens a file, compresses it, and sends the checksum of the source file with the compressed data to the server
Server side – the application saves the received file in a buffer, decompresses it, and compares the received checksum with the calculated one
The file compression application client runs on the host and the server runs on the DPU.
The file compression application runs on top of the DOCA Comm Channel API to send and receive the file from the host and to the DPU.
Connection is established on both sides by DOCA Comm Channel API.
Client compresses the data:
When compress engine is available – submits compress job with DOCA Compress API and sends the result to the server
When compress engine is unavailable – compresses the data in software
Client sends the number of messages needed to send the compressed content of the file.
Client sends data segments in size of up to 4080 bytes.
Server saves the received data in a buffer and submits a decompress job.
Server sends an ACK message to the client when all parts of the file are received successfully.
Server compares the received checksum to the calculated checksum.
Server writes the decompressed data to an output file.
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_compression/.
Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.
To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_file_compression is created under
/tmp/build/file_compression/.
Compiling File Compression Application Only
To directly build only the f ile compression application:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_file_compression=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_file_compression is created under
/tmp/build/file_compression/.
Alternatively, the user may set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_file_compressionto
true
Run the following compilation commands :
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
doca_file_compressionis created under
/tmp/build/file_compression/.
Application Execution
The file compression application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: doca_file_compression [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse command line flags from an input json file Program Flags: -p, --pci-addr DOCA Comm Channel device PCI address -r, --rep-pci DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCI address -f, --file File to send by the client / File to write by the server -t, --timeout Application timeout
forreceiving file content messages,
defaultis
5secInfo
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using th e
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_file_compression -hInfo
CLI example for running the application on BlueField:
./doca_file_compression -p
03:
00.0-r 3b:
00.0-f received.txtNote
Both the DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address (
03:00.0) and the DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCIe address (
3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices.
CLI example for running the application on the host:
./doca_file_compression -p 3b:
00.0-f send.txtNote
The DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address (
3b:00.0) should match the address of the desired PCIe device.
Command Line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag
Description
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
Prints program version information
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Parse command line flags from an input JSON file as well as from the CLI (if provided)
Program flags
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
Comm Channel DOCA device PCIe address
Note
This is a mandatory flag.
Comm Channel DOCA device representor PCIe address
Note
This flag is mandatory only on the DPU.
Troubleshooting
Parse application argument.
Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
doca_argp_init();
Register file compression application parameters.
register_file_compression_params();
Parse the arguments.
doca_argp_start();
Parse app parameters.
Set endpoint attributes.
set_endpoint_properties();
Set maximum message size of 4080 bytes.
Set maximum number of messages allowed.
Create comm channel endpoint.
doca_comm_channel_ep_create();
Create endpoint for client/server.
Run client/server main logic.
file_compression_client/server();
Clean up the file compression application.
file_compression_cleanup();
Free all application resources.
Arg parser destroy.
doca_argp_destroy()
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_compression/