DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Application Guide

This section provides a comprehensive guide to implementing a virtio-fs device emulation application using the DOCA library. The DOCA Virtio-fs Reference Application demonstrates how to leverage hardware acceleration on a Data Processing Unit (DPU) to emulate a fully functional file system storage device, appearing to the host as a standard virtio-fs PCIe device.

The implementation provides hardware-accelerated filesystem emulation, utilizing DPU resources for high-performance operation processing. The multi-threaded architecture, with explicit CPU core affinity, ensures optimal resource utilization and minimizes contention between worker threads. Asynchronous processing throughout the pipeline maintains high throughput by avoiding blocking operations that could degrade system performance.

The design supports basic filesystem functionality, including file and directory operations, metadata management, and data transfers. While the reference implementation uses default configuration values and supports a single device, the underlying architecture is designed for scalability and can be extended to support multiple devices with custom configurations in production environments.

This modular approach allows developers to understand each phase of the application flow independently while appreciating how they integrate into a complete virtio-fs emulation solution using DOCA libraries and hardware acceleration.

This section outlines the essential APIs and data structures required to initialize the DOCA virtio-fs emulation framework before creating and managing virtio-fs devices.

Parse application arguments Initialize the argument parser framework using doca_argp_init() .

Register application-specific parameters via a custom function (e.g., register_application_params() ).

Store parsed values in a user-defined struct application_config . Start argument parsing Parse command-line arguments using doca_argp_start() .

Validate arguments and populate the configuration structure with parsed values. Create logging backends Configure application log backend using doca_log_backend_create_standard() .

Set up SDK internal message routing with doca_log_backend_create_with_file_sdk() .

Adjust SDK log verbosity using doca_log_backend_set_sdk_level() .

Logging configurations are maintained using struct doca_log_backend . Create VFS configuration Create a virtio-fs configuration object using doca_devemu_vfs_cfg_create() .

The returned struct doca_devemu_vfs_cfg will hold framework parameters and the device list. Discover available devices Enumerate DOCA-capable hardware devices using doca_devinfo_create_list() .

The function returns an array of struct doca_devinfo containing device properties and capabilities. Filter supported devices For each discovered device, verify virtio-fs emulation capability using doca_devemu_vfs_is_default_vfs_type_supported() . Open supported devices For devices supporting virtio-fs emulation, open device handles using doca_dev_open() .

This returns struct doca_dev handles necessary for subsequent operations. Add devices to configuration Register opened device handles into the virtio-fs configuration object using doca_devemu_vfs_cfg_add_dev() . Set framework parameters Configure per-request context size and other framework-specific parameters using doca_devemu_vfs_cfg_set_vfs_fuse_req_user_data_size() . Initialize the virtio-fs framework Finalize the global framework setup with doca_devemu_vfs_init() .

After this call, the framework assumes ownership of all registered devices. Clean up temporary configuration objects Release the temporary configuration object using doca_devemu_vfs_cfg_destroy() .

Free device information resources with doca_devinfo_destroy_list() , as the framework now owns the devices.

Resource Ownership – After initialization, the virtio-fs framework takes ownership of all registered device handles.

Global Initialization – Framework initialization must be performed once per application instance.

Thread Safety – All initialization procedures should be executed from the main thread before spawning worker threads.

This section describes the setup and initialization of core resources required for virtio-fs operation after the framework initialization is complete. These resources include device managers, worker threads, progress engines, memory pools, DMA contexts, and thread-local configurations necessary for high-performance virtio-fs emulation.

Create device managers Retrieve the default virtio-fs emulation type using doca_devemu_vfs_type_create() , which returns a struct doca_devemu_vfs_type .

For each opened device, create a device manager using doca_devemu_vfs_manager_create() . Each manager is represented by a struct doca_devemu_vfs_manager . Initialize manager list Organize all device managers into a list structure for efficient management.

Use application-defined linked list operations (e.g., SLIST_INIT , SLIST_INSERT_HEAD ) to build and maintain the manager list.

The list is defined using an application-specific struct manager_list . Determine thread configuration Calculate the number of worker threads based on the user-specified CPU core mask.

Use CPU enumeration functions to identify available cores and select which cores to allocate for virtio-fs worker threads. Create worker threads For each designated CPU core, spawn a worker thread using pthread_create() .

Bind each thread to a specific CPU core using pthread_setaffinity_np() to ensure core affinity and minimize resource contention.

Thread handles are stored in pthread_t , with CPU affinity settings managed via cpu_set_t . Initialize progress engines For each worker thread, create a progress engine using doca_pe_create() .

Connect application contexts to the progress engines with doca_pe_connect_ctx() to enable asynchronous operation handling.

Progress engine handles are stored in struct doca_pe . Set up memory pools Create memory pools for efficient buffer allocation and management using doca_mpool_create() .

For DMA operations, create buffer inventories using doca_buf_inventory_create() .

Memory pools and inventories are represented by struct doca_mpool and struct doca_buf_inventory , respectively. Create DMA contexts Initialize DMA contexts for data transfer operations using doca_dma_create() .

Configure DMA task parameters, such as memcpy settings, using doca_dma_task_memcpy_set_conf() .

DMA context handles are maintained using struct doca_dma . Configure thread contexts Set up per-thread context structures using application-defined initialization routines.

Assign memory pools and DMA contexts to each thread.

Configure thread-local storage to maintain isolation and minimize cross-thread contention.

Thread-specific data is managed using an application-defined struct thread_context . Start worker threads Launch all worker threads using pthread-based startup mechanisms.

Each thread enters its main processing loop, where it continuously polls for incoming requests and performs I/O operations. Verify resource readiness Validate that all required resources have been properly initialized: All device managers are created and registered. Worker threads are running and bound to designated CPU cores. Memory pools and DMA contexts are allocated and ready. Progress engines are connected to their corresponding contexts.



Thread Affinity – Each worker thread must be bound to a dedicated CPU core to ensure optimal performance and minimize scheduling overhead.

Admin Thread Role – The first worker thread (admin thread) is responsible for device lifecycle operations, such as polling control events, while other threads focus on I/O processing.

Memory Pool Sizing – Memory pool sizes should be configured based on anticipated workload, queue depths, and expected concurrency levels to prevent allocation bottlenecks.

Progress Engines – Each worker thread requires its own progress engine to independently handle asynchronous operations and maintain high throughput.

Resource Isolation – Ensure that threads have isolated resources (e.g., memory pools, DMA contexts) to eliminate cross-thread contention and performance degradation.

Error Recovery – If resource creation fails at any stage, the application must perform cleanup of already-initialized resources to avoid leaks and maintain system stability.

Scalability – Resource allocation logic should scale with the number of configured CPU cores, allowing the application to adapt to various deployment environments.

This section describes the process of creating and configuring virtio-fs device instances after the resource management infrastructure is in place. The reference application demonstrates how to emulate a virtio-fs PCIe function using hardware acceleration to fully emulate a file system storage device.

For simplicity, this implementation supports a single virtio-fs device created with default configuration values (number of queues, queue size, filesystem tag). However, the DOCA DevEmu PCI Generic API supports scalable deployments with multiple devices and fully customizable parameters.

Create NFS backend filesystem Initialize the NFS filesystem backend using an application-defined nfs_fsdev_create() function, which takes the NFS server address and export path (provided via command-line arguments). The backend must be ready before creating the virtio-fs device, as it will be linked during device instantiation. Info Backend creation details are provided in the "Backend Integration" section.

Search for available virtio-fs functions Discover available virtio-fs PCIe functions using doca_devinfo_rep_create_list() with the DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED filter. Iterate through the list to find the first available virtio-fs function for device creation. This reference implementation selects the first match for simplicity.

Create device representors Open the selected representor device using doca_dev_rep_open() to establish a communication channel between the DPU and the host. Representor handles are managed via struct doca_dev_rep , while representor information is stored in struct doca_devinfo_rep .

Match VUIDs to representors Retrieve the Virtual Unique Identifier (VUID) for each representor using doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid() . Match the VUID against configured values to associate representors with specific virtio-fs virtual functions visible to the host.

Create virtio-fs devices Instantiate the virtio-fs device using doca_devemu_vfs_dev_create() , providing the selected representor, the admin thread’s progress engine, and the initialized NFS backend. The resulting device handle is maintained via struct doca_devemu_vfs_dev .

Configure device attributes Set device-specific parameters: Filesystem tag using doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_tag() (default tag in reference implementation). Number of request queues using doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_num_request_queues() (default value). Queue size using doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_queue_size() (default size). In production, these parameters can be customized to meet performance and scaling requirements. Configuration details are maintained in an application-defined struct device_config .

Set up device callbacks Register event handlers for device lifecycle management: Device reset events via doca_devemu_virtio_dev_event_reset_register() . PCIe Function Level Reset (FLR) events via doca_devemu_pci_dev_event_flr_register() . State change notifications using doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb() . Application-defined callback functions handle these events appropriately.

Configure virtio properties Specify the number of I/O contexts using doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_required_running_virtio_io_ctxs() (should match the number of worker threads). Set the total number of virtqueues using doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_queues() , including request queues and a high-priority queue for metadata operations.

Initialize device contexts Allocate per-device context structures using application-defined initialization functions. Link the virtio-fs device with its assigned device manager and NFS backend. These contexts maintain the association between virtio-fs emulation and underlying storage.

Validate device configuration Ensure all device parameters are correctly configured: Queue sizes within hardware limits. Filesystem tags properly formatted. VUIDs correspond to valid virtual functions. All required event callbacks are registered. Validation prevents runtime misconfiguration and operational failures.

Add devices to global list Register the configured device into the application’s global device list using linked list operations ( SLIST_INSERT_HEAD ). Maintain counters for tracking active devices. Although this reference supports a single device, the infrastructure allows scaling to multiple devices.

Prepare for device startup Set the initial device state to "stopped." Store startup callback information for later use when the host virtio-fs driver initiates device activation. Devices remain in the configuration state until explicitly started by host-side interactions.



Backend-first approach – The NFS backend must be created before virtio-fs device creation, as the device requires a functional storage backend during initialization.

Function discovery – This reference uses the first available virtio-fs function. Production deployments can implement advanced selection logic based on performance or topology requirements.

Reference implementation scope – Demonstrates single-device virtio-fs emulation with default configurations. DOCA APIs support large-scale, multi-device deployments with customizable parameters.

Hardware acceleration – The virtio-fs PCIe function leverages hardware acceleration on the DPU for high-performance file system emulation.

VUID association – Each virtio-fs device must be linked to a unique VUID that maps to a specific PCIe virtual function visible to the host OS.

Admin thread execution – All device creation and configuration operations should be performed by the admin thread to ensure synchronization and thread safety.

Queue configuration – The total number of queues includes request processing queues and a dedicated high-priority queue for handling filesystem metadata operations.

Event handling – Correct registration of reset, FLR, and state change callbacks is essential for managing device lifecycle events triggered by the host.

Resource validation – Comprehensive validation of device parameters ensures system stability and avoids runtime failures during activation.

State management – Devices are initialized in a stopped state and require explicit commands to transition to an operational state when activated by the host.

Scalability potential – Though this reference focuses on a single device, the architecture supports scalable deployments with multiple virtio-fs devices, each configurable for different use cases.

This section details the setup and integration of the NFS filesystem backend, which provides the actual storage functionality behind the virtio-fs emulation. The backend acts as a bridge between FUSE operations received from the host and the underlying NFS storage system.

Initialize NFS client library Set up the NFS client infrastructure using libnfs initialization routines.

This includes initializing the RPC layer and NFS protocol handlers that facilitate communication with the remote NFS server.

NFS client state is managed through libnfs context structures. Create NFS filesystem device Instantiate the NFS backend using an application-defined nfs_fsdev_create() function, providing the configured NFS server address and export path.

This creates the main NFS filesystem device object ( struct nfs_fsdev ), which encapsulates the connection to the NFS server and provides the interface for file operations. Configure NFS connection parameters Set connection parameters such as: NFS protocol version (typically NFSv3) using nfs_set_version() . RPC timeout values using nfs_set_timeout() . Connection-specific settings such as buffer sizes and retry counts.

These parameters should be tuned based on network conditions and server performance characteristics. Establish NFS server connection Connect to the NFS server using nfs_mount() to mount the specified export path.

This step involves mount protocol negotiations and, if required, authentication procedures.

The connection must be fully established before initiating any file operations. Set up per-thread NFS contexts For each worker thread, create a dedicated NFS client context using nfs_fsdev_get() .

Thread-local NFS contexts enable concurrent operations without requiring synchronization across threads.

Per-thread state is managed through struct nfs_fsdev_thread_ctx . Initialize operation mapping Define a translation layer that maps FUSE operations (e.g., LOOKUP, READ, WRITE, GETATTR) to corresponding NFS RPC calls (e.g., LOOKUP3, READ3, WRITE3, GETATTR3).

Application-defined handler functions are used to perform this mapping for each supported FUSE operation. Configure asynchronous operation support Implement asynchronous NFS operations using callback mechanisms.

NFS requests are submitted asynchronously, with completion handled via registered callbacks to ensure non-blocking execution.

Application-defined callback structures are used for tracking in-flight operations and handling their completion. Initialize request context pools Allocate memory pools for NFS request contexts to efficiently manage allocation and reuse.

Each NFS operation requires a context structure to track its state and manage associated resources until completion. Set up error handling and recovery Implement error handling mechanisms to: Translate NFS error codes to their corresponding FUSE error codes. Retry transient failures where applicable. Recover from NFS server disconnections by attempting reconnection or triggering failover logic.

Register progress polling Integrate progress polling functions that are periodically invoked within each worker thread’s main loop.

These functions check for completed NFS operations and trigger their associated completion callbacks.

Efficient polling ensures timely processing of operations without idle wait cycles. Validate backend readiness Perform backend readiness checks, such as: Validating connectivity by performing a stat operation on the root directory of the NFS export. Ensuring that all per-thread NFS contexts are properly initialized. Confirming that the FUSE-to-NFS operation mapping is complete and functional.

Integrate with virtio-fs device Link the prepared NFS backend to the virtio-fs device instance.

This integration ensures that FUSE requests received by the virtio-fs emulation layer are routed to the appropriate NFS backend handlers for processing.

NFS Protocol Support – The backend typically uses NFSv3 for broad compatibility, though NFSv4 can be employed for advanced features.

Thread-Safe Operations – Each worker thread must operate with its own NFS client context to avoid synchronization overhead and maintain parallelism.

Asynchronous Processing – All NFS operations are performed asynchronously, preventing blocking behavior and ensuring high throughput.

Error Translation – Correct mapping between NFS and FUSE error codes is essential for consistent behavior on the host side.

Connection Resilience – The backend must gracefully handle NFS server disconnections, implementing automatic reconnection or recovery procedures.

Performance Tuning – NFS client parameters (e.g., timeouts, buffer sizes) should be tuned based on workload characteristics and network conditions.

Memory Management – Efficient allocation and reuse of request context structures are critical for performance at scale.

Progress Polling – Regular polling for completed NFS operations ensures timely request completion and system responsiveness.

Operation Mapping – A comprehensive FUSE-to-NFS operation mapping ensures full filesystem functionality for the host.

Backend Abstraction – The architecture supports backend abstraction, enabling future support for alternative storage backends (e.g., local POSIX FS, object storage) through the same interface.

This section describes the process of registering FUSE operation handlers to process filesystem requests from the host, setting up DMA contexts for efficient data transfers, and configuring asynchronous callbacks for request completion and error handling.

Create VFS I/O contexts Initialize I/O contexts for each worker thread using doca_devemu_vfs_io_create() .

Each worker thread receives its own struct doca_devemu_vfs_io handle to process FUSE requests independently, avoiding cross-thread contention. Register FUSE operation handlers For every supported FUSE operation, register corresponding handler functions: Lookup: doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_fuse_lookup_req_handler_register() Read: doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_fuse_read_req_handler_register() Write: doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_fuse_write_req_handler_register() Getattr, Setattr, Create, Mkdir, etc.

Each handler translates the incoming FUSE request into corresponding backend operations (e.g., NFS RPC calls) and manages the request lifecycle. Set up DMA contexts for data transfers Create DMA contexts for each I/O context using doca_dma_create() .

Configure DMA memcpy task parameters using doca_dma_task_memcpy_set_conf() , including completion and error callbacks.

DMA contexts are essential for enabling efficient zero-copy data transfers between host memory and DPU memory. Configure DMA completion callbacks Register completion and error handlers for DMA operations using doca_dma_task_memcpy_set_conf() .

Application-defined callback functions will handle the completion of data transfers and resume processing of the originating FUSE requests. Connect I/O contexts to progress engines Associate each I/O context with its corresponding thread’s progress engine using doca_pe_connect_ctx() .

This ensures that I/O operations are executed within the correct thread context, maintaining thread affinity and balanced load distribution. Initialize request context management Set up request context pools using application-defined allocation mechanisms.

Each incoming FUSE request is assigned a context structure that tracks its state, associated DMA operations, and completion handlers. Configure asynchronous operation handling FUSE request handlers should submit backend operations (e.g., NFS RPC calls) asynchronously.

Completion callbacks are registered to be invoked when backend operations complete, enabling concurrent request processing without blocking worker threads. Set up request queuing and scheduling Implement queuing mechanisms using application-defined structures to manage pending requests during high-load conditions.

Queuing helps maintain fairness and prevents resource exhaustion by controlling the number of active in-flight operations. Register error handling callbacks Configure error handling routines to: Translate backend error codes to corresponding FUSE error responses. Handle DMA operation failures gracefully. Ensure proper cleanup of request contexts in failure scenarios.

Initialize request statistics and monitoring Set up performance monitoring structures to track: Request counts. Latency metrics. Error rates. Other relevant performance indicators.

This data aids in debugging, optimization, and capacity planning. Configure request validation Implement input validation routines to verify: Request parameters. Validity of file handles. Access permissions. Format and correctness of incoming requests.

Early validation helps prevent crashes, resource leaks, and security vulnerabilities. Start I/O context processing Activate each I/O context using doca_ctx_start() .

Once started, I/O contexts will begin accepting and processing FUSE requests from the host, dispatching them to the appropriate registered handlers.

Complete Operation Coverage – All relevant FUSE operations must have registered handlers to ensure full filesystem functionality on the host.

Thread-Specific Contexts – Each worker thread must have its own VFS I/O context to avoid contention and maintain scalability.

DMA Integration – Proper setup of DMA contexts and completion callbacks is essential for efficient data movement during read/write operations.

Asynchronous Processing – Handlers should submit backend operations asynchronously to maximize throughput and avoid blocking threads.

Robust Error Handling – Comprehensive error translation, recovery, and cleanup routines ensure stable and predictable application behavior.

Request Lifecycle Management – Every request must be tracked from reception to completion, ensuring proper resource allocation and cleanup.

Efficient Resource Management – Request contexts and DMA buffers should be managed via efficient allocation and reuse strategies to support high workloads.

Performance Monitoring – Request statistics provide visibility into system performance, aiding in bottleneck identification and optimization efforts.

Input Validation – Validating incoming requests early prevents invalid operations and mitigates security risks.

Progress Engine Integration – All I/O contexts must be connected to progress engines to ensure correct and efficient operation processing.

Callback Management – Completion and error callbacks for all operations must be correctly registered and invoked to maintain request flow and ensure system integrity.

This section describes the procedures for starting device emulation, handling device state transitions, managing reset events, and implementing error recovery mechanisms to ensure robust and continuous virtio-fs device operation throughout its lifecycle.

Start VFS device context Begin device emulation by starting the main virtio-fs device context using doca_ctx_start() .

This transitions the device from IDLE to STARTING state and initiates the device initialization sequence.

The operation is asynchronous, with completion signaled through state change callbacks. Start I/O contexts Activate all worker thread I/O contexts using doca_ctx_start() for each struct doca_devemu_vfs_io created during request handler registration.

All I/O contexts must be started to begin processing FUSE requests from the host.

Contexts are started in parallel across all worker threads. Monitor device state transitions Use registered state change callbacks ( doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb() ) to track device state transitions: IDLE → STARTING → RUNNING

These callbacks update application-level state tracking and trigger actions appropriate to each transition. Handle device startup completion When the device reaches RUNNING state: Update device status. Log successful startup. Invoke any registered startup completion callbacks.

At this point, the device is fully operational and visible to the host system. Manage device visibility to host Upon entering RUNNING state, the virtio-fs device is exposed to the host as a PCIe device.

The host OS can now mount the filesystem and start sending FUSE requests for processing. Handle device reset events Process device reset requests from the host using the registered reset event callback ( doca_devemu_virtio_dev_event_reset_register() ).

Reset handling includes: Stopping the device. Clearing internal state. Re-initializing and restarting the device to resume normal operation.

Handle function-level reset (FLR) Process PCIe Function Level Reset (FLR) events using the registered FLR callback ( doca_devemu_pci_dev_event_flr_register() ).

FLR handling requires stopping all device activity and reinitializing the device to a clean state to maintain PCIe protocol compliance. Implement graceful device stop Use doca_ctx_stop() to gracefully shut down device operation.

The shutdown sequence involves: Stopping all I/O contexts first. Then stopping the main device context. Ensuring all pending operations are either completed or safely aborted.

Manage device state during stop Track device shutdown transitions using state change callbacks: RUNNING → STOPPING → IDLE

Each transition requires specific cleanup actions and resource deallocation to ensure a clean shutdown. Handle error recovery Implement error recovery mechanisms to detect device failures and perform recovery actions: Attempt soft recovery where possible. Escalate to a full device restart if necessary.

These procedures ensure device availability during transient failures. Note The application checks files under /tmp/nfs_map/ to determine whether recovery is needed. If recovery is not required, the user should delete the /tmp/nfs_map/ directory. Coordinate multi-context lifecycle Synchronize lifecycle operations across the main device context and all associated I/O contexts.

Application-defined coordination mechanisms should be used to ensure proper sequencing of start/stop operations and avoid race conditions. Cleanup on device removal On device removal or application shutdown: Ensure all contexts are properly stopped. Free all allocated resources. Close backend connections. Cleanly remove the device from the host system to prevent resource leaks or dangling devices.



Asynchronous Operations – Device start and stop procedures are asynchronous; completion is monitored via state change callbacks.

State Synchronization – Synchronizing the state between the main device context and multiple I/O contexts is essential for correct and reliable operation.

Host Visibility – The device becomes visible to the host only after successfully transitioning to RUNNING state.

Reset Handling – Proper handling of both VirtIO resets and PCIe FLR events is required to maintain compatibility with standard host drivers.

Graceful Shutdown – A structured stop sequence ensures all in-flight operations are safely completed or canceled, preventing data loss or corruption.

Error Resilience – Robust error detection and recovery procedures help maintain device availability in the event of transient or recoverable errors.

Resource Cleanup – All resources (contexts, memory pools, DMA buffers) must be freed upon shutdown to prevent memory leaks and resource exhaustion.

Thread Coordination – Lifecycle operations (start/stop) must be carefully coordinated across multiple worker threads to ensure ordered and race-free execution.

Callback Management – State change, reset, and FLR callbacks are critical for tracking device status and triggering necessary actions throughout the lifecycle.

Host Driver Compatibility – Proper lifecycle management is essential to maintaining compatibility with standard virtio-fs drivers on the host side.

Startup Sequencing – Device and I/O contexts must be started in the correct order to ensure proper initialization and readiness.

Recovery Procedures – Failed startup or runtime errors should trigger cleanup routines and proper error reporting to maintain system stability.

This section describes the core operational phase where the application processes incoming FUSE requests from the host, executes corresponding filesystem operations via the NFS backend, and manages data transfers between the host and storage with hardware-accelerated efficiency.

Receive FUSE requests from host Incoming filesystem requests from the host are received through the virtio-fs device.

The appropriate FUSE operation handler is invoked based on the request's operation code (e.g., LOOKUP, READ, WRITE, GETATTR).

Requests are dispatched to their corresponding handler functions for further processing. Parse and validate FUSE requests Extract request parameters using: struct fuse_in_header for common fields. Operation-specific structures (e.g., struct fuse_read_in , struct fuse_write_in ) for request-specific parameters.

Validate fields such as file handles, offsets, sizes, and permissions to ensure requests are well-formed before processing. Allocate request context Allocate a request context structure from a pre-allocated pool to manage the request’s lifecycle.

The context tracks request state, intermediate results, associated DMA operations, and completion callbacks. Translate FUSE operations to NFS calls Map FUSE operations to corresponding NFS RPC calls: FUSE_LOOKUP → NFS LOOKUP3 FUSE_READ → NFS READ3 FUSE_WRITE → NFS WRITE3 Parameter translation ensures compatibility between FUSE and NFS semantics.

Submit operations to NFS backend Submit NFS operations asynchronously using thread-specific NFS contexts.

Asynchronous submission allows multiple operations to be in-flight concurrently without blocking worker threads. Handle data transfers for read/write operations For read operations: DMA is used to transfer data from NFS buffers to host memory.

For write operations: DMA transfers data from host memory to NFS buffers before sending it to the NFS server.

DMA enables zero-copy data movement, reducing CPU overhead and improving performance. Process NFS operation completion Upon NFS operation completion, registered callbacks are invoked.

Callbacks process NFS responses, extract result data, and prepare corresponding FUSE responses for the host. Manage concurrent operations Per-thread request queues and asynchronous processing allow worker threads to handle multiple requests concurrently.

Non-blocking operations ensure high throughput even under heavy load. Handle operation errors Failed operations are processed by translating NFS error codes to appropriate FUSE error responses.

Common errors include: ENOENT (file not found) EACCES (permission denied) EIO (I/O errors)

Errors are propagated back to the host to ensure correct application behavior. Complete FUSE responses Responses are sent back to the host using doca_virtiofs_req_complete() or similar APIs.

Operation results are packaged into FUSE response structures and delivered through the virtio-fs interface to the host driver. Update request statistics Application-defined statistics collection tracks: Request counts. Latency metrics. Error rates. Throughput measurements.

Continuous monitoring helps identify bottlenecks and optimize system performance. Manage memory and resource cleanup After request completion: Release DMA buffers. Free or recycle request contexts. Ensure all resources are properly cleaned up to prevent memory leaks during prolonged operation.



High Concurrency – Multiple requests are processed simultaneously across worker threads, ensuring maximum throughput and low latency.

Zero-Copy Transfers – DMA operations enable efficient data transfers between host and DPU memory without involving the CPU.

Asynchronous Processing – All filesystem and data operations are handled asynchronously to prevent thread blocking and maintain system responsiveness.

Error Propagation – Accurate translation of NFS errors to FUSE responses is essential for correct host-side application behavior.

Resource Efficiency – Request contexts and DMA buffers are pooled and reused to minimize allocation overhead and support high workloads.

Thread Isolation – Each worker thread processes requests independently, avoiding shared resource contention and synchronization bottlenecks.

Performance Monitoring – Real-time statistics collection provides visibility into system health, enabling proactive performance tuning.

Memory Management – Proper allocation and cleanup of resources are critical to prevent memory leaks during long-running operations.

Protocol Compliance – All FUSE responses must conform to the virtio-fs specification to ensure compatibility with standard host drivers.

Load Balancing – Request distribution across worker threads balances workload and optimizes hardware utilization.

Data Consistency – Proper ordering and synchronization of requests ensure data consistency between the host and the NFS backend.

Scalability – The architecture supports scaling to handle high request rates and large numbers of concurrent operations across multiple worker threads.

This section describes the procedures for gracefully shutting down the application, freeing allocated resources, closing active connections and contexts, and ensuring a clean termination without leaving resource leaks or dangling system components.

Initiate graceful shutdown – On receiving termination signals (SIGINT, SIGTERM), signal handlers set shutdown flags to begin the termination process.

The shutdown sequence ensures that all in-flight operations are allowed to complete before services are stopped. Stop accepting new requests Disable the acceptance of new FUSE requests.

Request handlers will reject incoming operations with appropriate error responses while allowing ongoing operations to complete. Drain pending operations Wait for all in-flight operations to complete: NFS operations. DMA transfers. Outstanding FUSE requests.

Ensure all request contexts are returned to their respective pools before proceeding. Stop VFS I/O contexts Invoke doca_ctx_stop() on each VFS I/O context associated with worker threads.

These operations are asynchronous; completion is monitored through state change callbacks.

Stopping I/O contexts halts request processing and triggers per-thread resource cleanup. Stop main VFS device context Stop the primary device context using doca_ctx_stop() .

The device transitions from RUNNING → STOPPING → IDLE, becoming invisible to the host.

Device-level operations are halted. Cleanup DMA resources Free DMA contexts using doca_dma_destroy() for each allocated DMA context.

Ensure any pending DMA operations are properly finalized and associated memory allocations are released. Destroy VFS I/O contexts Free I/O contexts for each worker thread using doca_devemu_vfs_io_destroy() .

This step ensures cleanup of per-thread processing resources. Close NFS backend connections Unmount NFS exports and destroy NFS client contexts: Use nfs_umount() to unmount NFS paths. Use nfs_destroy_context() to release NFS client-side resources.

Clean up per-thread NFS contexts and connection pools to ensure backend disconnection. Stop worker threads Terminate worker threads gracefully: Use pthread_join() to wait for threads to exit cleanly. Use pthread_cancel() for unresponsive threads if necessary.

Ensure no threads remain active before continuing with shared resource deallocation. Destroy progress engines Free progress engines using doca_pe_destroy() for each progress engine created during initialization.

This ensures proper cleanup of asynchronous operation handling infrastructure. Free memory pools and inventories Destroy memory pools using doca_mpool_destroy() and buffer inventories using doca_buf_inventory_destroy() .

This step returns all allocated buffers and memory resources to the system. Close devices and cleanup framework Close all opened devices and representors: Use doca_dev_close() for device handles. Use doca_dev_rep_close() for representor handles.

Finalize VFS framework cleanup to ensure hardware resources are fully released. Destroy device and manager resources Free application-specific resources: Device lists. Manager structures. Configuration objects.

Clean up linked lists, hash tables, and other dynamic data structures used in the application. Cleanup argument parser and logging infrastructure Destroy the argument parser with doca_argp_destroy() .

Tear down logging backends to clean up logging resources and ensure a clean exit. Verify resource cleanup Perform a final validation step to confirm: All memory allocations are freed. All contexts are destroyed. No background threads or pending operations remain active.

Check for potential memory leaks or orphaned resources.