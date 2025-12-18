Using a running doca_telemetry_pci context which supports PCIe management information the user can call doca_telemetry_pci_read_management_info as many times as they like to get the most recent data available with each call.

The following is a more complete example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! doca_error_t result; result = doca_telemetry_pci_cap_management_info_is_supported(devinfo); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) struct doca_telemetry_pci *pci_telem; result = doca_telemetry_pci_create(dev, &pci_telem); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) result = doca_telemetry_pci_start(pci_telem); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) struct doca_telemetry_pci_dpn dpn = {0, 0, 0}; struct doca_telemetry_pci_management_info management_info = {}; result = doca_telemetry_pci_read_management_info(pci_telem, dpn, &management_info); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) doca_telemetry_pci_stop(pci_telem); doca_telemetry_pci_destroy(pci_telem);





Using a running doca_telemetry_pci context which supports performance counters group 1 the user can call doca_telemetry_pci_read_perf_counters_1 as many times as they like to get the most recent data available with each call.

The following is a more complete example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! doca_error_t result; result = doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_is_supported(devinfo); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) struct doca_telemetry_pci *pci_telem; result = doca_telemetry_pci_create(dev, &pci_telem); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) result = doca_telemetry_pci_start(pci_telem); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) struct doca_telemetry_pci_dpn dpn = {0, 0, 0}; struct doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1 counters= {}; result = doca_telemetry_pci_read_perf_counters_1(pci_telem, dpn, &counters); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) doca_telemetry_pci_stop(pci_telem); doca_telemetry_pci_destroy(pci_telem);





Using a running doca_telemetry_pci context which supports latency histogram the user must first call doca_telemetry_pci_get_latency_histogram_dimensions to learn the correct dimmensions of the histogram. They can then allocate an array of histogram values and then finally they can call doca_telemetry_pci_read_latency_histogram as many times as they like to get the most recent data available with each call.

The following is a more complete example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! doca_error_t result; result = doca_telemetry_pci_cap_latency_histogram_is_supported(devinfo); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) struct doca_telemetry_pci *pci_telem; result = doca_telemetry_pci_create(dev, &pci_telem); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) result = doca_telemetry_pci_start(pci_telem); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) struct doca_telemetry_pci_dpn dpn = {0, 0, 0}; uint32_t bucket_count; uint32_t bucket_width_ns; result = doca_telemetry_pci_get_latency_histogram_dimensions(pci_telem, dpn, &bucket_count, &bucket_width_ns); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) uint64_t* buckets_arr = malloc (bucket_count * sizeof (uint64_t)); if ( buckets_arr == NULL) result = doca_telemetry_pci_read_latency_histogram(pci_telem, dpn, buckets_arr); if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) free (buckets_arr); doca_telemetry_pci_stop(pci_telem); doca_telemetry_pci_destroy(pci_telem);



