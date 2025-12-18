On This Page
- Preparing the BlueField DPU
- Port Configuration
- Installing the DPL Runtime Service on BlueField
- Downloading Container Resources from NGC
- Running the Preparation Script
- Editing the Configuration Files
- Starting the DPL Runtime Service Pod and Container
- Restarting the DPL Runtime Service After Configuration Changes
- End-to-End Installation Steps
- Stopping the DPL Runtime Service kubelet Pod and Container
- Troubleshooting
DPL Container Deployment
Setting BlueField to DPU Mode
BlueField must run in DPU mode to use the DPL Runtime Service. For details on how to change modes, see: BlueField Modes of Operation.
Determining Your BlueField Variant
Your BlueField may be installed in a host server or it may be a standalone server.
If your BlueField is a standalone server, ignore the parts that mention the host server or SR-IOV. You may still use Scalable Functions (SFs) if your BlueField is a standalone server.
Setting Up DPU Management Access and Updating BlueField-Bundle
These pages provide detailed information about DPU management access, software installation, and updates:
Systems with a host server typically use RShim (i.e., the
tmfifo_net0 interface). Standalone systems must use the OOB interface option for management access.
Creating SR-IOV Virtual Functions (Host Server)
To use SR-IOV, first create Virtual Functions (VFs) on the host server:
Example
sudo -s
# enter sudo shell
echo 4 > /sys/class/net/eth2/device/sriov_numvfs
exit
# exit sudo shell
Entering a sudo shell is necessary because
sudo only applies to the
echo command, and not the redirection (
>), which would otherwise result in "Permission denied."
This example creates 4 VFs under Physical Function
eth2. Adjust the number as needed.
If a PF already has VFs and you'd like to change the number, first set it to
0 before applying the new value.
Creating Scalable Functions (Optional)
This step is optional and depends on your DPL program and setup needs.
For more information, see the BlueField Scalable Function User Guide.
If you create SFs, refer to their representors in the configuration file.
Enabling Multiport eSwitch Mode (Optional)
This step is optional and depends on your DPL program and setup needs.
Multiport eSwitch mode allows for traffic forwarding between multiple physical ports and their VFs/SFs (e.g., between
p0 and
p1).
Before enabling this mode:
Ensure
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATIONis enabled in firmware:
Example
sudo mlxconfig -d 0000:03:00.0 s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1Info
Refer to the Using mlxconfig guide for more information.
After reboot or firmware reset, enable
esw_multiportmode:
Example
sudo /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev param set pci/0000:03:00.0 name esw_multiport value 1 cmode runtimeNote
devlinksettings are not persistent across reboots.
Downloading Container Resources from NGC
Start by downloading and installing the ngc-cli tools.
For example:
Example
wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/4.5.2/files/ngccli_arm64.zip -O ngccli_arm64.zip
unzip ngccli_arm64.zip
Once the ngc-cli tool has been downloaded, use it to download the latest dpl_rt_service resources:
./ngc-cli/ngc registry resource download-version
"nvidia/doca/dpl_rt_service"
This creates a directory in the format
dpl_rt_service_va.b.c-docax.y.z. Where
a.b.c is the DPL Runtime Service version number, and
x.y.z is the DOCA version number.
For example:
dpl_rt_service_v1.2.0-doca3.1.0.
You can find available versions at NGC Catalog.
Each release includes a
kubelet.d YAML file pointing to the correct container image for automatic download.
Running the Preparation Script
Run the
dpl_dpu_setup.sh script to configure the DPU for DPL use:
cd dpl_rt_service_va.b.c-docax.y.z
chmod +x ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service
sudo systemctl restart containerd.service
Restarting
kubelet and
containerd is required whenever
hugepages configuration changes for the changes to take effect.
The
dpl_dpu_setup.sh script will perform the following:
Configures
mlxconfigvalues:
FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=4
PROG_PARSE_GRAPH=true
SRIOV_EN=1
Enables SR-IOV
Sets up initial DPL Runtime Service configuration folder at
/etc/dpl_rt_service/
Configures hugepages
Please note that the
dpl_dpu_setup.sh script takes optional arguments to control the hugepages. However, if you set it larger than 4GB of hugepages, you also have to modify
dpl_rt_service.yaml with a higher limit for
spec->resources->limits->hugepages-2Mi
Editing the Configuration Files
Create device(s) configuration file based on the provided template config file.
See DPL Service Configuration for details.
For example:
Example
sudo
cp /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf
# Then update /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf as needed.
sudo vim /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf
You must create at least one device configuration file.
Otherwise, the DPL Runtime Service Container will not be able to start.
Starting the DPL Runtime Service Pod and Container
Once your configuration files are ready, copy the file
configs/dpl_rt_service.yaml from the directory that you pulled with the ngc-cli into
/etc/kubelet.d:
sudo
cp ./configs/dpl_rt_service.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/
Allow a few minutes for the Pod and Container to start.
To monitor status:
Check logs:
sudojournalctl -u kubelet --since -5m
List images:
sudocrictl images
List pods:
sudocrictl pods
View runtime logs:
/var/log/doca/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rtd.logNote
If the container fails to start due to configuration errors, then the log file at /var/log/doca/dpl_rt_service/dpl_rtd.log might be empty or missing the relevant error logs.
In such case, you can view logs with the relevant errors using the
crictltool:
sudocrictl logs $(
sudocrictl
ps-a |
grepdpl-rt-service |
awk
'{print $1}')
Restarting the DPL Runtime Service After Configuration Changes
Once the DPL Runtime Service Pod and Container are up and running, any change to any file under the
/etc/dpl_rt_service/ configuration folder requires restarting the Container in order for the new changes to take effect.
Perform the following steps to restart the Container:
Remove the YAML file from the
/etc/kubelet.d/directory.
sudo
mv/etc/kubelet.d/dpl_rt_service.yaml /
Wait for the pod to stop.
Restore the YAML file to the
/etc/kubelet.d/directory to trigger starting the Pod:
sudo
mv/dpl_rt_service.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/
End-to-End Installation Steps
Example
# Download NGC CLI tool:
wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/4.5.2/files/ngccli_arm64.zip -O ngccli_arm64.zip
unzip ngccli_arm64.zip
# Download the DPL Runtime Service Resources bundle:
./ngc-cli/ngc registry resource download-version
"nvidia/doca/dpl_rt_service"
# Prepare DPU and restart services:
cd dpl_rt_service_va.b.c-docax.y.z
chmod +x ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo ./scripts/dpl_dpu_setup.sh
sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service
sudo systemctl restart containerd.service
# Create a device configuration file with relevant interfaces info:
sudo
cp /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/NAME.conf.template /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf
sudo vim /etc/dpl_rt_service/devices.d/1000.conf
# Launch the Pod and Container:
sudo
cp ./configs/dpl_rt_service.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/
Replace device IDs and filenames as appropriate for your setup.
Stopping the DPL Runtime Service kubelet Pod and Container
Stop the Pod and Container by removing the YAML file from the
/etc/kubelet.d/ directory.
sudo
mv /etc/kubelet.d/dpl_rt_service.yaml /
Then confirm the pod is gone (this might take a few seconds to complete):
sudo crictl pods | grep dpl-rt-service
For additional troubleshooting steps and deeper explanations, refer to BlueField Container Deployment Guide.
Checkpoint
Command
View recent kubelet logs
View logs of the
Helpful if
List pulled container images
List all created pods
List running containers
View DPL service logs
Make sure the following conditions are met before or during deployment:
VFs were created before deploying the container (if using SR-IOV)
All required configuration files exist under
/etc/dpl_rt_service/, are correctly named, and include valid device IDs
Network interface names and MTU settings match the physical and virtual network topology
Firmware is up to date and matches DOCA compatibility requirements
BlueField is operating in the correct mode (DPU mode) using
sudo mlxconfig -d <pci-device> q