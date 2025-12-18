NVIDIA DOCA IP Fragmentation Application Guide

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ip_frag/ .

To build the IP fragmentation application:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications= false -Denable_ip_frag= true ninja -C /tmp/build

doca_ip_frag is created under /tmp/build/ip_frag/ .

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line: