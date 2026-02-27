DOCA Eth L2 Forwarding Application Guide

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for both compilation of the applications "as-is", as well as provides the ability to modify the sources and then compile the new version of the application. For more information about the applications, as well as development and compilation tips, please refer to the DOCA Reference Applications main guide.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/eth_l2_fwd/ .

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The applications are all defined under a single meson project, meaning that the default compilation will compile all the DOCA applications.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build

Info doca_eth_l2_fwd will be created under /tmp/build/eth_l2_fwd/ .



