DOCA Storage Initiator ComCh Application Guide

The application is logically divided into two functional areas:

Control-time and shared resources

Per-thread data path resources

The execution consists of two main phases:

Control Phase

Data Path Phase

The control phase is responsible for establishing and managing the storage session lifecycle. It performs the following steps:

Query storage – Retrieve storage service metadata. Init storage – Initialize the storage window and prepare for data transfers. Start storage – Begin the data path phase and launch data threads.

Once the data phase is initiated, the main thread waits for test completion. Afterward, it issues final cleanup commands:

Stop storage – Stop data movement. Shutdown – Tear down the session and release resources.

The selected --execution-strategy is used to pre-initialise a set of per task flags. These flags are used to decide which action the task should take next. This allows the task to perform any combination of; read, write, memory set, memory clear, and validate. The order of exectuion of each action is hard coded for simplicity. The order of actions is: