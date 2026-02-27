DPL Container Deployment

BlueField must run in DPU mode to use the DPL Runtime Service. For details on how to change modes, see: BlueField Modes of Operation.

Your BlueField may be installed in a host server or it may be a standalone server.

If your BlueField is a standalone server, ignore the parts that mention the host server or SR-IOV. You may still use Scalable Functions (SFs) if your BlueField is a standalone server.

These pages provide detailed information about DPU management access, software installation, and updates:

Note Systems with a host server typically use RShim (i.e., the tmfifo_net0 interface). Standalone systems must use the OOB interface option for management access.



