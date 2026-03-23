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DOCA PCC Application Guide

This document provides a DOCA PCC implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform.

Introduction

Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) allows users to design and implement their own congestion control (CC) algorithm, giving them the flexibility to work out an optimal solution to handle congestion in their clusters. On BlueField-3 networking platforms, PCC is provided as a component of DOCA.

The application leverages the DOCA PCC API to provide users the flexibility to manage allocation of DPA resources according to their requirements.

Typical DOCA application includes App running on host/Arm and App running on DPA. Developers are advised to use the host/Arm application with minimal changes and focus on developing their algorithm and integrating it into the DPA application.

System Design

DOCA PCC application consists of two parts:

  • Host/Arm app is the control plane. It is responsible for allocating all resources and handover to the DPA app initially, then destroying everything when the DPA app finishes its operation. The host app must always be alive to stay in control while the device app is working.

  • Device/DPA app is the data plane.

    • The default mode of the data plane is running as a reaction point (RP). When the first thread is activated, DPA App initialization is done in the DOCA PCC library by calling the algorithm initialization function implemented by the user in the app. Moreover, the user algorithm execution function is called when a CC event arrives. The user algorithm takes event data as input and performs a calculation, using per-flow context, and replies with the updated rate value and a flag to send an RTT request. The following is an illustration of the general RP application flow:

      image-2024-6-26_14-3-13-version-1-modificationdate-1761114430760-api-v2.png

      The host/Arm application sends a command to the BlueField platform firmware when allocating or destroying resources. CC events are generated by the BlueField platform hardware automatically when sending data or receiving ACK/NACK/CNP/RTT packets, then the device application handles these events by calling the user algorithm. After the DPA application replies to hardware, handling of current event is done, and the next event can arrive.

      Info

      The device/DPA app can also run different algorithms for the RP program, which users can configure as a runtime option.

    • The device/DPA app can function as a notification point (NP). When a new probe request packet arrives, the user handler can read and analyze the data and send a probe response back. The following is an illustration of the general NP application flow:

      image-2024-6-26_14-1-31-version-1-modificationdate-1761114430427-api-v2.png

      Info

      The device/DPA app is as well capable of functioning as a telemetry program for a NP switch operation, which users can configure as a runtime option.

Application Architecture

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/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/
├── host
│    ├── pcc.c
│    ├── pcc_core.c
│    └── pcc_core.h
└── device
     ├── pcc_common_dev.h
     ├── rp
     │    ├── rtt_template
     │    │         ├── algo     
     │    │         │    ├── rtt_template.h    
	 │    │         │    ├── rtt_template_algo_params.h       
     │    │         │    ├── rtt_template_ctxt.h       
     │    │         │    └── rtt_template.c
     │    │         └── rp_rtt_template_dev_main.c
     │    └── switch_telemetry
     │              ├── algo     
     │              │    ├── telem_template.h    
	 │              │    ├── telem_template_algo_params.h       
     │              │    ├── telem_template_ctxt.h       
     │              │    └── telem_template.c
     │              └── rp_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c
	 └── np
         └── switch_telemetry
				 	└── np_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c

The main content of the reference DOCA PCC application files are the following:

  • host/pcc.c – entry point to entire application

  • host/pcc_core.c – host functions to initialize and destroy the PCC application resources, parsers for PCC command line parameters

  • device/pcc_common_dev.h – common util calls and definitions for device programs

  • device/rp/rtt_template/rp_rtt_template_dev_main.c – callbacks for user CC algorithm initialization, user CC algorithm calculation and algorithm parameter change notification of the RTT template algorithm reference

  • device/rp/rtt_template/algo/* – user CC algorithm reference for RTT template. Put user algorithm code here

  • device/rp/switch_telemetry/rp_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c – callbacks for user CC algorithm initialization, user CC algorithm calculation, and algorithm parameter change notification of the switch telemetry algorithm reference

  • device/rp/switch_telemetry/algo/* – user CC algorithm reference for switch telemetry. Put user algorithm code here.

  • device/np/switch_telemetry/np_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c – callback for user NP handling, implemented as a switch telemetry program to observe last hop switch metadata

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA library:

Refer to its respective programming guide for more information.

Dependencies

  • NVIDIA BlueField-3 Platform is required

  • Firmware 32.38.1000 and higher

  • MFT 4.25 and higher

Compiling the Application

Info

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/.

Compiling All Applications

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

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cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_pcc is created under /tmp/build/pcc/.


Compiling Only the Current Application

To directly build only the PCC application:

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cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_pcc=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_pcc is created under /tmp/build/pcc/.

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_pcc to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

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    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    doca_pcc is created under /tmp/build/pcc/.

Compilation Options

The application offers specific compilation flags which one can set for a desired behavior in the device/DPA program.

In the meson_options.txt file, one can find the following options:

  • enable_pcc_application_tx_counter_sampling: set to trueto use TX counters sampled at runtime in the RP CC handling algorithm.

Running the Application

Prerequisites

Enable USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CC in mlxconfig:

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mlxconfig -y -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 set USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CC=1

Perform a BlueField system reboot for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

Application Execution

The PCC application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  1. Application usage instructions:

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    Usage: doca_pcc [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse command line flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -d, --device <RDMA device names> RDMA device name that supports PCC (mandatory).
  -rp-st, --rp-switch-telemetry <PCC Reaction Point Switch Telemetry> Flag to indicate running as a Reaction Point Switch Telemetry (optional). The application will generate IFA2 probe packets. By default the flag is set to false.
  -np-st, --np-switch-telemetry <PCC Notification Point Switch Telemetry> Flag to indicate running as a Notification Point Switch Telemetry (optional). The application will generate IFA2 probe packets. By default the flag is set to false.
  -t, --threads <PCC threads list>  A list of the PCC threads numbers to be chosen for the DOCA PCC context to run on (optional). Must be provided as a string, such that the number are separated by a space.
  -w, --wait-time <PCC wait time>   The duration of the DOCA PCC wait (optional), can provide negative values which means infinity. If not provided then -1 will be chosen.
  -r-handler, --remote-sw-handler <CCMAD remote SW handler> CCMAD remote SW handler flag (optional). If not provided then false will be chosen.
  -hl, --hop-limit <IFA2 hop limit> The IFA2 probe packet hop limit (optional). If not provided then 0XFE will be chosen.
  -gns, --global-namespace <IFA2 global namespace> The IFA2 probe packet global namespace (optional). If not provided then 0XF will be chosen.
  -gns-ignore-mask, --global-namespace-ignore-mask <IFA2 global namespace ignore mask> The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore mask (optional). If not provided then 0 will be chosen.
  -gns-ignore-val, --global-namespace-ignore-value <IFA2 global namespace ignore value> The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore value (optional). If not provided then 0 will be chosen.
  -f, --coredump-file <PCC coredump file> A pathname to the file to write coredump data in case of unrecoverable error on the device (optional). Must be provided as a string.
  --dpa-app-key <DPA application key> Application key in specified DPA resources .yaml file
  --dpa-resources <DPA resources file> Path to a DPA resources .yaml file
  -tlm-ex, --enable-telemetry-export <Telemetry exporter enablement> Flag to enable exporting telemetry data gathered by pcc algorithem (optional). By default the flag is set to false.

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

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    ./doca_pcc -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on the BlueField Platform or the host:

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    ./doca_pcc -d mlx5_0

    Note

    The RDMA device identifier (mlx5_0) should match the identifier of the desired RDMA device.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag

Description

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

v

version

Prints program version information

l

log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70

    Info

    The application uses a unique logging implementation that makes use of DOCA's logging levels.

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70

j

json

Parse command line flags from an input JSON file as well as from the CLI (if provided)

Program flags

d

device

RDMA device name that supports PCC

rp-st

rp-switch-telemetry

(Optional) Flag to indicate running as a RP switch telemetry.

The DOCA PCC application can run as a RP switch telemetry program. If this flag is used, the application loads a program to run on the DPA of a switch telemetry algorithm which receives metadata from the last hop switch congestion point from the NP node.

np-st

np-switch-telemetry

(Optional) Flag to indicate running as a NP switch telemetry.

The DOCA PCC application can run as a NP switch telemetry program. If this flag is used, the application loads a program to run on the DPA to sample metadata from the last hop switch congestion point and send them in response packet.

t

threads

(Optional) A list of the PCC EU indexes to be chosen for the DOCA PCC event handler threads to run on. Must be provided as a string, such that the numbers are separated by a space.

The placement of the PCC threads per core can be controlled using the EU indexes. Utilizing a large number of EUs, while limiting the number of threads per core, gives the best event handling rate and lowest event latency.

The last EU is used for communication with the BlueField Platform while all others are for data path CC event handling.

w

wait-time

(Optional) In seconds, the duration of the DOCA PCC wait. Negative values mean infinity.

r-handler

remote-sw-handler

(Optional) CCMAD remote SW handler flag. Relevant for RP contexts. This flag indicates whether the expected CCMAD probe packet responses are generated by a remote DOCA NP process or not.

Note

If using other probe types than CCMAD, probe packet responses are always expected to be generated from a remote DOCA NP process.

hl

hop-limit

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet hop limit

Info

Relevant for RP contexts.

gns

global-namespace

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet global namespace

Info

Relevant for RP contexts.

gns-ignore-mask

global-namespace-ignore-mask

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore mask

Info

Relevant for NP contexts.

gns-ignore-val

global-namespace-ignore-value

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore value

Info

Relevant for NP contexts.

f

coredump-file

(Optional) A pathname to the file to write core dump data if an unrecoverable error occurs on the device

dpa-app-key

(Optional) Application key in specified DPA resources .yaml file

dpa-resources
    
(Optional) Path to a DPA resources .yaml file
    


    


    
    

        
 
Info

        


Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.

        

    


    

    
        
    


    
        
            Troubleshooting
        
    





Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the     
DOCA    
 applications.

    

    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Application Code Flow

        


        

            
    
This section lists the application's configuration flow, explaining the different DOCA function calls and wrappers.    



  1.     
Parse application argument.    

    

    1.     
Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.    

      
    
      
        
        
      
            
      
                
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      doca_argp_init();
      
        
      
    
      
    
      

      

      
    
    2.     
Register PCC application parameters.    

      
    
      
        
        
      
            
      
                
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      register_pcc_params();
      
        
      
    
      
    
      

      

      
    
    3.     
Parse the arguments.    

      
    
      
        
        
      
            
      
                
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      doca_argp_start();
      
        
      
    
      
    
      

      

      
    
      1.     
Parse DOCA flags.    

        

      2.     
Parse DOCA PCC parameters.    

        

  2.     
PCC initialization.    

    
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
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    pcc_init();
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    1.     
Open DOCA device that supports PCC.    

      

    2.     
Create DOCA PCC context.    

      

    3.     
Configure affinity of threads handling CC events.    

      

  3.     
Start DOCA PCC.    

    
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
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    doca_pcc_start();
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    1.     
Create PCC process and other resources.    

      

    2.     
Trigger initialization of PCC on device.    

      

    3.     Register the PCC in the     
BlueField Platform    
 hardware so CC events can be generated and an event handler can be triggered.

      

  4.     
Process state monitor loop.    

    
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
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    doca_pcc_get_process_state();
doca_pcc_wait();
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    1.     Get the state of the process:

      
    
        
      State
      Description
      DOCA_PCC_PS_ACTIVE = 0
      The process handles CC events (only one process is active at a given time)
      DOCA_PCC_PS_STANDBY = 1
      The process is in standby mode (another process is already ACTIVE)
      DOCA_PCC_PS_DEACTIVATED = 2
      The process has been deactivated by the     
BlueField Platform    
 firmware and should be destroyed
      DOCA_PCC_PS_ERROR = 3
      The process is in error state and should be destroyed
      
    

      

    
    2.     
Wait on process events from the device.    

      

  5.     
PCC destroy.    

    
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
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    doca_pcc_destroy();
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    1. Destroy PCC resources. The process stops handling PCC events.
       
    2. Close DOCA device.
      

  6.     
Arg parser destroy.    

    
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
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    doca_argp_destroy()
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    
    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Port Programmable Congestion Control Register

        


        

            
The Port Programmable Congestion Control (PPCC) register allows the user to configure and read PCC algorithms and their parameters/counters.
 
It supports the following functionalities:


  • Enabling different algorithms on different ports
     
  • Querying information of both algorithms and tunable parameters/counters
    

  • Changing algorithm parameters without compiling and reburning user image
     
  • Querying or clearing programmable counters
    

    
        


    
        
            Usage
        
    





The PPCC register can be accessed using a string similar to the following:

    

        
        

            

                
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sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=0" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0,target_app=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --set "cmd_type=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0,target_app=0"

        

    

    





    
Where you must:
 
  • Set the cmd_type and the indexes
    

  • Give values for algo_slot, algo_param_index
     
  • Keep local_port=1, pnat=0, lp_msb=0
    

  • Set target_app = 0 for PCC
     
  • Keep doca_pcc application running
    


    
        
cmd_type
Description
Method
Index
Input (in --set)
Output
0x0
Get algorithm info
Get
algo_slot
N/A
  • Value – 32-bit algo_num or 0 if no algo is available at this index
     
  • Text – algorithm description
    

  • sl_bitmask_support – indicates whether the device supports sl_bitmask logic
    

0x1
Enable algorithm
Set
sl_bitmask
 
trace_en


counter_en
N/A
0x2
Disable algorithm
Set
N/A
N/A
0x3
Get algorithm enabling status
Get
N/A
  • Value:
     
    • 0 – disabled
      

    • 1 – enabled
       
  • sl_bitmask – this field allows to apply to specific SLs based on the bitmask
    

  • sl_bitmask_support – indicates whether the device supports sl_bitmask logic
    

0x4
Get number of parameters
Get
N/A
  • Value – num of params of algo
    

0x5
Get parameter information
Get
algo_slot
 
algo_param_index
N/A
  • param_value1 – default value of param
     
  • param_value2 – min value of param
    

  • param_value3 – max value of param
     
  • prm –
    

    • 0: read-only
       
    • 1: read-write
      

    • 2: read-only but may be cleared using the "get and clear" command
      

0x6
Get parameter value
Get
N/A
  • Value – param value
    

0x7
Get and clear parameter
Get
N/A
  • Value – param value
    

0x8
Set parameter value
Set
Parameter value
N/A
0xA
Bulk get parameters
Get
algo_slot
N/A
  • text_length – param num x 4 bytes
     
  • text[0]…text[n] – param values
    

0xB
Bulk set parameters
Set
text_length - param num x 4
 
text[0]…text[n] - param values
N/A
0xC
Bulk get counters
Get
N/A
  • text_length – counter num x 4 bytes
     
  • text[0]…text[n] – counter values
    

0xD
Bulk get and clear counters
Get
N/A
  • text_length – counter num x 4 bytes
     
  • text[0]…text[n] – counter values
    

0xE
Get number of counters
Get
N/A
  • Value – num of counters of algo
    

0xF
Get counter information
Get
algo_slot
 
algo_param_index
N/A
  • param_value3 – max value of parameter
     
  • prm –
    

    • 0: read-only
       
    • 1: read-write
      

    • 2: read-only but may be cleared via "get & clear" command
      

0x10
Get algorithm info array
Get
N/A
N/A
  • text_length – algo slot initialized x 4 bytes
     
  • text[0]…text[n] – 32-bit algo_num or 0 if no algorithm is available at this slot index
    


    


    

    
            


    
        
            Internal Default Algorithm
        
    





The internal default algorithm is used when enhanced connection establishment (ECE) negotiation fails. It is mainly used for backward compatibility and can be disabled using "force mode". Otherwise, users may change doca_pcc_dev_user_algo() in the device app to run a specific algorithm without considering the algorithm negotiation.
 
The force mode command is per port:

    

        
        

            

                
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sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=2" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=15,algo_param_index=0,target_app=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 -y --get --op "cmd_type=2" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=15,algo_param_index=0,target_app=0"

        

    

    



    

    
        

    


    
        
            Counters
        
    





Counters are shared on the port and are only enabled on one algo_slot per port. The following command enables the counters while enabling the algorithm according to the algo_slot:

    

        
        

            

                
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sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --set "cmd_type=1,counter_en=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0,target_app=0"

        

    

    





    
After counters are enabled on the algo_slot, they can be queried using cmd_type 0xC or 0xD.

    

        
        

            

                
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sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=12" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0,target_app=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=13" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0,target_app=0"

        

    

    



    

    

    
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
References

        


        

            
  •     
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/    

    

    
        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
        © Copyright 2026, NVIDIA.
        Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
    

                


                
            

        


        

        

        






        
        
    

        

        

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