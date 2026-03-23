DOCA Telemetry Service Guide

DTS supports on-board data collection from sysf , ethtool , and tc providers. Fluent and Prometheus aggregator providers can collect the data from other applications.

Other providers are available based on different conditions (e.g., specific container mounts or host only such as amber , ppcc_eth , etc). Such providers are described with their dependencies in their corresponding sections.

The sysfs provider includes several components: ib_port , hw_port , devices , ib_mr_cache , eth , hwmon , and bf_ptm . The schema for sysfs counters defines the exact counters available for each component.

By default, the following components are disabled when the sysfs provider is enabled:

ib_mr_cache

rate

bf_ptm

You can enable the provider and selectively disable components. For example, to disable eth :

Copy Copied! enable-provider=sysfs disable-provider=sysfs.eth

Note ib_port and ib_hw are state counters collected per port and are only collected when the port is in an active state.

Note The hwmon component is supported only on BlueField-2 and BlueField-3.

To filter which counters are collected, you may use a .cset (counterset) file. This file must not contain aliases. Place the .cset file in the config directory (or any accessible directory in the container), and specify the path in the configuration:

Copy Copied! sysfs-cset-path=/config/path/to/my.cset

ib_port counters: Copy Copied! {hca_name}:{port_num}:ib_port_state {hca_name}:{port_num}:VL15_dropped {hca_name}:{port_num}:excessive_buffer_overrun_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:link_downed {hca_name}:{port_num}:link_error_recovery {hca_name}:{port_num}:local_link_integrity_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:multicast_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:multicast_xmit_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_constraint_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_data {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_remote_physical_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_switch_relay_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_constraint_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_data {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_discards {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_wait {hca_name}:{port_num}:symbol_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:unicast_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:unicast_xmit_packets

ib_hw counters: Copy Copied! {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_state {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_duplicate_request {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_implied_nak_seq_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_lifespan {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_local_ack_timeout_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_out_of_buffer {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_out_of_sequence {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_packet_seq_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_cqe_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_cqe_flush_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_remote_access_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_remote_invalid_request {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_cqe_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_cqe_flush_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_local_length_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_remote_access_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rnr_nak_retry_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_atomic_requests {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_dct_connect {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_icrc_encapsulated {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_read_requests {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_write_requests

ib_mr_cache counters: Copy Copied! {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:cur {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:limit {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:miss {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:size Note Where n ranges from 0 to 24.

eth counters: Copy Copied! {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_collisions {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_multicast {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_bytes {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_compressed {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_crc_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_dropped {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_fifo_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_frame_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_length_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_missed_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_nohandler {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_over_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_packets {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_aborted_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_bytes {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_carrier_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_compressed {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_dropped {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_fifo_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_heartbeat_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_packets {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_window_errors

devices counters Copy Copied! {hca_name}:current_link_width {hca_name}:current_link_speed {hca_name}:max_link_speed {hca_name}:max_link_width

BlueField-2 hwmon counters: Collapse Source Copy Copied! {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:CYCLES {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:HITS_BANK0 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:HITS_BANK1 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:MISSES_BANK0 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:MISSES_BANK1 {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_C_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_C_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_NP_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_NP_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_P_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_P_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_C_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_C_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_NP_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_NP_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_P_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MEMORY_READS {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MEMORY_WRITES {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MSS_NO_CREDIT {hwmon_name}:{tile}:VICTIM_WRITE {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:CDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:CDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:DDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:NDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_DATA_BEAT {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_PBUF_MAC_AF {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_RT_AF {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TPIO_DATA_BEAT {hwmon_name}:{triogen}:TX_DAT_AF {hwmon_name}:{triogen}:TX_DAT_AF

BlueField-3 hwmon counters: Copy Copied! {hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK0_RD_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK1_RD_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK0_WR_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt}:GDC_BANK1_WR_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt_miss}:GDC_MISS_MACHINE_RD_REQ {hwmon_name}:{llt_miss}:GDC_MISS_MACHINE_WR_REQ {hwmon_name}:{mss}:SKYLIB_DDN_TX_FLITS {hwmon_name}:{mss}:SKYLIB_DDN_RX_FLITS

BlueField-3 bf_ptm counters: Copy Copied! bf:ptm:active_power_profile bf:ptm:atx_power_available bf:ptm:core_temp bf:ptm:ddr_temp bf:ptm:error_state bf:ptm:power_envelope bf:ptm:power_throttling_event_count bf:ptm:power_throttling_state bf:ptm:thermal_throttling_event_count bf:ptm:thermal_throttling_state bf:ptm:throttling_state bf:ptm:total_power bf:ptm:vr0_power bf:ptm:vr1_power

rate counters – calculated counters showing the rate of raw counters of other components. Such counters are identified by a _rate suffix which corresponds to the original raw counter name they track.

The following parameters are located in /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/ports/1/counters .

Counter Description InfiniBand Spec Name Group port_rcv_data The total number of data octets, divided by 4, (counting in double words, 32 bits), received on all VLs from the port. PortRcvData Informative port_rcv_packets Total number of packets (this may include packets containing Errors. This is 64-bit counter. PortRcvPkts Informative port_multicast_rcv_packets Total number of multicast packets, including multicast packets containing errors. PortMultiCastRcvPkts Informative port_unicast_rcv_packets Total number of unicast packets, including unicast packets containing errors. PortUnicastRcvPkts Informative port_xmit_data The total number of data octets, divided by 4, (counting in double words, 32 bits), transmitted on all VLs from the port. PortXmitData Informative port_xmit_packets port_xmit_packets_64 Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from this port. This may include packets with errors. This is 64-bit counter. PortXmitPkts Informative port_rcv_switch_relay_errors Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded because they could not be forwarded by the switch relay. PortRcvSwitchRelayErrors Error port_rcv_errors Total number of packets containing an error that were received on the port. PortRcvErrors Informative port_rcv_constraint_errors Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded. PortRcvConstraintErrors Error local_link_integrity_errors The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors . LocalLinkIntegrityErrors Error port_xmit_wait The number of ticks during which the port had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick (either because of insufficient credits or because of lack of arbitration). PortXmitWait Informative port_multicast_xmit_packets Total number of multicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include multicast packets with errors. PortMultiCastXmitPkts Informative port_unicast_xmit_packets Total number of unicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include unicast packets with errors. PortUnicastXmitPkts Informative port_xmit_discards Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the port is down or congested. PortXmitDiscards Error port_xmit_constraint_errors Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port. PortXmitConstraintErrors Error port_rcv_remote_physical_errors Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port. PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrors Error symbol_error Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes. SymbolErrorCounter Error VL15_dropped Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) of the port. VL15Dropped Error link_error_recovery Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process. LinkErrorRecoveryCounter Error link_downed Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link. LinkDownedCounter Error

The hardware counters, found under /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/ports/1/hw_counters/ , are counted per function and exposed on the function. Some counters are not counted per function. These counters are commented with a relevant comment.

Counter Description Group duplicate_request Number of received packets. A duplicate request is a request that had been previously executed. Error implied_nak_seq_err Number of times the requested decided an ACK. with a PSN larger than the expected PSN for an RDMA read or response. Error lifespan The maximum period in ms which defines the aging of the counter reads. Two consecutive reads within this period might return the same values Informative local_ack_timeout_err The number of times QP's ack timer expired for RC, XRC, DCT QPs at the sender side. The QP retry limit was not exceeded, therefore it is still recoverable error. Error np_cnp_sent The number of CNP packets sent by the Notification Point when it noticed congestion experienced in the RoCEv2 IP header (ECN bits). Informative np_ecn_marked_roce_packets The number of RoCEv2 packets received by the notification point which were marked for experiencing the congestion (ECN bits where '11' on the ingress RoCE traffic) . Informative out_of_buffer The number of drops occurred due to lack of WQE for the associated QPs. Error out_of_sequence The number of out of sequence packets received. Error packet_seq_err The number of received NAK sequence error packets. The QP retry limit was not exceeded. Error req_cqe_error The number of times requester detected CQEs completed with errors. Error req_cqe_flush_error The number of times requester detected CQEs completed with flushed errors. Error req_remote_access_errors The number of times requester detected remote access errors. Error req_remote_invalid_request The number of times requester detected remote invalid request errors. Error resp_cqe_error The number of times responder detected CQEs completed with errors. Error resp_cqe_flush_error The number of times responder detected CQEs completed with flushed errors. Error resp_local_length_error The number of times responder detected local length errors. Error resp_remote_access_errors The number of times responder detected remote access errors. Error rnr_nak_retry_err The number of received RNR NAK packets. The QP retry limit was not exceeded. Error rp_cnp_handled The number of CNP packets handled by the Reaction Point HCA to throttle the transmission rate. Informative rp_cnp_ignored The number of CNP packets received and ignored by the Reaction Point HCA. This counter should not raise if RoCE Congestion Control was enabled in the network. If this counter raise, verify that ECN was enabled on the adapter. See HowTo Configure DCQCN (RoCE CC) values for ConnectX-4 (Linux). Error rx_atomic_requests The number of received ATOMIC request for the associated QPs. Informative rx_dct_connect The number of received connection request for the associated DCTs. Informative rx_read_requests The number of received READ requests for the associated QPs. Informative rx_write_requests The number of received WRITE requests for the associated QPs. Informative rx_icrc_encapsulated The number of RoCE packets with ICRC errors. Error roce_adp_retrans Counts the number of adaptive retransmissions for RoCE traffic Informative roce_adp_retrans_to Counts the number of times RoCE traffic reached timeout due to adaptive retransmission Informative roce_slow_restart Counts the number of times RoCE slow restart was used Informative roce_slow_restart_cnps Counts the number of times RoCE slow restart generated CNP packets Informative roce_slow_restart_trans Counts the number of times RoCE slow restart changed state to slow restart Informative roce_slow_restart Counts the number of times RoCE traffic reached timeout due to adaptive retransmission Informative

The following parameters are located in /sys/class/net/<interface>/debug .

Parameter Description Default lro_timeout Sets the LRO timer period value in usecs which will be used as LRO session expiration time. For example: Copy Copied! Actual timeout: 32 Supported timeout: 8 16 32 1024 32 link_down_reason Link down reason will allow the user to query the reason which is preventing the link from going up. For example: Copy Copied! $ cat /sys/class/net/ethXX/debug/link_down_reason monitor_opcode: 0x0 status_message: The port is Active. Refer to the adapter PRM for all possible options (PDDR register). N/A

The bf_ptm component collects BlueField-3 power thermal counters using remote collection. It is disabled by default and can be enabled as follows:

Load kernel module mlxbf-ptm : Copy Copied! modprobe - v mlxbf-ptm Enable component using remote collection: Copy Copied! enable-provider=grpc.sysfs.bf_ptm Note DPE server should be active before changing the dts_config.ini file. See section "Remote Collection" for details.

The Ethtool counters provider generates a list of counters corresponding to the Linux Ethtool utility. These counters are collected on a per-device basis.

Counters are categorized into several groups based on the collection point:

Ring: Software ring counters.

Software Port: An aggregation of software ring counters.

vPort Counters: Traffic counters and drop counters (e.g., drops due to steering or lack of buffers). These may indicate issues within the BlueField DPU. This group includes Ethernet traffic counters (including raw Ethernet) and RDMA/RoCE traffic counters.

Physical Port Counters: Counters for the physical port connecting the BlueField DPU to the network. These may indicate device, link, or network issues. This measuring point includes: Standardized counters (IEEE 802.3, RFC 2863, RFC 2819, RFC 3635). Additional counters (e.g., flow control, FEC). Note Physical port counters are not exposed to virtual machines.

Priority Port Counters: A subset of physical port counters, broken down per priority per port.

Each group may contain different types of counters:

Traffic Informative Counters: General traffic counts used for load estimation and debugging.

Traffic Acceleration Counters: Counts of traffic accelerated by NVIDIA drivers or hardware. These counters provide an additional layer of detail; note that this traffic is also included in the Traffic Informative set. Acceleration counters are marked with [A] .

Error Counters: Increments in these counters typically indicate a problem.

The following acceleration mechanisms have dedicated counters:

TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO): Increases outbound throughput and reduces CPU utilization by allowing the kernel to buffer multiple packets in a single large buffer. The BlueField DPU splits the buffer into packets for transmission.

Large Receive Offload (LRO): Increases inbound throughput and reduces CPU utilization by aggregating multiple incoming packets of a single stream into a single buffer.

CHECKSUM: Hardware calculation of TCP checksums by the BlueField DPU. The following checksum offloads are available (refer to skbuff.h for detailed explanations): CHECKSUM_UNNECESSARY CHECKSUM_NONE – No checksum acceleration was used. CHECKSUM_COMPLETE – Device provided checksum for the entire packet. CHECKSUM_PARTIAL – Device provided checksum.

CQE Compress: Compression of Completion Queue Events (CQE), used to save PCIe bandwidth and improve performance.

To configure the Ethtool provider, use the following parameters:

Use the ethtool-interfaces parameter to specify a comma-separated list of interface names to monitor. Copy Copied! ethtool-interfaces=enp1s0f0,enp1s0f1,enp1s0f2 By default, the interface name matching method is "contains" (any interface name including the specified string is matched). To enforce an exact match, set: Copy Copied! ethtool-interfaces-match-method=exact To customize which fields are included in the collected data, provide a fieldset file: Copy Copied! ethtool-fieldset-file=/config/ethtool.fset

ethtool.fset : A file located in the DTS config folder.

Example .fset content: (Includes rx and tx pause control PHY counters)

Copy Copied! [ethtool_event_*] rx_pause_ctrl_phy tx_pause_ctrl_phy





The following counters are available per ring or software port.

These counters provide information on the amount of traffic accelerated by the BlueField. The counters tally the accelerated traffic in addition to the standard counters which tally that (i.e. accelerated traffic is counted twice).

The counter names in the table below refers to both ring and port counters. the notation for ring counters includes the [i] index without the braces. the notation for port counters does not include the [i] . a counter name rx[i]_packets will be printed as rx0_packets for ring 0 and rx_packets for the software port

Counter Description Type rx[i]_packets The number of packets received on ring i. Informative rx[i]_bytes The number of bytes received on ring i. Informative tx[i]_packets The number of packets transmitted on ring i. Informative tx[i]_bytes The number of bytes transmitted on ring i. Informative tx[i]_tso_packets The number of TSO packets transmitted on ring i [A]. Acceleration tx[i]_tso_bytes The number of TSO bytes transmitted on ring i [A]. Acceleration tx[i]_tso_inner_packets The number of TSO packets which are indicated to be carry internal encapsulation transmitted on ring i [A] Acceleration tx[i]_tso_inner_bytes The number of TSO bytes which are indicated to be carry internal encapsulation transmitted on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_lro_packets The number of LRO packets received on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_lro_bytes The number of LRO bytes received on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_csum_unnecessary Packets received with a CHECKSUM_UNNECESSARY on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_csum_none Packets received with CHECKSUM_NONE on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_csum_complete Packets received with a CHECKSUM_COMPLETE on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_csum_unnecessary_inner Packets received with inner encapsulation with a CHECK_SUM UNNECESSARY on ring i [A]. Acceleration tx[i]_csum_partial Packets transmitted with a CHECKSUM_PARTIAL on ring i [A]. Acceleration tx[i]_csum_partial_inner Packets transmitted with inner encapsulation with a CHECKSUM_PARTIAL on ring i [A]. Acceleration tx[i]_csum_none Packets transmitted with no hardware checksum acceleration on ring i. Informative tx[i]_stopped tx_queue_stopped Events where SQ was full on ring i. If this counter is increased, check the amount of buffers allocated for transmission. Error tx[i]_wake tx_queue_wake Events where SQ was full and has become not full on ring i. Error tx[i]_dropped tx_queue_dropped Packets transmitted that were dropped due to DMA mapping failure on ring i. If this counter is increased, check the amount of buffers allocated for transmission. Error rx[i]_wqe_err The number of wrong opcodes received on ring i. Error tx[i]_nop The number of no WQEs (empty WQEs) inserted to the SQ (related to ring i) due to the reach of the end of the cyclic buffer. When reaching near to the end of cyclic buffer the driver may add those empty WQEs to avoid handling a state the a WQE start in the end of the queue and ends in the beginning of the queue. This is a normal condition. Informative rx[i]_mpwqe_frag The number of WQEs that failed to allocate compound page and hence fragmented MPWQE's (multipacket WQEs) were used on ring i. If this counter raise, it may suggest that there is no enough memory for large pages, the driver allocated fragmented pages. This is not abnormal condition. Informative rx[i]_mpwqe_filler_cqes The number of filler CQEs events that where issued on ring i. Info The counter name before kernel 4.19 was rx[i]_mpwqe_filler . Informative rx[i]_cqe_compress_blks The number of receive blocks with CQE compression on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_cqe_compress_pkts The number of receive packets with CQE compression on ring i [A]. Acceleration rx[i]_cache_reuse The number of events of successful reuse of a page from a driver's internal page cache Acceleration rx[i]_cache_full The number of events of full internal page cache where driver can't put a page back to the cache for recycling (page will be freed) Acceleration rx[i]_cache_empty The number of events where cache was empty - no page to give. driver shall allocate new page Acceleration rx[i]_cache_busy The number of events where cache head was busy and cannot be recycled. driver allocated new page Acceleration rx[i]_xmit_more The number of packets sent with xmit_more indication set on the skbuff (no doorbell) Acceleration tx[i]_cqes The number of completions received on the CQ of TX ring. Informative ch[i]_poll The number of invocations of NAPI poll of channel. Informative ch[i]_arm The number of times the NAPI poll function completed and armed the completion queues on channel Info Supported from kernel 4.19. Informative ch[i]_aff_change The number of times the NAPI poll function explicitly stopped execution on a CPU due to a change in affinity, on channel. Informative rx[i]_congst_umr The number of times an outstanding UMR request is delayed due to congestion, on ring. Info Supported from kernel 4.19. Error ch[i]_events The number of hard interrupt events on the completion queues of channel. Informative rx[i]_mpwqe_filler_strides The number of strides consumed by filler CQEs on ring. Informative rx[i]_xdp_tx_xmit The number of packets forwarded back to the port due to XDP program XDP_TX action (bouncing). these packets are not counted by other software counters. These packets are counted by physical port and vPort counters. Informative rx[i]_xdp_tx_full The number of packets that should have been forwarded back to the port due to XDP_TX action but were dropped due to full tx queue. these packets are not counted by other software counters. These packets are counted by physical port and vPort counters You may open more rx queues and spread traffic rx over all queues and/or increase rx ring size. Error rx[i]_xdp_tx_err The number of times an XDP_TX error such as frame too long and frame too short occurred on XDP_TX ring of RX ring. Error rx[i]_xdp_tx_cqes rx_xdp_tx_cqe The number of completions received on the CQ of the XDP-TX ring. Informative rx[i]_xdp_drop The number of packets dropped due to XDP program XDP_DROP action. these packets are not counted by other software counters. These packets are counted by physical port and vPort counters. Informative rx[i]_xdp_redirect The number of times an XDP redirect action has been triggered on ring. Acceleration tx[i]_xdp_xmit The number of packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect). These packets are not counted by other software counters. These packets are counted by physical port and vPort counters. Informative tx[i]_xdp_full The number of packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect) but were dropped due to the Tx queue being full. These packets are not counted by other software counters. Users may enlarge Tx queues. Informative tx[i]_xdp_err The number of packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect) but were dropped due to an error (e.g., frame too long and frame too short). Error tx[i]_xdp_cqes The number of completions received for packets redirected to the interface (due to XDP redirect) on the CQ. Informative rx[i]_cache_waive The number of cache evacuation. This can occur due to page move to another NUMA node or page was pfmemalloc-ed and should be freed as soon as possible. Acceleration

Counters on the eswitch port that is connected to the vNIC.

Counter Description Type rx_vport_unicast_packets Unicast packets received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative rx_vport_unicast_bytes Unicast bytes received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative tx_vport_unicast_packets Unicast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative tx_vport_unicast_bytes Unicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative rx_vport_multicast_packets Multicast packets received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative rx_vport_multicast_bytes Multicast bytes received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative tx_vport_multicast_packets Multicast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative tx_vport_multicast_bytes Multicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative rx_vport_broadcast_packets Broadcast packets received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative rx_vport_broadcast_bytes Broadcast bytes received, steered to a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative tx_vport_broadcast_packets Broadcast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative tx_vport_broadcast_bytes Broadcast packets transmitted, steered from a port including raw Ethernet QP/DPDK traffic, excluding RDMA traffic Informative rx_vport_rdma_unicast_packets RDMA unicast packets received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration rx_vport_rdma_unicast_bytes RDMA unicast bytes received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration tx_vport_rdma_unicast_packets RDMA unicast packets transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration tx_vport_rdma_unicast_bytes RDMA unicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration rx_vport_ rdma _multicast_packets RDMA multicast packets received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration rx_vport_ rdma _multicast_bytes RDMA multicast bytes received, steered to a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration tx_vport_ rdma _multicast_packets RDMA multicast packets transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration tx_vport_ rdma _multicast_bytes RDMA multicast bytes transmitted, steered from a port (counters counts RoCE/UD/RC traffic) [A] Acceleration rx_steer_missed_packets Number of packets received by the NIC but discarded due to not matching any flow in the NIC flow table. Info Supported from kernel 4.16. Error rx_packets Representor only: packets received, that were handled by the hypervisor. Info Supported from kernel 4.18. Informative rx_bytes Representor only: bytes received, that were handled by the hypervisor. Info Supported from kernel 4.18. Informative tx_packets Representor only: packets transmitted which have been handled by the hypervisor. Info Supported from kernel 4.18. Informative tx_bytes Representor only: bytes transmitted which have been handled by the hypervisor. Info Supported from kernel 4.18. Informative

The physical port counters are the counters on the external port connecting adapter to the network. This measuring point holds information on standardized counters like IEEE 802.3, RFC2863, RFC 2819, RFC 3635 and additional counters like flow control, FEC and more.

Counter Description Type rx_packets_phy The number of packets received on the physical port. This counter doesn’t include packets that were discarded due to FCS, frame size and similar errors. Informative tx_packets_phy The number of packets transmitted on the physical port. Informative rx_bytes_phy The number of bytes received on the physical port, including Ethernet header and FCS. Informative tx_bytes_phy The number of bytes transmitted on the physical port. Informative rx_multicast_phy The number of multicast packets received on the physical port. Informative tx_multicast_phy The number of multicast packets transmitted on the physical port. Informative rx_broadcast_phy The number of broadcast packets received on the physical port. Informative tx_broadcast_phy The number of broadcast packets transmitted on the physical port. Informative rx_crc_errors_phy The number of dropped received packets due to frame check sequence (FCS) error on the physical port. If this counter is increased in high rate, check the link quality using rx_symbol_error_phy and rx_corrected_bits_phy counters below. Error rx_in_range_len_errors_phy The number of received packets dropped due to length/type errors on a physical port. Error rx_out_of_range_len_phy The number of received packets dropped due to length greater than allowed on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a larger MTU configured. Using same MTU configuration shall resolve this issue. Error rx_oversize_pkts_phy The number of dropped received packets due to length which exceed MTU size on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a larger MTU configured. Using same MTU configuration shall resolve this issue. Error rx_symbol_err_phy The number of received packets dropped due to physical coding errors (symbol errors) on a physical port. Error rx_mac_control_phy The number of MAC control packets received on the physical port. Informative tx_mac_control_phy The number of MAC control packets transmitted on the physical port. Informative rx_pause_ctrl_phy The number of link layer pause packets received on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the network is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from to the adapter. Informative tx_pause_ctrl_phy The number of link layer pause packets transmitted on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the NIC is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the network. Informative rx_unsupported_op_phy The number of MAC control packets received with unsupported opcode on a physical port. Error rx_discards_phy The number of received packets dropped due to lack of buffers on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the adapter is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the network. Error tx_discards_phy The number of packets which were discarded on transmission, even no errors were detected. the drop might occur due to link in down state, head of line drop, pause from the network, etc. Error tx_errors_phy The number of transmitted packets dropped due to a length which exceed MTU size on a physical port. Error rx_undersize_pkts_phy The number of received packets dropped due to length which is shorter than 64 bytes on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a non-standard MTU configured or malformed packet had arrived. Error rx_fragments_phy The number of received packets dropped due to a length which is shorter than 64 bytes and has FCS error on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the peer connected to the adapter has a non-standard MTU configured. Error rx_jabbers_phy The number of received packets d due to a length which is longer than 64 bytes and had FCS error on a physical port. Error rx_64_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 64 bytes. Informative rx_65_to_127_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 65 to 127 bytes. Informative rx_128_to_255_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 128 to 255 bytes. Informative rx_256_to_511_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 256 to 512 bytes. Informative rx_512_to_1023_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Informative rx_1024_to_1518_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 1024 to 1518 bytes. Informative rx_1519_to_2047_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 1519 to 2047 bytes. Informative rx_2048_to_4095_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Informative rx_4096_to_8191_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Informative rx_8192_to_10239_bytes_phy The number of packets received on the physical port with size of 8192 to 10239 bytes. Informative link_down_events_phy The number of times where the link operative state changed to down. In case this counter is increasing it may imply on port flapping. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver. Error rx_out_of_buffer Number of times receive queue had no software buffers allocated for the adapter's incoming traffic. Error module_bus_stuck The number of times that module's I2C bus (data or clock) short-wire was detected. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver. Info Supported from kernel 4.10. Error module_high_temp The number of times that the module temperature was too high. If this issue persists, you may need to check the ambient temperature or replace the cable/transceiver module. Info Supported from kernel 4.10. Error module_bad_shorted The number of times that the module cables were shorted. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver module. Info Supported from kernel 4.10. Error module_unplug The number of times that module was ejected. Info Supported from kernel 4.10. Informative rx_buffer_passed_thres_phy The number of events where the port receive buffer was over 85% full. Info Supported from kernel 4.14. Informative tx_pause_storm_warning_events The number of times the device was sending pauses for a long period of time. Info Supported from kernel 4.15. Informative tx_pause_storm_error_events The number of times the device was sending pauses for a long period of time, reaching time out and disabling transmission of pause frames. on the period where pause frames were disabled, drop could have been occurred. Info Supported from kernel 4.15. Error rx[i]_buff_alloc_err / rx_buff_alloc_err Failed to allocate a buffer to received packet (or SKB) on port (or per ring) Error rx_bits_phy This counter provides information on the total amount of traffic that could have been received and can be used as a guideline to measure the ratio of errored traffic in rx_pcs_symbol_err_phy and rx_corrected_bits_phy . Informative rx_pcs_symbol_err_phy This counter counts the number of symbol errors that wasn’t corrected by FEC correction algorithm or that FEC algorithm was not active on this interface. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the link between the NIC and the network is suffering from high BER, and that traffic is lost. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver. The error rate is the number of rx_pcs_symbol_err_phy divided by the number of rx_phy_bits on a specific time frame. Error rx_corrected_bits_phy The number of corrected bits on this port according to active FEC (RS/FC). If this counter is increasing, it implies that the link between the NIC and the network is suffering from high BER. The corrected bit rate is the number of rx_corrected_bits_phy divided by the number of rx_phy_bits on a specific time frame Error phy_raw_errors_lane[l] This counter counts the number of physical raw errors per lane [l] index. The counter counts errors before FEC corrections. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the link between the NIC and the network is suffering from high BER, and that traffic might be lost. You may need to replace the cable/transceiver. Please check in accordance with rx_corrected_bits_phy . Info Supported from kernel 4.20. Error

The following counters are physical port counters that being counted per L2 priority (0-7).

Info p in the counter name represents the priority.

Counter Description Type rx_prio[p]_bytes The number of bytes received with priority p on the physical port. Informative rx_prio[p]_packets The number of packets received with priority p on the physical port. Informative tx_prio[p]_bytes The number of bytes transmitted on priority p on the physical port. Informative tx_prio[p]_packets The number of packets transmitted on priority p on the physical port. Informative rx_prio[p]_pause The number of pause packets received with priority p on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the network is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the adapter. Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4. Informative rx_prio[p]_pause_duration The duration of pause received (in microSec) on priority p on the physical port. The counter represents the time the port did not send any traffic on this priority. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the network is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the adapter. Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4. Informative rx_prio[p]_pause_transition The number of times a transition from Xoff to Xon on priority p on the physical port has occurred. Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4. Informative tx_prio[p]_pause The number of pause packets transmitted on priority p on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the adapter is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the network. Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4. Informative tx_prio[p]_pause_duration The duration of pause transmitter (in microSec) on priority p on the physical port. Note: This counter is available only if PFC was enabled on priority p. Refer to HowTo Configure PFC on ConnectX-4. Informative rx_prio[p]_buf_discard The number of packets discarded by device due to lack of per host receive buffers. Info Supported from kernel 5.3. Informative rx_prio[p]_cong_discard The number of packets discarded by device due to per host congestion. Info Supported from kernel 5.3. Informative rx_prio[p]_marked The number of packets ecn marked by device due to per host congestion. Info Supported from kernel 5.3. Informative rx_prio[p]_discard The number of packets discarded by device due to lack of receive buffers. Info Supported from kernel 5.6. Infornative

Counter Description Type rx_pci_signal_integrity Counts physical layer PCIe signal integrity errors, the number of transitions to recovery due to Framing errors and CRC (dlp and tlp). If this counter is rising, try moving the adapter card to a different slot to rule out a bad PCIe slot. Validate that you are running with the latest firmware available and latest server BIOS version. Error tx_pci_signal_integrity Counts physical layer PCIe signal integrity errors, the number of transition to recovery initiated by the other side (moving to recovery due to getting TS/EIEOS). If this counter is rising, try moving the adapter card to a different slot to rule out a bad PCI slot. Validate that you are running with the latest firmware available and latest server BIOS version. Error outbound_pci_buffer_overflow The number of packets dropped due to pci buffer overflow. If this counter is raising in high rate, it might indicate that the receive traffic rate for a host is larger than the PCIe bus and therefore a congestion occurs. Info Supported from kernel 4.14. Informative outbound_pci_stalled_rd The percentage (in the range 0...100) of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound non-posted reads requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient posted credits. Info Supported from kernel 4.14. Informative outbound_pci_stalled_wr The percentage (in the range 0...100) of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound posted writes requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient posted credits. Info Supported from kernel 4.14. Informative outbound_pci_stalled_rd_events The number of seconds where outbound_pci_stalled_rd was above 30%. Info Supported from kernel 4.14. Informative outbound_pci_stalled_wr_events The number of seconds where outbound_pci_stalled_wr was above 30%. Info Supported from kernel 4.14. Informative dev_out_of_buffer The number of times the device owned queue had not enough buffers allocated. Error

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ethtool -S eth5 NIC statistics: rx_packets: 10 rx_bytes: 3420 tx_packets: 18 tx_bytes: 1296 tx_tso_packets: 0 tx_tso_bytes: 0 tx_tso_inner_packets: 0 tx_tso_inner_bytes: 0 tx_added_vlan_packets: 0 tx_nop: 0 rx_lro_packets: 0 rx_lro_bytes: 0 rx_ecn_mark: 0 rx_removed_vlan_packets: 0 rx_csum_unnecessary: 0 rx_csum_none: 0 rx_csum_complete: 10 rx_csum_unnecessary_inner: 0 rx_xdp_drop: 0 rx_xdp_redirect: 0 rx_xdp_tx_xmit: 0 rx_xdp_tx_full: 0 rx_xdp_tx_err: 0 rx_xdp_tx_cqe: 0 tx_csum_none: 18 tx_csum_partial: 0 tx_csum_partial_inner: 0 tx_queue_stopped: 0 tx_queue_dropped: 0 tx_xmit_more: 0 tx_recover: 0 tx_cqes: 18 tx_queue_wake: 0 tx_udp_seg_rem: 0 tx_cqe_err: 0 tx_xdp_xmit: 0 tx_xdp_full: 0 tx_xdp_err: 0 tx_xdp_cqes: 0 rx_wqe_err: 0 rx_mpwqe_filler_cqes: 0 rx_mpwqe_filler_strides: 0 rx_buff_alloc_err: 0 rx_cqe_compress_blks: 0 rx_cqe_compress_pkts: 0 rx_page_reuse: 0 rx_cache_reuse: 0 rx_cache_full: 0 rx_cache_empty: 2688 rx_cache_busy: 0 rx_cache_waive: 0 rx_congst_umr: 0 rx_arfs_err: 0 ch_events: 75 ch_poll: 75 ch_arm: 75 ch_aff_change: 0 ch_eq_rearm: 0 rx_out_of_buffer: 0 rx_if_down_packets: 15 rx_steer_missed_packets: 0 rx_vport_unicast_packets: 0 rx_vport_unicast_bytes: 0 tx_vport_unicast_packets: 0 tx_vport_unicast_bytes: 0 rx_vport_multicast_packets: 2 rx_vport_multicast_bytes: 172 tx_vport_multicast_packets: 12 tx_vport_multicast_bytes: 936 rx_vport_broadcast_packets: 37 rx_vport_broadcast_bytes: 9270 tx_vport_broadcast_packets: 6 tx_vport_broadcast_bytes: 360 rx_vport_rdma_unicast_packets: 0 rx_vport_rdma_unicast_bytes: 0 tx_vport_rdma_unicast_packets: 0 tx_vport_rdma_unicast_bytes: 0 rx_vport_rdma_multicast_packets: 0 rx_vport_rdma_multicast_bytes: 0 tx_vport_rdma_multicast_packets: 0 tx_vport_rdma_multicast_bytes: 0 tx_packets_phy: 0 rx_packets_phy: 0 rx_crc_errors_phy: 0 tx_bytes_phy: 0 rx_bytes_phy: 0 tx_multicast_phy: 0 tx_broadcast_phy: 0 rx_multicast_phy: 0 rx_broadcast_phy: 0 rx_in_range_len_errors_phy: 0 rx_out_of_range_len_phy: 0 rx_oversize_pkts_phy: 0 rx_symbol_err_phy: 0 tx_mac_control_phy: 0 rx_mac_control_phy: 0 rx_unsupported_op_phy: 0 rx_pause_ctrl_phy: 0 tx_pause_ctrl_phy: 0 rx_discards_phy: 0 tx_discards_phy: 0 tx_errors_phy: 0 rx_undersize_pkts_phy: 0 rx_fragments_phy: 0 rx_jabbers_phy: 0 rx_64_bytes_phy: 0 rx_65_to_127_bytes_phy: 0 rx_128_to_255_bytes_phy: 0 rx_256_to_511_bytes_phy: 0 rx_512_to_1023_bytes_phy: 0 rx_1024_to_1518_bytes_phy: 0 rx_1519_to_2047_bytes_phy: 0 rx_2048_to_4095_bytes_phy: 0 rx_4096_to_8191_bytes_phy: 0 rx_8192_to_10239_bytes_phy: 0 link_down_events_phy: 0 rx_prio0_bytes: 0 rx_prio0_packets: 0 tx_prio0_bytes: 0 tx_prio0_packets: 0 rx_prio1_bytes: 0 rx_prio1_packets: 0 tx_prio1_bytes: 0 tx_prio1_packets: 0 rx_prio2_bytes: 0 rx_prio2_packets: 0 tx_prio2_bytes: 0 tx_prio2_packets: 0 rx_prio3_bytes: 0 rx_prio3_packets: 0 tx_prio3_bytes: 0 tx_prio3_packets: 0 rx_prio4_bytes: 0 rx_prio4_packets: 0 tx_prio4_bytes: 0 tx_prio4_packets: 0 rx_prio5_bytes: 0 rx_prio5_packets: 0 tx_prio5_bytes: 0 tx_prio5_packets: 0 rx_prio6_bytes: 0 rx_prio6_packets: 0 tx_prio6_bytes: 0 tx_prio6_packets: 0 rx_prio7_bytes: 0 rx_prio7_packets: 0 tx_prio7_bytes: 0 tx_prio7_packets: 0 module_unplug: 0 module_bus_stuck: 0 module_high_temp: 0 module_bad_shorted: 0 ch0_events: 9 ch0_poll: 9 ch0_arm: 9 ch0_aff_change: 0 ch0_eq_rearm: 0 ch1_events: 23 ch1_poll: 23 ch1_arm: 23 ch1_aff_change: 0 ch1_eq_rearm: 0 ch2_events: 8 ch2_poll: 8 ch2_arm: 8 ch2_aff_change: 0 ch2_eq_rearm: 0 ch3_events: 19 ch3_poll: 19 ch3_arm: 19 ch3_aff_change: 0 ch3_eq_rearm: 0 ch4_events: 8 ch4_poll: 8 ch4_arm: 8 ch4_aff_change: 0 ch4_eq_rearm: 0 ch5_events: 8 ch5_poll: 8 ch5_arm: 8 ch5_aff_change: 0 ch5_eq_rearm: 0 rx0_packets: 0 rx0_bytes: 0 rx0_csum_complete: 0 rx0_csum_unnecessary: 0 rx0_csum_unnecessary_inner: 0 rx0_csum_none: 0 rx0_xdp_drop: 0 rx0_xdp_redirect: 0 rx0_lro_packets: 0 rx0_lro_bytes: 0 rx0_ecn_mark: 0 rx0_removed_vlan_packets: 0 rx0_wqe_err: 0 rx0_mpwqe_filler_cqes: 0 rx0_mpwqe_filler_strides: 0 rx0_buff_alloc_err: 0 rx0_cqe_compress_blks: 0 rx0_cqe_compress_pkts: 0 rx0_page_reuse: 0 rx0_cache_reuse: 0 rx0_cache_full: 0 rx0_cache_empty: 448 rx0_cache_busy: 0 rx0_cache_waive: 0 rx0_congst_umr: 0 rx0_arfs_err: 0 rx0_xdp_tx_xmit: 0 rx0_xdp_tx_full: 0 rx0_xdp_tx_err: 0 rx0_xdp_tx_cqes: 0 rx1_packets: 10 rx1_bytes: 3420 rx1_csum_complete: 10 rx1_csum_unnecessary: 0 rx1_csum_unnecessary_inner: 0 rx1_csum_none: 0 rx1_xdp_drop: 0 rx1_xdp_redirect: 0 rx1_lro_packets: 0 rx1_lro_bytes: 0 rx1_ecn_mark: 0 rx1_removed_vlan_packets: 0 rx1_wqe_err: 0 rx1_mpwqe_filler_cqes: 0 rx1_mpwqe_filler_strides: 0 rx1_buff_alloc_err: 0 rx1_cqe_compress_blks: 0 rx1_cqe_compress_pkts: 0 rx1_page_reuse: 0 rx1_cache_reuse: 0 rx1_cache_full: 0 rx1_cache_empty: 448 rx1_cache_busy: 0 rx1_cache_waive: 0 rx1_congst_umr: 0 rx1_arfs_err: 0 rx1_xdp_tx_xmit: 0 rx1_xdp_tx_full: 0 rx1_xdp_tx_err: 0 rx1_xdp_tx_cqes: 0 rx2_packets: 0 rx2_bytes: 0 rx2_csum_complete: 0 rx2_csum_unnecessary: 0 rx2_csum_unnecessary_inner: 0 rx2_csum_none: 0 rx2_xdp_drop: 0 rx2_xdp_redirect: 0 rx2_lro_packets: 0 rx2_lro_bytes: 0 rx2_ecn_mark: 0 rx2_removed_vlan_packets: 0 rx2_wqe_err: 0 rx2_mpwqe_filler_cqes: 0 rx2_mpwqe_filler_strides: 0 rx2_buff_alloc_err: 0 rx2_cqe_compress_blks: 0 rx2_cqe_compress_pkts: 0 rx2_page_reuse: 0 rx2_cache_reuse: 0 rx2_cache_full: 0 rx2_cache_empty: 448 rx2_cache_busy: 0 rx2_cache_waive: 0 rx2_congst_umr: 0 rx2_arfs_err: 0 rx2_xdp_tx_xmit: 0 rx2_xdp_tx_full: 0 rx2_xdp_tx_err: 0 rx2_xdp_tx_cqes: 0 ... tx0_packets: 1 tx0_bytes: 60 tx0_tso_packets: 0 tx0_tso_bytes: 0 tx0_tso_inner_packets: 0 tx0_tso_inner_bytes: 0 tx0_csum_partial: 0 tx0_csum_partial_inner: 0 tx0_added_vlan_packets: 0 tx0_nop: 0 tx0_csum_none: 1 tx0_stopped: 0 tx0_dropped: 0 tx0_xmit_more: 0 tx0_recover: 0 tx0_cqes: 1 tx0_wake: 0 tx0_cqe_err: 0 tx1_packets: 5 tx1_bytes: 300 tx1_tso_packets: 0 tx1_tso_bytes: 0 tx1_tso_inner_packets: 0 tx1_tso_inner_bytes: 0 tx1_csum_partial: 0 tx1_csum_partial_inner: 0 tx1_added_vlan_packets: 0 tx1_nop: 0 tx1_csum_none: 5 tx1_stopped: 0 tx1_dropped: 0 tx1_xmit_more: 0 tx1_recover: 0 tx1_cqes: 5 tx1_wake: 0 tx1_cqe_err: 0 tx2_packets: 0 tx2_bytes: 0 tx2_tso_packets: 0 tx2_tso_bytes: 0 tx2_tso_inner_packets: 0 tx2_tso_inner_bytes: 0 tx2_csum_partial: 0 tx2_csum_partial_inner: 0 tx2_added_vlan_packets: 0 tx2_nop: 0 tx2_csum_none: 0 tx2_stopped: 0 tx2_dropped: 0 tx2_xmit_more: 0 tx2_recover: 0 tx2_cqes: 0 tx2_wake: 0 tx2_cqe_err: 0 ...

The following TC objects are supported and reported regarding the ingress filters:

Filters flower

Actions mirred tunnel_key



The info is provided as one of the following events:

Basic filter event

Flower/IPv4 filter event

Flower/IPv6 filter event

Basic action event

Mirred action event

Tunnel_key/IPv4 action event

Tunnel_key/IPv6 action event

General notes:

Actions always belong to a filter, so action events share the filter event's ID via the event_id data member

Basic filter event only contains textual kind (so users can see which real life objects' support they are lacking)

Basic action event only contains textual kind and some basic common statistics if available

Amber data for both InfiniBand and Ethernet MST devices in amBER format.

Info MST device names can be found under /dev/mst/ .

Note /dev/mst should be accessible within DTS container.

The following configuration parameters are optional:

Copy Copied! amber_devices=mt41692_pciconf0,mt41692_pciconf0.1 # Default:all, or a comma-separated list of devices under /dev/mst amber_update_interval_sec=30 # Sample rate for collection amber counters





Programmable congestion control counters are based on algorithms defined by the user, although default algorithms are also available.

Counters are collected per MST device and algorithm parameters.

Info MST device names can be found under /dev/mst/ .

Note Ensure /dev/mst is accessible within the DTS container.

The counter list depends on the installed MFT version.

Note /usr/lib64/mft or /usr/lib/mft must be mounted to the DTS container to retrieve the counter list corresponding to the installed MFT version. If not mounted, DTS uses its internal version of the counter list.

The provider supports automatic detection of available Ethernet MST devices for collection. To override this behavior, specify a comma-separated list of device names:

Copy Copied! ppcc_eth_devices=mt41692_pciconf0,mt41692_pciconf0.1

When correctly configured, the ppcc_eth provider operates in read-only mode and does not write to device registers. The following parameter enforces this behavior:

Copy Copied! ppcc_read_only=1

The following algorithm parameters use default values and typically do not require changes:

Copy Copied! ppcc_algo_slot=1 ppcc_algo_param_index=0 ppcc_local_port=1 ppcc_pnat=0 ppcc_lp_msb=0

Info For more details, consult the official PPCC documentation.

Note Some algo_slots are not implemented. Devices with no counters are ignored. If no valid devices are detected, the provider is disabled.





fluent_aggr listens on a port for Fluent Bit Forward protocol input connections. Received data can be streamed via a Fluent Bit exporter.

The default port is 42442. This can be changed by updating the following option:

Copy Copied! fluent-aggr-port=42442





prometheus_aggr polls data from a list of Prometheus endpoints.

Each endpoint is listed in the following format:

Copy Copied! prometheus_aggr_endpoint.{N}={host_name},{host_port_url},{poll_inteval_msec}

Where N starts from 0.

Aggregated data can be exported via a Prometheus Aggr Exporter endpoint.

ifconfig collects network interface data. To enable, set:

Copy Copied! enable-provider=ifconfig

If the Prometheus endpoint is enabled and autodetection of fset indexes is disabled, add the following configuration to cache every collected network interface and arrange the index according to their names:

Copy Copied! prometheus-fset-indexes=name

Metrices are collected for each network interface as follows:

Copy Copied! name rx_packets tx_packets rx_bytes tx_bytes rx_errors tx_errors rx_dropped tx_dropped multicast collisions rx_length_errors rx_over_errors rx_crc_errors rx_frame_errors rx_fifo_errors rx_missed_errors tx_aborted_errors tx_carrier_errors tx_fifo_errors tx_heartbeat_errors tx_window_errors rx_compressed tx_compressed rx_nohandler





The nvidia-smi provider collects GPU and GPU process information provided by the NVIDIA system management interface.

This provider is supported only on hosts with installed GPUs. All GPU cards supported by nvidia-smi are supported by this provider.

The counter list is GPU dependent. Additionally, per-process information is collected for the first 20 (by default) nvidia_smi_max_processes processes.

Counters can be either collected as string data "as is" in nvidia-smi or converted to numbers when nvsmi_with_numeric_fields is set.

To enable nvidia-smi provider and change parameters, set:

Copy Copied! enable-provider=nvidia_smi # Optional parameters: #nvidia_smi_max_processes=20 #nvsmi_with_numeric_fields=1





The dcgm provider collects GPU information provided by the NVIDIA data center GPU manager (DCGM) API.

This provider is supported only on hosts with installed GPUs, and requires running the nv-hostengine service (refer to DCGM documentation for details).

DCGM counters are split into several groups by context:

GPU – basic GPU information (always)

COMMON – common fields that can be collected from all devices

PROF – profiling fields

ECC – ECC errors

NVLINK / NVSWITCH / VGPU – fields depending on the device type

To enable DCGM provider and counter groups, set:

Copy Copied! enable-provider=dcgm dcgm_events_enable_common_fields=1 #dcgm_events_enable_prof_fields=0 #dcgm_events_enable_ecc_fields=0 #dcgm_events_enable_nvlink_fields=0 #dcgm_events_enable_nvswitch_fields=0 #dcgm_events_enable_vgpu_fields=0





The bfperf provider collects calculated performance counters of BlueField Arm cores. It requires the executable bfperf_pmc , which is integrated in the DOCA BFB bundle of BlueField-3, as well as an active DPE.

To enable BlueField performance provider, set:

Copy Copied! enable-provider=bfperf

Note When running, the bfperf provider is expected to recurrently reset the counters of the sysfs.hwmon component. Consider disabling it if bfperf is enabled.





Diagnostic data is comprised of two providers which gather diagnostic data counters from network interface cards (NICs). These providers support the same counters (as defined in a YAML file), but they differ in usage and collection frequency:

Low frequency provider is defined in dts_config.ini and is controlled by DTS collection loop.

High frequency provider is expected to run ad-hoc remotely (via REST API) or from dts_ad_hoc_runner_config.ini , and operates in a distinct flow for a limited duration.

Both providers get the counter set from a YAML file - see below.

Prerequisites:

Firmware version 28.43.1000 onwards for ConnectX-7 or 32.43.1000 onwards for BlueField-3.

fwctl driver should be installed and loaded (see instructions in NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0 ), which is packaged in doca-ofed profile. Ensure that fwctl and mlx5_fwctl drivers are loaded with: Copy Copied! lsmod | grep fwctl

To enable the diagnostic data low frequency provider, set:

Copy Copied! enable-provider=diagnostic_data_low_freq

Configure the counter set YAML file (all default files are available in the mounted folder host /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/diagnostic_data_configs ).

If there is no such folder, you must update the config folder by running telemetry-init.sh . See "DTS Deployment" section for information.

Copy Copied! diagnostic-data-yml-file=/config/diagnostic_data_configs/all-single-port.yml

To configure the diagnostic data timestamp collection type, set the following:

Copy Copied! diagnostic-data-timestamp-collection-type=<method>

Where <method> can be one of the following:

no_counters – Do not collect timestamp counters. This is the default method.

start_and_end – Collect sample start and end timestamps

per_counter – Collect every counter collection timestamp

To configure the clock firmware should use when collecting time stamps, set the following:

Copy Copied! diagnostic-data-timestamp-source=<clock>

Where <clock> can be one of the following:

RTC – Real-time clock (default clock used)

RFC – Free-running clock

The Diagnostic Data High Frequency provider supports higher sampling frequencies with sub-millisecond resolution, enabling detailed and precise telemetry collection. Due to the large volume of collected data, this provider is designed to run ad-hoc for limited periods, unlike standard DTS providers configured via the DTS configuration file at /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini .

While the standard DTS flow functions as an endless collect-export loop, High Frequency Telemetry (HFT) operates as an external flow triggered by an HFT HTTP API or by HFT configuration file.

Both low and high frequency providers can run concurrently. The low frequency provider samples at the DTS standard frequency (defined in dts_config.ini ), and the high frequency provider samples counters based on the HFT configuration file ( dts_ad_hoc_runner_config.ini ).

To allow both providers to run concurrently, verify that the counters, the timestamp collection type, and the timestamp collection source are identical. Otherwise, when the high frequency provider starts sampling, the low frequency provider hangs until the end of the HFT session.

The HFT HTTP API allows to start and stop remotely high frequency sampling sessions at scale on devices running DTS, it also allows to get and delete the data as needed.

The API is disabled by default. To enable it, add the following parameter to DTS configuration file /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini .

Copy Copied! enable-http-api= true

The default port is 9117. To modify it, set the http-port option with the desired port number.

The general expected API usage is:

Start an HFT ad hoc collection, wait for it to stop or manually stop it. By default, the collected telemetry is stored locally to binary files in the filesystem. Get the binary data files. The binary data can be read using the /opt/mellanox/collectx/bin/clx_read app, packaged in collectx-clxapidev , a DOCA dependency package. Delete the collection from DTS host. In any case, DTS runs a configurable retention policy for the collected data files: Copy Copied! # by size - set the max size limit of the collection files in bytes. Default is 1GB ad-hoc-runner-max-size-bytes= 1073741824 # by time - set the max age of collection files in seconds. Default is 1 week ad-hoc-runner-max-age-seconds= 604800 # set the minimum time for collection files to exist. Default is 10 minutes ad-hoc-runner-min-age-seconds= 600

Method URL Description Query Parameters Has Request Body POST /ad-hoc-collection/start Start an ad hoc collection session. Returns collection ID. - Yes POST /ad-hoc-collection/stop Stop active ad hoc collection session - No POST /ad-hoc-collection/hft-counterset Post an HFT counter set filename Yes GET /ad-hoc-collection Get compressed folder with collection data collection_id , delta No GET /ad-hoc-collection/list List collection folders - No GET /ad-hoc-collection/status Show status of collections collection_id No DELETE /ad-hoc-collection Remove collection data permanently collection_id No

Query parameters are key-value pairs appended to the URL using ? and separated by & . Example: /URL?key1=value1&key2=value2 .

Request body is a JSON object containing key-value pairs passed in the body of the request. Example: {"key1": "value1", "key2": "value2"} .

Response body is the JSON-formatted reply returned by the server. The Success Response section of each endpoint specifies the expected response format.

Status code:

200 indicates a successful request

Other status codes indicate errors

Start ad hoc collection.

Request Body

Info Without a request body, this call will trigger an HFT collection for 30 seconds, in resolution of 10K samples per second, and will write the telemetry to binary data files.

Info Request body is passed as JSON with key-value pairs. all JSON values must be of string type.

The following table describes supported parameters in the request body:

Key Default Value Description sample-time-us 100000 Sampling time in microseconds for SW iteration. one SW iteration collects all FW samples num-iterations 300 Number of iterations start-time Current time Start time for collection. UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds) end-time Calculated based on start-time , num-iterations , and sample-time-us End time for collection. UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds) file-write true Whether to write binary files busy-wait-sampling false Whether to use busy wait sampling instead of sleep prometheus-endpoint - Prometheus endpoint URL fluentbit-config-dir - Fluentbit configuration directory open-telemetry-receiver - OpenTelemetry receiver URL remote-write-receiver - Prometheus Remote write receiver URL hft-counterset - Counterset to use. Should be The filename provided to /ad-hoc-collection/hft-counterset. provider.diagnostic-data-num-samples 1000 Number of diagnostic data samples ( FW parameter ) provider.diagnostic-data-sample-period-nsec 100000 Sample period in nanoseconds ( FW parameter ) provider.diagnostic-data-yml-file /config/diagnostic_data_configs/all-single-port.yml Configuration file path. Conflicts with hft-counterset provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-collection-type start_and_end Type of timestamp collection: [ no_counters , start_and_end , per_counter ] provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-source RTC Source for timestamps: [ RTC , FRC ]

Success Response

Copy Copied! { "status" : "success" , "message" : "Collection created" , "collection_id" : 2 }

The collection_id parameter is generated automatically by this API and used in the GET and DELETE requests.

Stop active collection.

Success Response

Copy Copied! { "status" : "success" , "message" : "Collection stopped successfully" }

Posts an HFT counterset that can later be used by the POST /ad-hoc-collection/start endpoint via the hft-counterset parameter.

Two methods are supported for posting a counterset to this endpoint:

By providing a JSON payload

By uploading a YAML file (using the format used by the diagnostic data high-frequency provider)

YAML File Request

The request is expected to be a multipart/form-data containing a valid counterset YAML file.

Copy Copied! curl -X POST localhost: 9117 /ad-hoc-collection/hft-counterset?filename=my_cx7_hft_cset -F "file=@my_cx7_hft_cset.yml"





JSON Request

JSON of key-value strings pairs, keys are the counter names and the value is a string representation of the hexadecimal data ID of that counter.

For example, the following JSON contains two counters

Copy Copied! curl -X POST localhost: 9117 /ad-hoc-collection/hft-counterset?filename=my_cx7_hft_cset -d '{"port_rx_bytes_0": "0x1020000100000000", "port_rx_packets_0": "0x1020000300000000"}'





Query Parameters

Parameter Description filename Name to assign to the requested counterset

Success Response

Copy Copied! { "status" : "success" , "message" : "HFT counterset saved successfully" , "filename" : "my_cset_filename" , "overriden" : false }

overriden is true if there was already a counterset with this name and it was replaced.

This request is feasible for collections that were made with file-write: true and were not removed from the system (by DELETE /ad-hoc-collection or the retention policy).

Query Parameters

Parameter Description collection_id Required collection ID delta When delta=true , the response contains only the delta—that is, the difference in data files written since the previous call with delta=true , using the same collection_id and X-Client-ID header. This option is applicable only when a collection is in progress. The data schema is provided in the first call with delta=true and remains consistent across subsequent delta requests.

Success Response

Content of tar.gz file. when extracted, a collection_data folder should appear in the working directory. Example with bash:

Copy Copied! $ curl -s localhost: 9117 /ad-hoc-collection?collection_id= 2 -o response.tar.gz $ tar xf response.tar.gz $ tree collection_data collection_data/ ├── 2025 │ └── 0401 │ └── c- 237 - 169 - 100 - 103 │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529761189538.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529761802460.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529762402948.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529763003488.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529763604078.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529764204606.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529764805022.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1743529765405535.bin │ └── diagnostic_data_1743529766005931.bin └── schema └── schema_c4d0317ee6cecbab995bfbcc237c76b2.json

Example with delta=true :

Copy Copied! $ curl -s -H "X-Client-ID: my_app" "localhost:9117/ad-hoc-collection?collection_id=3&delta=true" -o response1.tar.gz $ curl -s -H "X-Client-ID: my_app" "localhost:9117/ad-hoc-collection?collection_id=3&delta=true" -o response2.tar.gz $ curl -s -H "X-Client-ID: my_app" "localhost:9117/ad-hoc-collection?collection_id=3&delta=true" -o response3.tar.gz $ tar xf response1.tar.gz $ tar xf response2.tar.gz $ tar xf response3.tar.gz $ tree collection_data/ collection_data/ ├── 2025 │ └── 0709 │ └── swx-ray02 │ ├── diagnostic_data_1752050796207691.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1752050796512800.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1752050796949445.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1752050797235709.bin │ ├── diagnostic_data_1752050797524730.bin │ └── diagnostic_data_1752050797826312.bin └── schema └── schema_300a8aceac1d63c968ae837f366c9db4.json

List the collections available on the file system, to be gathered by GET /ad-hoc-collection.

Success Response

Copy Copied! { "status" : "success" , "num_collections" : 3 , "collection_ids" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }

Delete data of an ad-hoc collection. Note that in addition to this API there is a configurable retention policy.

Query Parameters

Parameter Description Notes collection_id The collection ID to delete 0 means delete all

Success Response

Copy Copied! { "status" : "success" , "message" : "Collection removed" }

The configuration file is mounted to DTS container, the host path is /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/clx_ad_hoc_runner_config.ini

This configuration file specifies the HFT session's timing parameters, provider settings, and export configurations. HFT allows data export to endpoints or protocols distinct from those used in the standard DTS collection loop. The DTS configuration references the HFT configuration file as an "ad hoc runner," enabling DTS to monitor its status via the following directive:

Copy Copied! ad-hoc-runner-file=/config/clx_ad_hoc_runner_config.ini

The HFT configuration file serves as both the trigger and definition for HFT sessions. Modifying the file stops the current session and applies the new configuration for the next session. Deleting the file stops any pending HFT sessions entirely.

This table provides the details of the HFT parameters. Refer to section "HFT Configuration File Example" for more helpful tips.

Option Description start-time HFT session start time. If not used, the session starts immediately. UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds) or human readable format: HH:MM:SS / HH:MM end-time HFT session end time. Ignored if start-time is missing. If not used, end-time is calculated using num-iterations . UTC epoch timestamp (in microseconds). or human readable format: HH:MM:SS / HH:MM num-iterations Number of iterations. If not used, start-time and end-time are required, and the number of iterations is calculated. sample-time-us Time interval between iterations (in microseconds) provider Provider to use. Should be diagnostic_data_high_freq . file-write Whether to write collected telemetry to files. If enabled, could potentially write several MB of data every second. data-root Root folder for file writing. Ignored if file-write=false . open-telemetry-receiver Enables export to specified open telemetry receiver remote-write-receiver Enables export to specified open telemetry receiver fluentbit-config-dir Enables export to fluentbit receivers. By default the folder is the same fluent bit configs folder used by DTS. Users can specify different folder, as long as it is available in DTS container, according to container volumes. prometheus-endpoint Enables in process HTTP server with data cache in prometheus, json and csv format. This is not recommended for HFT data collection due to high update rate of the data cache busy-wait-sampling Set busy wait between iterations (instead of sleep, which is less accurate). provider.diagnostic-data-num-samples Number of samples to collect in one iteration. Affects the buffer used by the firmware for diagnostic data. provider.diagnostic-data-sample-period Sample period between samples (in nanoseconds). This option specifies the sample interval per iteration, as the provider collects N samples during each iteration. provider.diagnostic-data-yml-file The diagnostic data counters YAML file to use provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-collection-type no_counters , start_and_end , or per_counter . Same option as in low frequency provider. provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-source RTC or FRC . Same option as in low frequency provider.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## DTS configuration file for ad-hoc high frequency collection ## When modified, the file is parsed and applied. ## Note that the folders path is the container path, not the host path. ## Each section defines a collection. A file may have several sections, each one defines a high frequency collection. ## Section names must be unique and will be used as collection name by clx. [collection-session] ### Time between samples in microseconds sample-time-us= 100000 ### Start time of high frequency collection. Can be in the format HH:MM:SS or HH:MM or as epoch timestamp in microseconds ### Note - in container, the time is in UTC start-time= 18 : 00 : 00 ### End time of high frequency collection. Can be in the format HH:MM:SS or HH:MM or as epoch timestamp in microseconds ### Note - in container, the time is in UTC end-time= 18 : 01 : 00 ### Alternatively, you can set the number of iterations. This and start_time field will determine the end time #num-iterations= 300 ### Data provider to use provider=diagnostic_data_high_freq ### Write data to file system. Could potentially fill up the disk file-write= false ### Root directory to store the data # Ignored if file-write is set to false data-root=/data ### Enable busy wait between iterations, for a more accurate sample time ( default is false ) #busy-wait-sampling= true ### Set prometheus endpoint to enable http endpoint #prometheus-endpoint=http: ### Set fluentbit config dir to enable fluentbit export #fluentbit-config-dir=/config/fluent_bit_configs ### Set open telemetry receiver to enable open telemetry export #open-telemetry-receiver=http: ### Set remote write receiver to enable remote write export #remote-write-receiver=http: ### Provider specific parameters. Format is 'provider.$KEY=$VALUE' . ### The options below are specific to the diagnostic data high frequency provider # Number of samples to collect on each iteration provider.diagnostic-data-num-samples= 1000 # The time period (in nanoseconds) between samples provider.diagnostic-data-sample-period-nsec= 100000 # The YAML file with the configuration for the diagnostic data provider provider.diagnostic-data-yml-file=/config/diagnostic_data_configs/all-single-port.yml # Diagnostic Data timestamp collection type. Options are [ 'no_counters' , 'start_and_end' , 'per_counter' ]. default : 'no_counters' #provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-collection-type=start_and_end # Diagnostic Data timestamp source. Options are [ 'RTC' , 'FRC' ]. default : 'RTC' #provider.diagnostic-data-timestamp-source=FRC

For compatibility with other related tools, the counter set is defined in YAML format.

There are 4 YAML files within a DTS container (one per permutation of BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7 with dual or single ports). The path to the YAMLs folder is /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/diagnostic_data_configs which is mounted to /config/diagnostic_data_configs .

By default, YAML files include a counter set that is not device-specific. This implies that the same counter set is utilized across all devices by default.

It is possible to assign a specific device within a YAML file; however, this requires maintaining a separate copy of the YAML file for each device. To manage multiple devices, use the diagnostic-data-yml-dir option to specify a directory for YAML files, where each .yml / .yaml file is utilized. This folder should be available to the container under /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config .

The following list describes the expected entries in the YAML file:

counters – sequence of counters to collect id – counter data ID desc – counter description (optional) unit – name of unit to collect from (optional) name – name of counter to use (optional). If not specified, the generated name is based on the counter description. Otherwise, it is based on the data ID.

device – name of the mlx devices to collect, comma separated (optional). If not used, the provider requires a single file containing a list of counters, which it then applies to all available devices on the host.

The following is the content of the all-dual-port.yml file provided by DTS:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! counters: - id: 0x1020000100000000 name: port_rx_bytes_0 - id: 0x1020000100000001 name: port_rx_bytes_1 - id: 0x1020000300000000 name: port_rx_packets_0 - id: 0x1020000300000001 name: port_rx_packets_1 - id: 0x1140000100000000 name: port_tx_bytes_0 - id: 0x1140000100000001 name: port_tx_bytes_1 - id: 0x1140000300000000 name: port_tx_packets_0 - id: 0x1140000300000001 name: port_tx_packets_1 - id: 0x1100000100000000 name: port_tx_transport_cnp_sent_packets_0 - id: 0x1100000100000001 name: port_tx_transport_cnp_sent_packets_1 - id: 0x1080000500000000 name: port_rx_transport_cnp_handled_packets_0 - id: 0x1080000500000001 name: port_rx_transport_cnp_handled_packets_1 - id: 0x1080000400000000 name: port_rx_transport_ecn_packets_0 - id: 0x1080000400000001 name: port_rx_transport_ecn_packets_1 - id: 0x1160000b00000000 name: pcie_link_latency_total_read_ns - id: 0x1160000c00000000 name: pcie_link_latency_total_read_packets - id: 0x1160000d00000000 name: pcie_link_latency_max_read_ns - id: 0x1160000e00000000 name: pcie_link_latency_min_read_ns - id: 0x1180000100000000 name: global_icmc_request - id: 0x1180000200000000 name: global_icmc_hit - id: 0x1180000300000000 name: global_icmc_miss

Info The NVIDIA Adapters Programmer's Reference Manual (PRM) "Diagnostic Data" section defines the rules for data IDs as well as the counter set.

The RDMA Notifications events provider collects notifications from the RDMA firmware and converts them into DTS events for telemetry purposes.

To enable the RDMA notifications provider, add the following line to the DTS configuration file ( /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/dts_config.ini ):

Copy Copied! enable-provider=rdma_notifications

RDMA device(s) configured to operate in Ethernet protocol

OFED installed

ConnectX-7 or BlueField-3 and later

Firmware version x.44.0820 or newer

Name Description Type Default Notes rdma-notifications-hca HCA used for receive QP, comma separated for multiple HCAs String mlx5_0 rdma-notifications-num-event-indexes Number of event indexes Integer 1 This option is relevant for Prometheus Export, in case user wants to store last N events of each type. For proper indexing of Prometheus export, in case the autodetection of fset indexes is disabled, add the configuration option prometheus-fset-indexes=device_name,idx,syndrome . rdma-notifications-num-buffers Number of buffers used by QP Integer 1000 rdma-notifications-buffer-size Size of every buffer used by QP Integer 256 rdma-notifications-syndrome-counter-event-interval-sec Interval in seconds to export syndrome counter events Integer 30 See "counter event" in event types section. rdma-notifications-include-syndrome-zero-counters Export syndrome counter events if no events are found Boolean false There are potentially 2^7 event types. If enabled, an event per syndrome will be sent every rdma-notifications-syndrome-counter-event-interval-sec . rdma-notifications-rt-all-vports Set the corresponding field in RDMA telemetry object Boolean true rdma-notifications-rt-num-vport-ranges Number of vport ranges Integer 0 May conflict with rdma-notifications-rt-all-vports option. rdma-notifications-rt-vport-range-[0-3]-max-id Vport range maximal ID (inclusive) in RDMA telemetry object Integer 0 This row is for 4 different options. Use one index in every line. Example: rdma-notifications-rt-vport-range-0-max-id rdma-notifications-rt-vport-range-[0-3]-min-id Vport range maximal ID (inclusive) in RDMA telemetry object Integer 0 This row is for 4 different options. Use one index in every line. Example: rdma-notifications-rt-vport-range-0-min-id rdma-notifications-qkey QKey used for firmware registration Hexadecimal Integer 0x100

There are two types of events provided by the RDMA notifications:

Notification Event – A direct translation of an RDMA notification into one of four possible event types, based on the notification content

Counter Event – A periodic aggregation event that reports the total number of events collected for each syndrome

Info For additional details, refer to the "RDMA Telemetry Notifications" section in the NVIDIA Adapters Programmer's Reference Manual (PRM).

Note Currently, the CQE with error is the only supported type of RDMA notification.

Additional fields are provided for convenience:

guid – A globally unique identifier for the device

idx – The event index, determined by the provider option rdma-notifications-num-event-indexes

device_name – The name of the RDMA device, based on the devices listed in rdma-notifications-hca

These fields are not specified in the NVIDIA Adapters PRM but are included in the event data to enhance usability.

cqe_with_error_responder_ipv4

Copy Copied! telemetry_counter msn syndrome qp_type vport_id source_qpn destination_qpn psn timestamp dest_ipv4 node_guid idx device_name





cqe_with_error_responder_ipv6

Copy Copied! telemetry_counter msn syndrome qp_type vport_id source_qpn destination_qpn psn timestamp dest_ipv6 node_guid idx device_name





cqe_with_error_requestor_ipv4

Copy Copied! telemetry_counter msn syndrome opcode qp_type vport_id source_qpn destination_qpn psn timestamp dest_ipv4 node_guid idx device_name





cqe_with_error_requestor_ipv6

Copy Copied! telemetry_counter msn syndrome opcode qp_type vport_id source_qpn destination_qpn psn timestamp dest_ipv6 node_guid idx device_name

Describing the number of events per syndrome, for each device.

cqe_with_error_syndrome_counter

Copy Copied! syndrome device_name node_guid CQEwE_events

To enable the virtual NIC counters provider:

Copy Copied! enable-provider=vnic

Counters are provided for all the valid Ethernet devices in the devlink dev output.

Counters are retrieved using devlink health diagnose <device_name> reporter vnic .

The exact list of counters depends on the driver version.

The following is an example of a counter list:

Copy Copied! total_error_queues send_queue_priority_update_flow comp_eq_overrun async_eq_overrun cq_overrun invalid_command quota_exceeded_command generated_pkt_steering_fail handled_pkt_steering_fail





The doca_telemetry_adp_retx provider exposes statistics for the Adaptive Retransmission (ADP-RETX) algorithm configured on a DOCA device (NVIDIA BlueField / ConnectX).

The provider collects adaptive retransmission telemetry as a histogram (time-range bins with retransmit counts) and can report data for all QPs on a device or scoped to a single VHCA ID.

To enable the Adaptive Retx events provider:

Copy Copied! enable-provider=apt_retx

DTS can send the collected data to the following outputs:

The data writer is disabled by default to save space on BlueField. Steps for activating data write during debug can be found under section Enabling Data Output.

The schema folder contains JSON-formatted metadata files which allow reading the binary files containing the actual data. The binary files are written according to the naming convention shown in the following example ( apt install tree ):

Copy Copied! tree /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/ /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/ ├── {year} │ └── {mmdd} │ └── {hash} │ ├── {source_id} │ │ └── {source_tag}{timestamp}.bin │ └── {another_source_id} │ └── {another_source_tag}{timestamp}.bin └── schema └── schema_{MD5_digest}.json

New binary files appears when the service starts or when binary file age/size restriction is reached. If no schema or no data folders are present, refer to the Troubleshooting section.

Note source_id is usually set to the machine hostname. source_tag is a line describing the collected counters, and it is often set as the provider's name or name of user-counters.

Reading the binary data can be done from within the DTS container using the following command:

Copy Copied! crictl exec -it <Container ID> /opt/mellanox/collectx/bin/clx_read -s /data/schema /data/path/to/datafile.bin

Note The path to the data file must be an absolute path.

Example output:

Copy Copied! { "timestamp": 1634815738799728, "event_number": 0, "iter_num": 0, "string_number": 0, "example_string": "example_str_1" } { "timestamp": 1634815738799768, "event_number": 1, "iter_num": 0, "string_number": 1, "example_string": "example_str_2" } …





The Prometheus endpoint retains the most recent data for pull-based collection by a Prometheus server. It is enabled by default.

To verify that data is available, run the following command on BlueField:

Copy Copied! curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9100/metrics

This command returns each counter in the format:

counter_name {list of meta fields} counter_value timestamp

The endpoint also supports alternative output formats:

JSON: curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9100/json/metrics

CSV: curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9100/csv/metrics

The default port ( 9100 ) can be changed via dts_config.ini .

You can retrieve schema metadata used by DTS using:

Copy Copied! curl -s http:

To fetch a specific schema, add the schema_id URI parameter, using one of the IDs listed in the /management/schema response:

Copy Copied! curl -s http:

To see all available schemas:

Copy Copied! curl -s http:

Prometheus is configured as a part of dts_config.ini .

By default, the Prometheus HTTP endpoint is set to port 9100. Comment this line out to disable Prometheus export.

Copy Copied! prometheus=http://0.0.0.0:9100

Prometheus can use the data field as an index to keep several data records with different index values. Index fields are added to Prometheus labels.

Copy Copied! # Comma-separated counter set description for Prometheus indexing: #prometheus-indexes=idx1,idx2 # Comma-separated fieldset description for prometheus indexing # Note - starting version 1.22, there is an autodetection of fset indexes, based on providers built-in schema. to override it, set: #prometheus-fset-indexes=idx1,idx2

For quick name filtering, the Prometheus exporter supports being provided with a comma-separated list of counter names to be ignored:

Copy Copied! #prometheus-ignore-names=counter_name1,counter_name_2

For quick filtering of data by tag, the Prometheus exporter supports being provided with a comma-separated list of data source tags to be ignored.

Users should add tags for all streaming data since the Prometheus exporter cannot be used for streaming. By default, FI_metrics are disabled.

Copy Copied! prometheus-ignore-tags=FI_metrics





Prometheus aggregator exporter is an endpoint that keeps the latest aggregated data using prometheus_aggr .

This exporter labels data according to its source.

To enable this provider, users must set 2 parameters in dts_config.ini :

Copy Copied! prometheus-aggr-exporter-host=0.0.0.0 prometheus-aggr-exporter-port=33333

This configuration enables Prometheus aggregation from two endpoints. The first endpoint is sampled every 1000 ms, and the second every 3000 ms. Aggregated data is exported on port 33333 .

Note The endpoint name is added as a label to the metrics (e.g., ep_name=AAA for metrics from the first endpoint and ep_name=BBB for the second).

Copy Copied! enable-provider=prometheus_aggr prometheus_aggr_endpoint. 0 =AAA,http: prometheus_aggr_endpoint. 1 =BBB,http: prometheus-aggr-exporter-host= 0.0 . 0.0 prometheus-aggr-exporter-port= 33333

Fluent Bit allows streaming to multiple destinations. Destinations are configured in .exp files that are documented in-place and can be found under:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/fluent_bit_configs

Fluent Bit allows exporting data via "Forward" protocol which connects to the Fluent Bit/FluentD instance on customer side.

Export can be enabled manually:

Uncomment the line with fluent_bit_configs=… in dts_config.ini . Set enable=1 in required .exp files for the desired plugins. Additional configurations can be set according to instructions in the .exp file if needed. Restart the DTS. Set up receiving instance of Fluent Bit/FluentD if needed. See the data on the receiving side.

Export file destinations are set by configuring .exp files or creating new ones. It is recommended to start by going over documented example files. Documented examples exist for the following supported plugins:

forward

file

stdout

kafka

es (elastic search)

influx

Note All .exp files are disabled by default if not configured by initContainer entry point through .yaml file.

Note To forward the data to several destinations, create several forward_{num}.exp files. Each of these files must have their own destination host and port.

Each export destination has the following fields:

name – configuration name

plugin_name – Fluent Bit plugin name

enable – 1 or 0 values to enable/disable this destination

host – the host for Fluent Bit plugin

port – port for Fluent Bit plugin

msgpack_data_layout – the msgpacked data format. Default is flb_std . The other option is custom. See section Msgpack Data Layout for details.

plugin_key=val – key-value pairs of Fluent Bit plugin parameter (optional)

counterset / fieldset – file paths (optional). See details in section Cset/Fset Filtering.

source_tag=source_tag1,source_tag2 – comma-separated list of data page source tags for filtering. The rest tags are filtered out during export. Event tags are event provider names. All counters can be enabled/disabled only simultaneously with a counters keyword.

Note Use # to comment a configuration line.





Data layout can be configured using .exp files by setting msgpack_data_layout=layout . There are two available layouts: Standard and Custom.

The standard flb_std data layout is an array of 2 fields:

timestamp double value

a plain dictionary (key-value pairs)

The standard layout is appropriate for all Fluent Bit plugins. For example:

Copy Copied! [timestamp_val, {"timestamp"->ts_val, type=>"counters/events", "source"=>"source_val", "key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}]

The custom data layout is a dictionary of meta-fields and counter fields. Values are placed into a separate plain dictionary. Custom data format can be dumped with stdout_raw output plugin of Fluent-Bit installed or can be forwarded with forward output plugin.

Counters example:

Copy Copied! {"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"counters", "source"=>"source_val", "values"=> {"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}}

Events example:

Copy Copied! {"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"events", "type_name"=>"type_name_val", "source"=>" source_val", "values"=>{"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}}





Each export file can optionally use one cset and one fset file to filter DTS counters and events data.

cset contains tokens per line to filter data with "type"="counters" .

fset contains several blocks started with the header line [event_type_name] and tokens under that header. An Fset file is used to filter data with "type"="events" . Note Event type names could be prefixed to apply the same tokens to all fitting types. For example, to filter all ethtool events, use [ethtool_event_*] .

If several tokens must be matched simultaneously, use <tok1>+<tok2>+<tok3> . Exclusive tokens are available as well. For example, the line <tok1>+<tok2>-<tok3>-<tok4> filters names that match both tok1 and tok2 and do not match tok3 or tok4.

The following are the details of writing cset files:

Copy Copied! # Put tokens on separate lines # Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched # port$ # match names ending with token "port" # ^port # match names starting with token "port" # ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port # port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit" # port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support" # # Tip: To disable counter export put a single token line that fits nothing

The following are the details of writing fset files:

Copy Copied! # Put your events here # Usage: # # [type_name_1] # tokens # [type_name_2] # tokens # [type_name_3] # tokens # ... # Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched # port$ # match names ending with token "port" # ^port # match names starting with token "port" # ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port # port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit" # port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support" # The next example will export all the "tc" events and all events with type prefix "ethtool_" "ethtool" are filtered with token "port": # [tc] # # [ethtool_*] # packet # To know which event type names are available check export and find field "type_name"=>"ethtool_event_p0" # ... # Corner cases: # 1. Empty fset file will export all events. # 2. Tokens written above/without [event_type] will be ignored. # 3. If cannot open fset file, warning will be printed, all event types will be exported.

NetFlow exporter must be used when data is collected as NetFlow packets from the telemetry client applications. In this case, DOCA Telemetry Exporter NetFlow API sends NetFlow data packages to DTS via IPC. DTS uses NetFlow exporter to send data to the NetFlow collector (3rd party service).

To enable NetFlow exporter, set netflow-collector-ip and netflow-collector-port in dts_config.ini . netflow-collector-ip could be set either to IP or an address.

For additional information, refer to the dts_config.ini file.

DTS can stream telemetry data towards an Open Telemetry receiver using the HTTP-based OTLP metrics protocol.

The Open Telemetry exporter is disabled by default and can be configured via dts_config.ini .

To enable the telemetry data streaming in the form of metrics, set the destination of the OTLP data streaming (i.e., the Open Telemetry receiver):

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-receiver=http://0.0.0.0:9502/v1/metrics

This example expects the running Open Telemetry receiver to be bound to port 9502 on the host running the DTS instance. Section "Open Telemetry Metrics Receiver Sample Configuration" provides an example of the Open Telemetry receiver configuration.

Note OTLP exporter implementation is limited to HTTP-based communication with the data payload in JSON form.

The Open Telemetry exporter can be configured to apply counter-set or field-set to the data stream (See Counterset and Fieldset section for more details):

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-counter-set=slow_counters open-telemetry-field-set=slow_counters

By default, attributes are assigned in a space-efficient manner—at the highest possible hierarchy. However, certain pipelines (e.g., Prometheus DB) may require attributes to be assigned per data point. To enable this behavior, set:

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-with-data-point-attributes=true

The Open Telemetry exporter sends data in bulk, combining bursts when possible. By default, the size of the bulk is up to 100 data points. If desirable, the size of the bulk can be altered using the open-telemetry-bulk-size configuration parameter. For example:

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-bulk-size=20

To set the start timestamp of DTS, add:

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-set-start-timestamp=true

To set the description field of the exported data, add:

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-with-description=true

The default serialization logic uses a customized JSON encoder. The following parameters use the official protobuf serializer and encode it as protobuf rather than JSON:

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-fast-serializer=false open-telemetry-binary-protobuf=true

To change the default aggregation temporality to Cumulative for all Sum metrics—effectively marking them as unspecified—add:

Copy Copied! open-telemetry-sum-is-always-cumulative=off





The following is a sample Open Telemetry server configuration file ( collector-config.yaml ):

Copy Copied! receivers: otlp: protocols: http: endpoint: 0.0 . 0.0 : 9502 exporters: debug: verbosity: detailed service: pipelines: metrics: receivers: [otlp] exporters: [debug]

To run an Open Telemetry instance:

Copy Copied! docker run -- rm --name "$(whoami)_open_telemetry" -p 9502:9502 \ - v $( pwd )/data:/data - v $( pwd )/collector-config.yaml:/etc/otelcol/config.yaml otel/opentelemetry-collector

DTS can stream the telemetry data towards an external Prometheus service with an enabled metrics receiver. If enabled, the DTS data exporter acts as a Prometheus remote write protocol "Sender", streaming telemetry data towards a Prometheus server using remote write protocol.

Info Refer to Prometheus Remote Write Specification for more information.

To enable telemetry data streaming:

Copy Copied! remote-write-receiver=http://0.0.0.0:9090/api/v1/write

This example assumes the running Prometheus remote write receiver to be bound to port 9090 on the host running the DTS instance.

For example, a Prometheus remote write receiver could be run using the following command:

Copy Copied! docker run -p 9090:9090 prom/prometheus --config. file =/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml \ --storage.tsdb.path=/prometheus --web.console.libraries=/usr/share/prometheus/console_libraries \ --web.console.templates=/usr/share/prometheus/consoles --web. enable -remote-write-receiver

The Prometheus remote write exporter can be configured to apply counter-set or field-set to the data stream, similar to the Open Telemetry exporter:

Copy Copied! remote-write-counter-set=slow_counters remote-write-field-set=slow_counters

The Prometheus remote write exporter sends data in bulk, combining bursts when possible. By default, the size of the bulk is up to 100 data points. If necessary, the size of the bulk can be altered using the bulk-size configuration parameter. For example:

Copy Copied! remote-write-bulk-size=20





The load balancer exporter is an exporter which distributes or copies data between multiple instances of another (secondary) exporter.

For example, the number of instances may be set as follows depending on the use case:

Variable Description Default Example Required Notes loadbalancer-exporter-name Name of the secondary exporter to load: open_telemetry , remote_write N/A open_telemetry Yes loadbalancer-num-instances Number of instances to create of the secondary exporter N/A 2 Yes Inferred when using loadbalancer-INDEX-KEY parameters loadbalancer-mode Balancing mode. Possible values: distribution ; replication . distribution replication No loadbalancer-INDEX-KEY General prefix for key-value parameters to specific export instance N/A loadbalancer-0-open-telemetry-receiver=http://0.0.0.0:9502/v1/metrics No Index is 0-based. KEY expected be an option supported of the used exporter. See exporter description for list of options. loadbalancer-exporter-config-var Variable name to substitute for instances of the secondary exporter N/A open-telemetry-receiver No Will be deprecated. Use loabalancer-INDEX-KEY instead.

Note If any of the required variables is missing, the load balancer will not start.

When loadbalancer-INDEX-KEY and loadbalancer-exporter-config-var are not used, all instances are created equal, and their configuration is done according to other available configuration. If none of the instance configuration variables exist, that instance is created with other available configuration.

For example, the following is a section of the dts_config.ini configuration file which provides a sample of enabling load balancer to run 2 OTLP exporter instances:

Copy Copied! loadbalancer-exporter-name=open_telemetry loadbalancer-mode=replication loadbalancer-0-open-telemetry-receiver=http://10.141.160.210:9502/v1/metrics loadbalancer-1-open-telemetry-receiver=http://10.141.160.211:9502/v1/metrics

The default behavior is to export the entire collected data. To restrict the export interval of different instances (multirate export), add the required interval in seconds:

Copy Copied! loadbalancer- 0 -open-telemetry-export-interval= 30 loadbalancer- 1 -open-telemetry-export-interval= 60





The Real Time Analysis (RTA) Exporter is a powerful tool designed to export real-time analytics data from DTS. It provides seamless integration with various data sources and destinations, allowing you to efficiently collect, process, and export analytics information in real-time. One of its key features is the ability to run an HTTP server at a preconfigured port, allowing for remote management of Lua scripts used in data processing.

It allows to get relevant insights based on telemetry data without the overhead of aggregation and central analysis. Potential use cases can be running link health tests (by analyzing L1 data) before executing an AI job (saving cluster time by avoiding starting a job on a bad link), or any other custom logic that is able to run on-demand \ on-going and uses telemetry data as input.

To enable this exporter, the lua scripts folder path (in DTS container filesystem) should be specified in DTS config file

Copy Copied! lua-script-dir=/config/rta/lua_scripts

The default DTS configuration folder contains several Lua scripts that can be used as an example. The section below describes the API

Note This provider can run an HTTP server for RESTful interface of Lua scripts management. Below are the parameters that can be modified to change the default logic: Copy Copied! rta-enable-http-api= true rta-http-port= 1812

Option Name Description Example rta-inqueue Size of the inbound data page processing queue. Default is 10. 5 rta-outqueue Size of the outgoing Prometheus write queue. Default is 1000. 5000 rta-threads Number of threads to run the remote write exporter. Default is 1. 2 rta-counter-set Name of the counter set to apply to the data stream. low_freq rta-field-set Name of the field set to apply to the data stream. low_freq rta-metrics-capacity Defines the default maximum size of the buffer that stores the most recent metric values. 16 rta-max-metrics-capacity Maximum capacity for metrics storage 10000 rta-enable-http-api Enables RTA HTTP API requests. true rta-http-port RTA HTTP server port. 1814 rta-ufm-events-endpoint (In case UFM is running) URL of the UFM events endpoint for posting external events. https://r-ufm114/ufmRestV3/app/events/external_events rta-ufm-access-token (In case UFM is running) Access token used for authentication when posting events to UFM. fJiq6mvCjMiQn6ZFwmKJxWygd8O2pX Corresponds to r-ufm114 rta-skip-unchanged-data-points Skips unchanged data points during processing if set to true . true rta-script-log-lines-size Maximum number of log lines to keep per script 1000 rta-lua-disallow-list Comma-separated list of forbidden Lua functions io.open,io.popen,os.execute,dofile,loadfile,require rta-lua-allow-functions-list Comma-separated list of allowed Lua functions for scripts print,ipairs,pairs,type,tostring,tonumber rta-lua-allow-libraries-list Comma-separated list of allowed Lua libraries for scripts math,string,table

If the script implements the isEnabled() function, it must return true for the script to be enabled. If this function is not implemented, the script will be disabled by default.

Scripts must provide a set of metric names to be filtered for processing by implementing the getMetricNames() function.

If a script is disabled, doesn't implement getMetricNames() , or returns an empty set of metric names, it will not be loaded.

The RTA Exporter plugin processes data in two ways:

Periodic: At the end of each data page, the plugin calls the processDataPageCompleted() Lua function.

This function allows the Lua script to process the collected data. On demand via http server - see <link>

Lua scripts for RTA Exporter are available in /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/rta/lua_scripts . The following are examples for analyzing sysfs provider counters:

sysfs_normalized_cbw.lua – Calculates the percentage of theoretical maximum bandwidth lost due to congestion on InfiniBand ports

sysfs_check_link_state.lua – Monitors six key InfiniBand link metrics to verify that links are properly configured and operational

There are 2 directions of function calls:

DTS calls Lua script functions

Lua script calls DTS functions

2 functions are required - isEnabled and getMetricNames

isEnabled()

Determines if the script should be loaded.

Copy Copied! function isEnabled() return true -- or false end





getMetricNames()

Provides a set of metric names to be filtered for processing.

Copy Copied! function getMetricNames() return { "metric1" , "metric2" , "metric3" } end





processDataPageCompleted()

Processes collected data at the end of each data page.

Copy Copied! function processDataPageCompleted() -- Implementation for processing data end





getMetricsCapacity()

Defines the maximum size of the buffer that stores the most recent metric values.

Copy Copied! function getMetricsCapacity() return 20 -- Example: Set the buffer size to 20 entries end





processChangedMetricsOnly()

This function instructs the host application (CLX) to provide only metrics that have changed since the last time the script accessed them.

Copy Copied! function processChangedMetricsOnly() return true -- Receive only updated metrics data end

Purpose: Optimizes data processing by instructing the host application to provide only metrics with new values since the script last accessed them. This can significantly improve performance and reduce unnecessary data transfer.

Return value: true : The host application will provide only metrics that have changed since the last access by the script. false : The host application will provide all metrics, regardless of whether they've changed.



processDataMinPeriodMs()

Returns the minimum delay in milliseconds between calls to processDataPageCompleted() . This function helps reduce the frequency of calls if data pages are completed too quickly.

Copy Copied! function processDataMinPeriodMs() return 5000 -- Example: Ensure processDataPageCompleted() is called at least 5 seconds apart end

Purpose: This function allows you to control maximum frequency at which processDataPageCompleted() is called when multiple data pages are completed in rapid succession.

Note: The frequency of data pages becoming ready for processing is controlled by the CLX configuration. If the processDataMinPeriodMs() value is lower than the interval at which data pages are completed (as set by CLX), processDataPageCompleted() will be called on each data page completion, as the delay condition will always be met.

If data pages are completed more frequently than the specified delay, processDataPageCompleted() will be called less often to prevent excessive processing.

processData()

Processes data on demand when requested via the HTTP API.

Copy Copied! function processData() -- Your logic here to process data -- For example, let's assume a simple response return "Data processed successfully" , "text/plain; charset=utf-8" end

The processData() function is an optional function in Lua scripts that is only required when the script is executed on demand. It processes data and returns a response. When implemented, it must return two values:

Response Content (string): The actual data or message to be sent back Content Type (string): Specifies how the response should be interpreted

Return Values

First Value : The response content as a string

Second Value : The content type as a string (e.g., "text/plain; charset=utf-8" )

Content Type Examples

"text/plain; charset=utf-8" - For plain text responses

"text/html; charset=utf-8" - For HTML responses

"application/json" - For JSON responses

Purpose: This function allows scripts to handle on-demand data processing requests initiated through the RTA HTTP API.

Note: The processData() function is called independently of the regular data page processing cycle and is used for ad-hoc data processing tasks.

The RTA Exporter plugin provides several functions implemented by DTS that allow Lua scripts to interact with metrics data. These functions are prefixed with clx_ and are designed to be called from within the processDataPageCompleted() and processData() functions in your Lua scripts.

clx_get_updated_metric_names(metricNames)

This function returns a list of metric names that have been updated since the last access.

Copy Copied! function clx_get_updated_metric_names(metricNames)

Parameters: metricNames : A table of metric names to check for updates.

Returns: A table containing the names of metrics that have been updated.



clx_create_label_sets_iterator(metric_name, skip_unchanged)

This function creates an iterator for label sets associated with a given metric.

Copy Copied! for label_set_index, labels in clx_create_label_sets_iterator(metric_name, skip_unchanged) do -- Process data end

Parameters: metric_name : The name of the metric to iterate over. skip_unchanged : A boolean indicating whether to skip label sets that haven't changed.

Returns: An iterator that yields pairs of label_set_index and labels for the specified metric.



clx_get_last_data_points(metric_name, label_set_index)

Retrieves both timestamps and corresponding values for a specific metric and label set index.

Copy Copied! local timestamps, values = clx_get_last_data_points(metric_name, label_set_index)

Parameters: metric_name : The name of the metric. label_set_index : The index of the label set associated with the metric.

Returns: timestamps : A table of timestamps corresponding to the data points. values : A table of values corresponding to the timestamps.



clx_get_last_metric_values_by_index(metric_name, label_set_index, n)

Retrieves the last n values for a specific metric and label set index.

Copy Copied! local values = clx_get_last_metric_values_by_index(metric_name, label_set_index, n)

Parameters: metric_name : The name of the metric. label_set_index : The index of the label set associated with the metric. n : The number of last values to retrieve.

Returns: A table containing the last n values for the specified metric and label set index.



clx_get_labels_set(label_set_index)

Retrieves the labels set for a given label set index.

Copy Copied! local labels = clx_get_labels_set(label_set_index)

Parameters: label_set_index : The index of the label set to retrieve.

Returns: A table containing the labels set for the specified index.



clx_get_last_metric_values(metric_name, labels, n)

This function retrieves the last n values for a specific metric and label set.

Copy Copied! function clx_get_last_metric_values(metric_name, labels, n)

Parameters: metric_name : The name of the metric. labels : The label set associated with the metric. n : The number of last values to retrieve.

Returns: A table containing the last n values for the specified metric and label set.



clx_get_all_metrics_data_points(label_set_index, n)

This function retrieves historical data points for a set of metrics

Copy Copied! local timestamps, values = clx_get_all_metrics_data_points(label_set_index, n)

Parameters: label_set_index : number - Index of the label set to get data for n : number - Maximum number of data points to retrieve per metric

Returns: timestamps_table : table - Array of timestamps for each metric values_table : table - Array of values for each metric

Usage: Used to access historical metric data for analysis

Example: Copy Copied! local timestamps, values = clx_get_all_metrics_data_points(label_set_index, 2 ) if timestamps and values then for i, metric_name in ipairs(metricNames) do if values[i] and #values[i] > 0 then local last_value = values[i][#values[i]] -- Process the value end end end

clx_post_ufm_event(event_dictionary)

Posts a UFM external event and returns the response. (This is relevant in case UFM is running).

Copy Copied! local response = clx_post_ufm_event(event_dictionary)

Parameters: event_dictionary : A table containing the event details to be posted. (See: Trigger External Events)

Returns: The UFM external event response if successful, or an error string if the operation fails.



clx_log_info(...)

Logs an informational message.

Copy Copied! clx_log_info( "Informational message %s %d" , "Additional context" , 123 )

Parameters : ... : Variable number of arguments to log. These can be strings, numbers, or other types that can be converted to strings.



clx_log_warning(...)

Logs a warning message.

Copy Copied! clx_log_warning( "Warning message %s %d" , "Additional context" , 456 )

Parameters : ... : Variable number of arguments to log.



clx_log_error(...)

Logs an error message.

Copy Copied! clx_log_error( "Error message %s %d" , "Additional context" , 789 )

Parameters : ... : Variable number of arguments to log.



clx_log_debug(...)

Logs a debug-level message, useful during development and troubleshooting.

Copy Copied! clx_log_debug( "Debugging details %s %d" , "Additional context" , 101112 )

Parameters : ... : Variable number of arguments to log.



Alternative Logging Functions

The following functions provide logging capabilities similar to Lua's print() function. They accept variadic arguments and automatically concatenate them into a single string for logging:

clx_log_print_info(...) : Logs informational messages.

clx_log_print_warning(...) : Logs warning messages.

clx_log_print_error(...) : Logs error messages.

clx_log_print_debug(...) : Logs debug-level messages.

Expected Arguments:

These functions accept a variable number of arguments ( ... ) without requiring modifiers for formatting.

Arguments can be strings, numbers, or other types convertible to strings, and they are concatenated into a single log message.

Usage Example #1

Here's how you might use these logging functions within your Lua script:

Copy Copied! function processDataPageCompleted() clx_log_info( "Data page processing started with %s %s" , #getMetricNames(), "metrics." ) end





Usage Example #2

Here's an updated example of how these functions should be used within the processDataPageCompleted() function:

Copy Copied! function processDataPageCompleted() local metricNames = getMetricNames() local updatedMetrics = clx_get_updated_metrics_names(metricNames) for _, metric_name in ipairs(updatedMetrics) do for label_set_index, labels in clx_create_label_sets_iterator(metric_name, true ) do local lastValues = clx_get_last_metric_values_by_index(metric_name, label_set_index, 5 ) -- Process the last 5 values and labels for this metric and label set end end end

This example demonstrates the correct usage of the updated and new host application functions within processDataPageCompleted() . It shows how to:

Iterate over updated metrics and their label sets. Retrieve the last 5 values for each metric and label set combination using the label set index.

Best Practices

Remember to call these functions only within processDataPageCompleted() to ensure access to the most recent and consistent metrics data.

It's recommended to return true from processChangedMetricsOnly() in most cases to receive only updated metrics data, improving efficiency. Use false only when your script specifically needs to process all metrics on each data page completion, regardless of changes. Ensure your script's logic can handle receiving and processing only a subset of metrics when this function returns true . Be aware that returning true may result in receiving fewer metrics per processing cycle, but these metrics will always be the most recently updated ones. Use getMetricsCapacity() to control memory usage and performance by limiting the number of stored metric values. Use processData() to handle on-demand data processing tasks initiated via the HTTP API's Run Script command. Ensure your script's logic can handle both regular data page processing and on-demand requests independently. Be aware that processData() is called outside of regular processing cycles, so it should be designed for standalone execution.

Purpose : Retrieves a list of available Lua scripts.

Method : POST

Request Body : A JSON object with the scriptCommand set to "list" . Copy Copied! { "scriptCommand" : "list" }

Response: A JSON array containing the base file names (without path or extension) of the available Lua scripts.

Purpose : Submits a request to add a new Lua script to the system. The actual addition is performed at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle.

Method : POST

Request Body : A JSON object with the scriptCommand set to "add" , scriptName , and scriptContent . Copy Copied! { "scriptCommand" : "add" , "scriptName" : "example_script" , "scriptContent" : "Lua script content here" } If scriptName is provided, the script will be saved with that name to the directory containing your Lua scripts. If scriptName is not provided (or empty), the script content will be saved to a temporary file. The lifecycle of such scripts will be tied to the RTA Exporter's lifecycle, meaning they will be automatically removed when the RTA Exporter terminates.

Response: A success message indicating that the request has been queued for processing.

Purpose : Submits a request to remove an existing and enabled Lua script from the system. The actual removal is performed at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle.

Method : POST

Request Body: A JSON object with the scriptCommand set to "remove" and scriptName . Copy Copied! { "scriptCommand" : "remove" , "scriptName" : "example_script" } Important: Only enabled (active and running) Lua scripts that exist within the configured Lua scripts directory can be removed using this command. Attempts to remove scripts outside of this directory or scripts that are not enabled will be disregarded.

Response: A success message indicating that the request has been queued for processing.

Purpose : Submits a request to execute a Lua script immediately. The script is executed directly.

Method : POST

Request Body: A JSON object with the scriptCommand set to "run" , optionally scriptName , and scriptContent . Copy Copied! { "scriptCommand" : "run" , "scriptName" : "example_script" , "scriptContent" : "Lua script content here" }

If scriptName is provided, the existing script with that name will be executed. If scriptName is not provided (or empty), the script content specified in scriptContent will be executed directly.



Response : Returns the result of the processData() function execution if successful, or an error message if any error condition occurs during execution.

Note: The Lua script must implement a function named processData() which is called by this Run request during execution. If this function is not present, execution will fail.

Purpose : Submits a request to reload all Lua scripts from the configured scripts directory. This command does not perform reload immediately but queues it for execution at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle.

Method : POST

Request Body : A JSON object with the scriptCommand set to "reloadScripts" . Copy Copied! { "scriptCommand" : "reloadScripts" }

Response: A success message indicating that the reload request has been queued for processing, or an error message if any issue occurs during queuing.

Purpose : Retrieves the log entries for a specified Lua script.

Method : POST

Request Body: A JSON object with the scriptCommand set to "log" and scriptName . Copy Copied! { "scriptCommand" : "log" , "scriptName" : "example_script" }

Important : Only existing and enabled Lua scripts can be queried using this command. Attempts to query non-existent or disabled scripts will return an empty log.

Response: A JSON object containing the log entries for the specified script, or an empty log if the script does not exist, is not enabled, or if there are no log entries.

In addition to the /rta/lua/scripts/cmd endpoint, the following endpoints provide a simpler way to perform common operations:

Add Script : bash curl -X POST http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/add/example_script \ -H "Content-Type: text/plain" \ -d 'print("Hello, Lua!")'

Remove Script : bash curl -X DELETE http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/remove/example_script

Show Script Log : bash curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/showlog/example_script

Run Script (by Name) : bash curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/run/example_script

Run Script (with Content) : bash curl -X POST http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/script/run \ -H "Content-Type: text/plain" \ -d 'function processData() print("Processing Data") end'

List Scripts : bash curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/scripts/list

Reload Scripts: bash curl -X GET http://localhost:$CLX_RTA_HTTP_PORT/rta/lua/scripts/reload

Note that commands like add , remove , and reloadScripts are not executed immediately. Instead, they are queued and performed at the earliest opportunity, typically at the beginning of the next incoming data page processing cycle. This ensures that script management operations do not interfere with ongoing data processing tasks. The run command executes scripts immediately.

Invalid or Missing Command: If an unsupported scriptCommand is provided or if scriptCommand is not specified, the endpoint will return an error message indicating that the command is not recognized.

Missing Arguments: If required arguments are missing for any command, the endpoint will return an error message specifying the missing fields.

Script Existence: For the add command, if a script with the same name already exists, the endpoint will overwrite the existing script.

Script Removal: For the remove command, if the specified script does not exist within the configured Lua scripts directory or is not enabled, the request will be disregarded without error.

Script Execution: For the run command: If execution fails due to missing or invalid code (e.g., missing processData() function), an error message will be returned.

Script Reload Request: If any issue occurs during queuing of reload requests (e.g., invalid configuration), an error message will be returned.



Authentication: Ensure that appropriate authentication mechanisms are in place to restrict access to this endpoint.

Input Validation: Always validate the input data to prevent potential security vulnerabilities such as script injection.

List Scripts: Copy Copied! curl -X POST http: -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"scriptCommand": "list"}'

Add Script: Copy Copied! curl -X POST http: -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"scriptCommand": "add", "scriptName": "example", "scriptContent": "print(\"Hello, Lua!\")"}'

Remove Script: Copy Copied! curl -X POST http: -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "scriptCommand" : "remove" , "scriptName" : "example" }

Run Script: Copy Copied! curl -X POST http: -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"scriptCommand": "run", "scriptContent": "function processData() print(\"Processing Data\") end processData()"}'