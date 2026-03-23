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General Support
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families that are supported by MLNX_OFED.
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField-3
32.47.2682
BlueField-2
24.47.2682
ConnectX-8
40.47.2682
ConnectX-7
28.47.2682
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.47.2682
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.47.2682
ConnectX-6
20.43.8004
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.8008
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1912
For official firmware versions, refer to Firmware Downloads.
Component
Version
Description
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
32.47.2682
Controls network controller functions and SoC-to-network communication
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
24.47.2682
Controls network controller functions and SoC-to-network communication
BMC firmware
Manages out-of-band monitoring and hardware control
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
00.02.0195.0000
Provides hardware-based security and platform integrity for BlueField-3
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
04.0f
Provides hardware-based security and secure boot for BlueField-2
ATF
v2.2(release):4.13.2-4-g4437295a8
Secure-world software handling power management and low-level hardware interfaces
UEFI
4.13.2-9-g7e5d5aff50
Manages pre-boot environment, hardware initialization, and OS loading
BSP
4.13.2.13891
Bundle of drivers and libraries required to support the specific hardware platform
Component
Revision
Description
License
clusterkit
1.15.472-1.20251022.023d2d0.2510122
Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters
BSD
collectx-clxapi
1.23.7-1
CollectX API library for 3rd party integration
BSD-3-Clause
dpacc
2.0.1.84-1
High-level compiler for the DPA processor
Apache-2.0 with LLVM exception and NVIDIA Proprietary License and GCC-exception-3.1
dpcp
1.1.55-1.2510122
Unified interface for programming IB devices using DevX
BSD-3-Clause
flexio-sdk
25.10.3080-0
SDK for managing and executing code on DPA
Proprietary
fwctl
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.3
Subsystem for secure firmware interface
GPLv2
ibarr
2510.0.0-1
ip2gid and gid2lid address resolution
(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-2
Diagnostic tool for InfiniBand traffic dump
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12.1-3
Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils
2.1.1-0.231
Utilities for InfiniBand
Proprietary
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.22400.MLNX20251030.g8c84ecb57.2510122
ibdiagnet fabric scanning and connectivity tool
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
ibutils22
2.1.1-0.231
Utilities for InfiniBand
Proprietary
iser
25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
isert
25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.34.1-15
Kernel part of MFT tools
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx4-OFED.25.10.1.2.2.1
Kernel module for intra-node MPI communication
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.80-1
Offloads TCP/UDP traffic to NIC/HCA
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.60.4-1
Boosts performance for NGINX and storage
GPLv2 or BSD
mft
4.35.1
Firmware management and debug tools
Proprietary
mlnx-dpdk
22.11.0-2510.3.1.2510226
DPDK upstream equivalent for MLNX
BSD-3-Clause AND GPL-2.0-only AND LGPL-2.1-only
mlnx-ethtool
2510.0.0-1
Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
2510.0.11-1
IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-libsnap
1.9.0
Interaction library for BlueField emulated HW
Proprietary
mlnx-nfsrdma
25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1
Storage driver for NFS over RDMA
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1
Storage related driver for NVMe
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1
Kernel drivers for Ethernet and InfiniBand
GPLv2
mlnx-snap
3.9.0
BlueField SNAP for NVMe/virtio-blk
Proprietary
mlnx-tools
2510.0.16-1
Tools for loading modules and scripts
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-regex
1.3-ubuntu1
RegEx pattern matching for DOCA apps
Proprietary
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2510122
HW/SW steering dump parsing tools
GPLv2
mstflint
4.35.1
User space part of MFT tools
GPL/BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2510122
Linux tool for perf testing
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-scripts
25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6
Scripts used to build OFED
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.9a1-1.20260222.fa60ac699f.2510226
MPI implementation for RDMA/RoCE
BSD
opensm
5.25.1.MLNX20251030.e3791a47-0.1.2510122
InfiniBand Subnet Manager
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
3.2.2009-1.2510226
Virtual switch, DPDK based
Proprietary
perftest
25.10.0-0.134.g8aff167
Test suite for performance
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
rdma-core
2510.0.11-1
Implementation of RDMA verbs
GPLv2 or BSD
rivermax
1:1.80.26
Optimized networking SDK for media
Proprietary
rshim
2.5.10-0.g66a72a8
User-space driver for BlueField SoC
GPLv2
sharp
3.13.12-1.2510122
Offloads collective operations to network
Proprietary
sockperf
3.1-1
Network benchmarking utility
BSD-3-Clause
spdk
23.01.6
High performance user-mode storage libs
Proprietary
srp
25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1
Driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator
GPLv2
ucx
1.20.0-1.20251022.03898fede.2510122
High-level API for performance over RDMA
BSD
virtio-net-controller
25.10.10
Systemd service for emulated virtio-net
Proprietary
xpmem
2510.0.19-1
Kernel module for inter-process mapping
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
Device
Component
Version
Description
Host
DOCA Devel
3.2.2
Software development kit package and tools for developing host software
DOCA Runtime
3.2.2
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
DOCA Extra
3.2.2
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
DOCA OFED
3.2.2
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
BlueField BSP
4.13.2
BlueField image and firmware
DOCA SDK
3.2.2
Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software
DOCA Runtime
3.2.2
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
As of DOCA 3.2.0, NVIDIA will leverage DKMS to build and install host drivers from source on customer machines. Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) is a program/framework that enables generating Linux kernel modules whose sources generally reside outside the kernel source tree. This would affect the users as follows:
- NVIDIA no longer ships prebuilt and signed drivers, now only the source code for those drivers is provided and DKMS will build and install those drivers on the customers' machines during DOCA-Host installation.
- Furthermore, this means that NVIDIA no longer provides DOCA-Host for minor OS releases (e.g. RHEL9.X). We only provide major OS releases builds, and DKMS will handle the build and installation of the kernel modules for the different minor releases.
- Since kernel modules are built on client machines from source, NVIDIA can no longer sign the drivers.
DOCA-Host packages utilize SHA-256 for package signing, fulfilling the strict cryptographic requirements for FIPS-compliant operating systems. Consequently, installing DOCA-Host will not invalidate or impact the host OS's existing FIPS certification.
The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 24.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) in DOCA-Host includes the minor versions of Major versions with .x in the version. Minor versions that are EOL by the OS distribution are not support by DOCA.
OS
OS V ersion
Tested Kernel
Arch
doca-ofed/
doca-roce
doca-networking
doca-all
Ubuntu
25.04
6.14.0
x86
✓
Χ
X
24.04.x (x<=3)
6.8.0, 6.14-HWE
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.8.0, 6.14-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.8.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
22.04.x (x<=5)
5.15.0, 6.8-HWE
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
5.15.0, 6.8-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
5.15.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
20.04.x (x<=5)
5.4.0, 5.15-HWE
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.4.0, 5.15-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
5.4.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
RHEL/Rocky
10.x (x<=1)
6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
9.x (x<=7)
6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
8.x (x<=10)
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
Debian
13.x (x<=1)
6.12.43
aarch64
✓
X
✓
6.12.43
x86
✓
X
✓
12.x (x<=12)
6.1.0-39
aarch64
✓
X
✓
6.1.0.39
x86
✓
✓
✓
10.13
4.19.0-21-arm64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.0-21-amd64
x86
✓
✓
✓
SLES
15.x (x=SP6/SP7)
6.4.0-150700.51-default
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.4.0-150700.51-default
x86
✓
X
X
6.4.0-150700.51-default
ppc64le
✓
X
X
Oracle Linux
9
5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
8
5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
Azure Linux
3.0
6.6.57.1-2.azl3
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.6.35.1-5.azl3
x86
✓
X
X
2.0
5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Amazon Linux
2023
6.1.147-172.266.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
X
6.1.147-172.266.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
X
Kylin
V10 SP3
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Alinux
3.12
6.6.63-test.1.al8.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
✓
3.2
5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
Anolis
8.6
5.10.134+
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.134+
x86
✓
X
X
BCLinux
21.10 SP2
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
22.10
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
CTYunOS
3.0 (23.01)
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
EulerOS
2.0-SP12
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
2.0-SP13
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
openEuler
24.03-SP0
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
22.03-SP1
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
x86
✓
X
✓
22.03-SP3
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64
x86
✓
X
✓
22.03-SP4
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
22.03-SP4
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
20.03-SP3
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Tencent Linux
3.3
5.4.119-19.0009.39
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.4.119-19.0009.39
x86
✓
X
X
UOS
20.1060a
5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
20.1060e
5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
VeLinux
2.1
5.15.152.ve.6u2-arm64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.15.152.ve.6u2-amd64
x86
✓
X
✓
Xenserver
8.2
4.19.0+1
x86
✓
X
X
kernel.org
6.16
6.16
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.16
x86
✓
X
X
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
NFS-over-RDMA
NVMe-OF
GPUDirect Storage
BCLinux 21.10SP2
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
✓
✓
X
BCLinux 22.10
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
✓
✓
X
CTyunOS 22.06
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64
X
✓
X
CTyunOS 23.01
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
X
✓
X
Debian 10.13
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
X
✓
X
Debian 11.3
x86
5.10.0-13-amd64
X
✓
X
Debian 12.1
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
X
✓
X
Debian 12.5
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
X
✓
X
openEuler 22.03 SP4
x86
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64
✓
✓
X
openEuler 24.03 SP0
x86
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64
✓
X
X
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
x86
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
x86
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
x86
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.5
x86
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
SLES 15 SP2
x86
5.3.18-22-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP3
x86
5.3.18-57-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP4
x86
5.14.21-150400.22-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP5
x86
5.14.21-150500.53-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP6
x86
6.4.0-150600.21-default
✓
✓
X
Ubuntu 20.04
x86
5.4.0-26-generic
✓
✓
✓
Ubuntu 22.04
x86
5.15.0-25-generic
✓
✓
✓
Ubuntu 24.04
x86
6.8.0-31-generic
✓
✓
✓
The following versions were tested and verified in multi-version environments (environments with more than one
doca-ofed version on host servers).
Current Version
Versions Verified for Interoperability
Release Type
Release Date
3.2.2 March 2026
DOCA-OFED 3.2.1
LTS-Update 1
Nov 2025
DOCA-OFED 3.2.0
GA-LTS
Oct 2025
24.10-4.1.4.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.9.4
LTS-Update 4
Jan 2026
23.10-6.1.6.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.5.5
LTS-Update 6
Jan 2026
For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals.