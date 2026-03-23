DOCA Documentation v3.2.2 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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General Support

Supported Platforms and NIC Firmware Versions

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families that are supported by MLNX_OFED.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-3

32.47.2682

BlueField-2

24.47.2682

ConnectX-8

40.47.2682

ConnectX-7

28.47.2682

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.47.2682

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.47.2682

ConnectX-6

20.43.8004

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.8008

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1912

For official firmware versions, refer to Firmware Downloads.

Embedded DOCA Firmware Components - BlueField

Component

Version

Description

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.47.2682

Controls network controller functions and SoC-to-network communication

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.47.2682

Controls network controller functions and SoC-to-network communication

BMC firmware

25.10-LTSU2

Manages out-of-band monitoring and hardware control

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0195.0000

Provides hardware-based security and platform integrity for BlueField-3

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

Provides hardware-based security and secure boot for BlueField-2

ATF

v2.2(release):4.13.2-4-g4437295a8

Secure-world software handling power management and low-level hardware interfaces

UEFI

4.13.2-9-g7e5d5aff50

Manages pre-boot environment, hardware initialization, and OS loading

BSP

4.13.2.13891

Bundle of drivers and libraries required to support the specific hardware platform

Embedded DOCA Drivers

Component

Revision

Description

License

clusterkit

1.15.472-1.20251022.023d2d0.2510122

Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters

BSD

collectx-clxapi

1.23.7-1

CollectX API library for 3rd party integration

BSD-3-Clause

dpacc

2.0.1.84-1

High-level compiler for the DPA processor

Apache-2.0 with LLVM exception and NVIDIA Proprietary License and GCC-exception-3.1

dpcp

1.1.55-1.2510122

Unified interface for programming IB devices using DevX

BSD-3-Clause

flexio-sdk

25.10.3080-0

SDK for managing and executing code on DPA

Proprietary

fwctl

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.3

Subsystem for secure firmware interface

GPLv2

ibarr

2510.0.0-1

ip2gid and gid2lid address resolution

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-2

Diagnostic tool for InfiniBand traffic dump

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12.1-3

Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils

2.1.1-0.231

Utilities for InfiniBand

Proprietary

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.22400.MLNX20251030.g8c84ecb57.2510122

ibdiagnet fabric scanning and connectivity tool

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

ibutils22

2.1.1-0.231

Utilities for InfiniBand

Proprietary

iser

25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

isert

25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.34.1-15

Kernel part of MFT tools

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx4-OFED.25.10.1.2.2.1

Kernel module for intra-node MPI communication

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.80-1

Offloads TCP/UDP traffic to NIC/HCA

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.60.4-1

Boosts performance for NGINX and storage

GPLv2 or BSD

mft

4.35.1

Firmware management and debug tools

Proprietary

mlnx-dpdk

22.11.0-2510.3.1.2510226

DPDK upstream equivalent for MLNX

BSD-3-Clause AND GPL-2.0-only AND LGPL-2.1-only

mlnx-ethtool

2510.0.0-1

Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

2510.0.11-1

IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-libsnap

1.9.0

Interaction library for BlueField emulated HW

Proprietary

mlnx-nfsrdma

25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1

Storage driver for NFS over RDMA

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1

Storage related driver for NVMe

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1

Kernel drivers for Ethernet and InfiniBand

GPLv2

mlnx-snap

3.9.0

BlueField SNAP for NVMe/virtio-blk

Proprietary

mlnx-tools

2510.0.16-1

Tools for loading modules and scripts

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-regex

1.3-ubuntu1

RegEx pattern matching for DOCA apps

Proprietary

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2510122

HW/SW steering dump parsing tools

GPLv2

mstflint

4.35.1

User space part of MFT tools

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2510122

Linux tool for perf testing

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-scripts

25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6

Scripts used to build OFED

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.9a1-1.20260222.fa60ac699f.2510226

MPI implementation for RDMA/RoCE

BSD

opensm

5.25.1.MLNX20251030.e3791a47-0.1.2510122

InfiniBand Subnet Manager

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

3.2.2009-1.2510226

Virtual switch, DPDK based

Proprietary

perftest

25.10.0-0.134.g8aff167

Test suite for performance

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

2510.0.11-1

Implementation of RDMA verbs

GPLv2 or BSD

rivermax

1:1.80.26

Optimized networking SDK for media

Proprietary

rshim

2.5.10-0.g66a72a8

User-space driver for BlueField SoC

GPLv2

sharp

3.13.12-1.2510122

Offloads collective operations to network

Proprietary

sockperf

3.1-1

Network benchmarking utility

BSD-3-Clause

spdk

23.01.6

High performance user-mode storage libs

Proprietary

srp

25.10-OFED.25.10.2.2.6.1

Driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator

GPLv2

ucx

1.20.0-1.20251022.03898fede.2510122

High-level API for performance over RDMA

BSD

virtio-net-controller

25.10.10

Systemd service for emulated virtio-net

Proprietary

xpmem

2510.0.19-1

Kernel module for inter-process mapping

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

DOCA Packages

Device

Component

Version

Description

Host

DOCA Devel

3.2.2

Software development kit package and tools for developing host software

DOCA Runtime

3.2.2

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host

DOCA Extra

3.2.2

Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)

DOCA OFED

3.2.2

Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

Target BlueField DPU (Arm)

BlueField BSP

4.13.2

BlueField image and firmware

DOCA SDK

3.2.2

Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software

DOCA Runtime

3.2.2

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

As of DOCA 3.2.0, NVIDIA will leverage DKMS to build and install host drivers from source on customer machines. Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) is a program/framework that enables generating Linux kernel modules whose sources generally reside outside the kernel source tree. This would affect the users as follows:

  • NVIDIA no longer ships prebuilt and signed drivers, now only the source code for those drivers is provided and DKMS will build and install those drivers on the customers' machines during DOCA-Host installation.
  • Furthermore, this means that NVIDIA no longer provides DOCA-Host for minor OS releases (e.g. RHEL9.X). We only provide major OS releases builds, and DKMS will handle the build and installation of the kernel modules for the different minor releases.
  • Since kernel modules are built on client machines from source, NVIDIA can no longer sign the drivers.
Compliance Note: FIPS-Enabled Operating Systems

DOCA-Host packages utilize SHA-256 for package signing, fulfilling the strict cryptographic requirements for FIPS-compliant operating systems. Consequently, installing DOCA-Host will not invalidate or impact the host OS's existing FIPS certification.

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 24.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Note

Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) in DOCA-Host includes the minor versions of Major versions with .x in the version. Minor versions that are EOL by the OS distribution are not support by DOCA.

OS

OS V ersion

Tested Kernel

Arch

doca-ofed/

doca-roce

doca-networking

doca-all

Ubuntu

25.04

6.14.0

x86

Χ

X

24.04.x (x<=3)

6.8.0, 6.14-HWE

aarch64

6.8.0, 6.14-HWE

x86

6.8.0

ppc64le

X

X

22.04.x (x<=5)

5.15.0, 6.8-HWE

aarch64

5.15.0, 6.8-HWE

x86

5.15.0

ppc64le

X

X

20.04.x (x<=5)

5.4.0, 5.15-HWE

aarch64

X

X

5.4.0, 5.15-HWE

x86

5.4.0

ppc64le

X

X

RHEL/Rocky

10.x (x<=1)

6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64

aarch64

6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64

x86

6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

9.x (x<=7)

6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64

aarch64

6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64

x86

6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

8.x (x<=10)

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

Debian

13.x (x<=1)

6.12.43

aarch64

X

6.12.43

x86

X

12.x (x<=12)

6.1.0-39

aarch64

X

6.1.0.39

x86

10.13

4.19.0-21-arm64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.0-21-amd64

x86

SLES

15.x (x=SP6/SP7)

6.4.0-150700.51-default

aarch64

X

X

6.4.0-150700.51-default

x86

X

X

6.4.0-150700.51-default

ppc64le

X

X

Oracle Linux

9

5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

x86

X

X

8

5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64

x86

Azure Linux

3.0

6.6.57.1-2.azl3

aarch64

X

X

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

x86

X

X

2.0

5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64

x86

X

X

Amazon Linux

2023

6.1.147-172.266.aarch64

aarch64

X

6.1.147-172.266.x86_64

x86

X

Kylin

V10 SP3

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64

x86

X

X

Alinux

3.12

6.6.63-test.1.al8.aarch64

aarch64

X

3.2

5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

x86

Anolis

8.6

5.10.134+

aarch64

X

X

5.10.134+

x86

X

X

BCLinux

21.10 SP2

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

x86

X

X

22.10

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

x86

X

X

CTYunOS

3.0 (23.01)

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

x86

EulerOS

2.0-SP12

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

x86

X

X

2.0-SP13

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64

x86

X

X

openEuler

24.03-SP0

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

x86

X

X

22.03-SP1

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

x86

X

22.03-SP3

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

x86

X

22.03-SP4

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

22.03-SP4

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

x86

X

X

20.03-SP3

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

x86

X

X

Tencent Linux

3.3

5.4.119-19.0009.39

aarch64

X

X

5.4.119-19.0009.39

x86

X

X

UOS

20.1060a

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

x86

X

X

20.1060e

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

x86

X

X

VeLinux

2.1

5.15.152.ve.6u2-arm64

aarch64

X

X

5.15.152.ve.6u2-amd64

x86

X

Xenserver

8.2

4.19.0+1

x86

X

X

kernel.org

6.16

6.16

aarch64

X

X

6.16

x86

X

X

Storage Supported DOCA-Host Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe-OF

GPUDirect Storage

BCLinux 21.10SP2

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

X

BCLinux 22.10

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

X

CTyunOS 22.06

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

X

X

CTyunOS 23.01

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

X

X

Debian 10.13

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

X

X

Debian 11.3

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

X

X

Debian 12.1

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

X

X

Debian 12.5

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

X

X

openEuler 22.03 SP4

x86

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

X

openEuler 24.03 SP0

x86

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

X

X

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.5

x86

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

SLES 15 SP2

x86

5.3.18-22-default

X

SLES 15 SP3

x86

5.3.18-57-default

X

SLES 15 SP4

x86

5.14.21-150400.22-default

X

SLES 15 SP5

x86

5.14.21-150500.53-default

X

SLES 15 SP6

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

X

Ubuntu 20.04

x86

5.4.0-26-generic

Ubuntu 22.04

x86

5.15.0-25-generic

Ubuntu 24.04

x86

6.8.0-31-generic

DOCA-Host Version Interoperability

The following versions were tested and verified in multi-version environments (environments with more than one doca-ofed version on host servers).

Current Version

Versions Verified for Interoperability

Release Type

Release Date

3.2.2 March 2026

DOCA-OFED 3.2.1

LTS-Update 1

Nov 2025

DOCA-OFED 3.2.0

GA-LTS

Oct 2025

24.10-4.1.4.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.9.4

LTS-Update 4

Jan 2026

23.10-6.1.6.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.5.5

LTS-Update 6

Jan 2026

Supported Devices

For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
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