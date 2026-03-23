NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU2

About This Document
BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller's (BMC) hardware components. The BMC software supports the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI).
This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking device (DPU or SuperNIC) and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC.
This document is relevant for BlueField devices with an integrated BMC. Please refer to the Supported Platforms and Interoperability page to ascertain whether your device features an integrated BMC.
If this is your first time deploying the BlueField device (Day 0), please refer to the "BlueField Provisioning Playbook" page for a walkthrough of the provisioning process. The rest of this manual is provides information for BlueField lifecycle management (Day 1) activities.
Software Download
To download product software, please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework page.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise/
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
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Description
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Glossary
Abbreviation / Acronym
Whole Word / Description
BMC
Baseboard management controller
DPU
Data processing unit
EEPROM
Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory
FRU
Field Replaceable Unit
IPMB
Intelligent Platform Management Bus
IPMI
Intelligent Platform Management Interface
NIC
Network interface card
SoC
System-on-chip
SOL
Serial Over LAN
SEL
System Event Log
SDR
Sensor Data Record; Sensor Data Repository
UART
Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter