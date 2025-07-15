DOCA Storage Comch to RDMA GGA Offload Application Guide

The doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_gga_offload application is divided into two main functional areas:

Control-time and shared resources

Per-thread data path resources

The application execution follows two primary phases:

Control phase

Data path phase

This phase begins with establishing connections to the required storage targets, followed by awaiting a client connection. Once all connections are in place, the application waits for specific control commands:

Query storage

Init storage

Start storage

Each control command is processed using the following sequence:

Relay the command to each connected storage target. Wait for responses from all storage targets. Perform required post-processing and consistency checks on the responses. Send a response back to the client.

Issuing the start storage command initiates the data path phase. While the data threads begin execution, the main thread continues to wait for final control commands to complete the application's lifecycle:

Stop storage

Shutdown

This phase is executed per thread and involves each thread performing I/O operations requested by the client. For a read I/O operation, one of two flows is used:

Regular read (no recovery)

Recovery read

By default, only the regular read flow is executed. However, periodic recovery operations can be enabled by the user—see the "Command Line Flags" section for details.

The regular read flow consists of the stages detailed in the following subsections.

The initiator sends an I/O request to the GGA offload application. The GGA offload application translates the I/O address from the initiator's memory range to the corresponding GGA offload memory range. For example, a read at offset 8 KB in initiator memory is remapped to <GGA-offload-base> + 8 KB .

The GGA offload application sends the adjusted read requests to the data 1 and data 2 storage targets. Each storage target performs an RDMA write into the GGA offload memory region at the designated offsets.

Both storage targets send I/O responses upon completing the RDMA transfers. The GGA offload application waits until both responses are received.

The application performs decompression using the received data blocks. Decompression output is written directly to the initiator memory using the doca_decompress task. The application sends an I/O response to the initiator, completing the operation.

This flow is similar to the regular read, but with added steps for error correction using erasure coding. The process involves the stages detailed in the following subsections.

The initiator sends an I/O request to the GGA offload application. Given that recovery is required, the application: Translates the I/O address normally. Modifies one of the two storage requests to target the parity partition instead of a standard data partition. Adds an output offset field to redirect the parity data into a reserved region of GGA offload memory.

Two RDMA transfers are issued: One to the surviving data partition.

One to the parity partition. The transferred blocks are written into the GGA offload memory with appropriate alignment.

Both storage targets reply with I/O responses. The GGA offload application waits for both to complete before proceeding.

The application performs recovery using the available half block and parity data to reconstruct the missing block.

The recovered data is then decompressed. As with the regular read, decompression output is written directly to initiator memory.