DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update  DOCA Storage ComCh to RDMA Zero copy Application Guide

On This Page

DOCA Storage ComCh to RDMA Zero copy Application Guide

Contents:

Introduction

The doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application serves as a bridge between the initiator and a single storage target. It's only role in the data path is to forward the io requests and io responses between the initiator and storage target.

System Design

The doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application performs the following functions:

  • Relay of io requests from the initiator to the storage target

  • Relay of io responses from the storage target to the initiator

To achieve this it expects to be able to connect to a storage target using TCP connections and will then listen for an incoming connection from a single initiator using doca_comch_server.

Application architecture

The doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy application is split into to two functional areas:

  • Control time and shared resources

  • Per thread data path resources

zero_copy_-_objects-version-1-modificationdate-1744642341530-api-v2.png

The flow of the application similarity executes in two main phases:

  • Control phase

  • Data path phase

Control Phase

The state starts by connecting to the storage target, then waiting for a client connection. Once all connections are established the application waits for the appropriate control commands:

  • Query storage

  • Init storage

  • Start storage

Processing each control command follows a similar pattern of:

  • Relay the command to the storage target

  • Wait for the storage target to respond

  • Do the required post processing and consistency checks on the storage responses

  • Respond to the client

The start storage control command will kick off the data path phase. Data threads will begin executing while the main thread proceeds to wait for the final control messages to complete the application lifecycle:

  • Stop storage

  • Shutdown

Data Path Phase

This phase happens per thread and involves each thread performing the requested IO operations requested by the client. Read and write requests are simply forwarded to the storage target, no actual processing is carried out by the data threads.

Read data flow

The regular read flow consists of the stages detailed in the following subsections.

1. Initiator Request

  1. The initiator sends an I/O request to the zero copy application.

  2. The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the storage target

zero_copy_-_read_01_-_IO_request-version-1-modificationdate-1744710040757-api-v2.png

2. RDMA transfer

  1. The storage target performs a RDMA write operation

zero_copy_-_read_02_-_RDMA-version-1-modificationdate-1744710041850-api-v2.png

3. Target Response

  1. The zero copy application receives a response from the storage target

  2. The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the initiator

zero_copy_-_read_03_-_IO_response-version-1-modificationdate-1744710042553-api-v2.png

Write data flow

1. Initiator Request

  1. The initiator sends an I/O request to the zero copy application.

  2. The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the storage target

zero_copy_-_read_01_-_IO_request-version-1-modificationdate-1744710040757-api-v2.png

2. RDMA transfer

  1. The storage target performs a RDMA read operation

zero_copy_-_write_02_-_RDMA-version-1-modificationdate-1744710104250-api-v2.png

3. Target Response

  1. The zero copy application receives a response from the storage target

  2. The zero copy application forwards the request verbatim to the initiator

zero_copy_-_write_03_-_IO_Response-version-1-modificationdate-1744710105043-api-v2.png

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:

Compiling the Application

This application is compiled as part of the set of storage applications. For compilation instructions, refer to the DOCA Storage Applications page.

Running the Application

Application Execution

Warning

This application can only run within the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Info

DOCA Storage Comch to RDMA Zero Copy is provided in source form. Therefore, compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  • Application usage instructions:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -d, --device                      Device identifier
  -r, --representor                 Device host side representor identifier
  --cpu                             CPU core to which the process affinity can be set
  --storage-server                  Storage server addresses in <ip_addr>:<port> format
  --command-channel-name            Name of the channel used by the doca_comch_client. Default: "doca_storage_comch"
  --control-timeout                 Time (in seconds) to wait while performing control operations. Default: 5

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy -h

    For additional information, refer to section "Command-line Flags".

  • CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy -d 03:00.0 -r 3b:00.0 --storage-server 172.17.0.1:12345 --cpu 0

    Note

    Both the DOCA Comch device PCIe address (03:00.0) and the DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address (3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices.

    Note

    Storage target IP address:port tuples should be updated to refer to the running storage target applications.

  • The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy --json [json_file]

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy --json doca_storage_comch_to_rdma_zero_copy_params.json

    Note

    Before execution, ensure that the JSON file contains valid configuration parameters, particularly the correct PCIe device addresses required for deployment.

Command-line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Description

JSON Content

General flags

h

help

Print a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Print program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 (requires compilation with TRACE log level support)
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"log-level": 60

N/A

sdk-log-level

Set the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"sdk-log-level": 40

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

N/A

Program flags

d

device

DOCA device identifier. One of:

  • PCIe address: 3b:00.0

  • InfiniBand name: mlx5_0

  • Network interface name: en3f0pf0sf0

Note

This flag is a mandatory.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"device": "03:00.0"

r

representor

DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address

Note

This flag is a mandatory.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"representor": "3b:00.0"

N/A

--cpu

Index of CPU to use. One data path thread is spawned per CPU. Index starts at 0.

Note

The user can specify this argument multiple times to create more threads.

Note

This flag is a mandatory.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"cpu": 6

N/A

--storage-server

IP address and port to use to establish the control TCP connection to the target.

Note

This flag is a mandatory.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"data-1-storage": "172.17.0.1:12345"

N/A

--command-channel-name

Allows customizing the server name used for this application instance if multiple comch servers exist on the same device.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"command-channel-name": "doca_storage_comch"

N/A

--control-timeout

Time, in seconds, to wait while performing control operations
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"control-timeout": 5

Troubleshooting

Refer to the NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.

Application Code Flow

Control Phase

  1. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    zero_copy_app app{parse_cli_args(argc, argv)};

    Parse CLI arguments, apply default values, and create the application instance.

  2. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.connect_to_storage();

    Connect to the storage target over TCP.

  3. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.wait_for_comch_client_connection();

    Create a doca_comch_server instance and wait for a doca_comch_client to connect.

  4. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.wait_for_and_process_query_storage();

    Wait for the initiator to send a query storage control message, then:

    • Send a query storage message to the storage target

    • Wait for a response from the storage target

    • Send a query storage response back to the initiator

  5. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.wait_for_and_process_init_storage();

    Wait for the initiator to send an init storage control message, then:

    • Verify that the requested core count does not exceed the available cores

    • Import initiator mmap, then re-export it for use with RDMA:

      • Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        void const *reexport_blob;
size_t reexport_blob_size;
 
doca_mmap_export_rdma(m_remote_io_mmap, m_dev, &reexport_blob, &reexport_blob_size);

    • Modify and send init storage message to the storage target. Payload doca_mmap details now refers to the re-exported doca_mmap

    • Wait for a response from the storage target

    • Create data path resources:

      • Worker threads

      • IO message memory regions

      • doca_pe objects

      • doca_comch_consumer objects

      • doca_comch_producer objects

      • doca_rdma connection objects

    • Send an init storage response

  6. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.wait_for_and_process_start_storage();

    Wait for the initiator to send a start storage control message, then:

    • Send a start storage message to the storage target

    • Wait for a response from storage target

    • Create task objects

    • Submit listening tasks (doca_comch_consumer and RDMA receive tasks)

    • Signal worker threads to begin processing

    • Send a start storage response

  7. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.wait_for_and_process_stop_storage();

    Wait for the initiator to send a stop storage control message (test complete), then:

    • Send a stop storage message to the storage target

    • Wait for a response from the storage target

    • Signal worker threads to stop

    • Gather and post-process execution statistics

    • Destroy doca_comch_consumer objects

    • Destroy doca_comch_producer objects

    • Send a stop storage response

  8. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.wait_for_and_process_shutdown();

    Wait for the initiator to send a shutdown control message, then:

    • Send a shutdown message to the storage target

    • Wait for a response from the storage target

    • Destroy all remaining data path objects

    • Send a shutdown storage response

  9. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    app.display_stats();

    Display collected statistics and destroy all control path objects.

Data Path Phase

  1. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    while (m_hot_data.run_flag == false) {
    std::this_thread::yield();
    if (m_hot_data.error_flag)
        return;
}

    The main data thread enters a spin-wait loop, yielding execution until all threads and resources are initialized. If an error is detected (error_flag is set), the thread exits early.

  2. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    while (m_hot_data.run_flag) {
    doca_pe_progress(m_hot_data.pe) 
        ? ++(m_hot_data.pe_hit_count) 
        : ++(m_hot_data.pe_miss_count);
}

    Once started, the thread enters a tight loop, continuously polling the progress engine (doca_pe_progress). Each iteration updates the hit/miss counters based on whether any task completions were triggered. This loop drives the data path by processing task completions as fast as possible.

  3. Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    while (m_hot_data.error_flag == false && m_hot_data.in_flight_transaction_count != 0) {
    doca_pe_progress(m_hot_data.pe) 
        ? ++(m_hot_data.pe_hit_count) 
        : ++(m_hot_data.pe_miss_count);
}

    This final loop ensures that all in-flight transactions complete before exiting. It continues polling the progress engine as long as there are active transactions and no error has occurred.

doca_comch_consumer_task_post_recv_cb

This is the comch consumer callback function is invoked for each IO operation. This is handled by the zero copy application by simply forwarding it verbatim to the storage target:

doca_rdma_task_receive_cb

After each storage target completes its respective data transfer, it sends a response. This is handled by the zero copy application by setting the response status code then forwarding it to the initiator

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/storage/
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 15, 2025.
content here