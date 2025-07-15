DOCA Storage Initiator ComCh Application Guide

The doca_storage_initiator_comch application is divided into two main functional areas:

Control-time and shared resources

Per-thread data path resources

The application execution follows two primary phases:

Control phase

Data path phase

This phase begins with establishing connections to the storage service. Once connected it starts issuing the comtrol commands to prepare the use-case and begin data transfers:

Query storage

Init storage

Start storage

Issuing the start storage command initiates the data path phase. While the data threads begin execution, the main thread waits for the test execution to complete before finallt closing down the session by issuing the final control commands:

Stop storage

Shutdown

There are three data path routines that can be executed depending on mode:

Throughput test (read or write) Read only data validity test Write then read data validitiy test

In this mode tasks are submitted for the first them then a tight loop polling the progress engine is executed until the target operation count has been reached. As each task is submitted its assigned a memory location in the storage window to use; this location is then advanced ready for the next task to use, or if the end of storage is reached reset back to the start. In this way the memory is processed sequentially in a round robin fashion.

In this mode a copy of the expected storage memory is held by the initiator. tasks are submitted in th same was as with a throughput test but with the change being that once each segment of storage has been read the test is completed. As each task completes it compares the memory read from storage matches the data held in the relevant section of expected data file.

This mode works start by writing a pattern accross the entire storage memory until each part of the storage memory has been "set". Following this the steps to perfom a read only data validity test are carried out but instead of using the content of a file loaded from disk to compare the read data to, the memory pattern that was generated to be written to the storage is compared against.