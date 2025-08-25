Precision Time Protocol (PTP)

PTP registers can be configured to achieve high accuracy between host and HSB. Below are descriptions of PTP functionality and the configurable registers.

Frequency Adjustment is calculated from the Offset Measurement (OFM) and applies to the clock period value. OFM is calculated by taking the time difference between the host SYNC timestamp and the HSB timestamp at the time SYNC message was received. 2 configurable gain is applied to the OFM, first configurable gain is a coarse gain and the second configurable gain a fine gain. Both configurable gain values apply a right shift to the OFM value. The fine gain is accumulated per sample and the coarse gain is directly added to calculate the Frequency Adjustment value. New Frequency Adjustment value is calculated and applied per SYNC message. The higher number of SYNC messages per second, the greater the accuracy. The smaller the value of coarse and fine gain, the greater the accuracy but could potentially be unstable since the Frequency Adjustment can oscillate between a large positive and negative number. The greater the value of coarse and fine gain, the lesser the accuracy and increased settling time, but less potential to be unstable.

Mean Delay is the averaged value of delay between host to HSB and HSB to host. Mean Delay is calculated per SYNC message. Mean Delay can be averaged in a moving average to smooth out outliers.

Delay Asymmetry accounts for asymmetry between the RX and TX path outside of HSB IP, these delay asymmetry can be vendor specific. For example, MAC RX can have a longer delay to process than MAC TX path. If these asymmetry values are known (via simulation, datasheet) it can achieve greater PTP accuracy. Delay Asymmetry register value is in nanosecond unit and is (RX delay - TX delay) meaning, positive number means RX has greater delay and negative number means TX has greater delay.

Below lists the configurable PTP registers.

Reg Name Reg Addr Reg Value Range Notes Gain Enable 0x00000104 0x0 - 0x3 Enable Frequency Adjustment Gain. [0]=Coarse Gain, [1]=Fine Gain Delay Asymmetry 0x0000010C 0x00000000 - 0xFFFFFFFF Unit is in nanoseconds. Coarse Gain 0x00000110 0x0 - 0xF Frequency Adjustment Coarse Gain Fine Gain 0x00000114 0x0 - 0xF Frequency Adjustment Fine Gain Mean Delay Avg Factor 0x00000118 0x0 - 0x3 Averages by factor of 2. So 0x1 = 2 samples, 0x2 = 4 samples, etc

Example python script to enable PTP is below.