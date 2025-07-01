This document offers a comprehensive overview of virtual GPU (vGPU) features across major hypervisors, empowering customers to compare and understand vGPU capabilities for optimized deployment and performance. As demand for virtualized graphics and compute grows, understanding these features is essential for effective workload management and maximizing performance. The document provides detailed feature explanations and a comparison chart highlighting general vGPU compatibility across different hypervisors. Customers are encouraged to consult directly with the respective vendors for hypervisor-specific inquiries.