System Capabilities Supported by vGPU
Secure boot is a security standard that ensures only trusted software, such as signed operating systems, firmware, and drivers, can execute during the boot process. In virtualized environments, secure boot protects the integrity of the virtual machines (VMs), ensuring that only trusted OS and software are loaded. This is particularly critical for sensitive workloads or environments requiring GPU acceleration, such as AI/ML or graphics processing, by ensuring the VM operates in a secure environment. In addition, it improves stability, ensuring that only compatible and verified drivers are used, reducing the risk of system crashes. Secure boot can help organizations meet regulatory and compliance requirements for secure computing environments.
Secure boot requires GPU drivers to be properly signed for compatibility. Without proper signing, the VM may fail to recognize the GPU or prevent the driver from loading, impacting acceleration capabilities. Unsigned or improperly signed drivers will prevent the system from booting or operating securely.
For Linux guest VMs, NVIDIA provides a procedure to sign guest drivers, ensuring compatibility with secure boot environments. Detailed instructions on signing NVIDIA drivers for Linux can be found here. The procedure applies to both regular Linux drivers and vGPU guest drivers. Follow the steps outlined in the documentation to sign and deploy your drivers in a secure boot-enabled environment.
Secure boot operates by verifying cryptographic signatures against trusted keys stored in firmware. For virtual machines:
The hypervisor provides secure boot capabilities as part of its VM configuration.
The VM must use an operating system signed by the OS vendor.
The hypervisor’s secure boot mechanism verifies driver signatures, ensuring that only properly signed GPU drivers are loaded.
The hypervisor’s secure boot mechanism validates the OS during the boot process using vendor-provided keys.
This requires OS vendors to sign their bootloaders and kernels with approved secure boot keys, ensuring compatibility with hypervisor environments. Hypervisors must also support secure boot natively, and not all platforms or guest operating systems provide seamless compatibility. Another limitation is the configuration complexity when deploying secure boot in environments with diverse OS needs, as administrators may need to manually import and manage custom keys. Additionally, while secure boot has minimal performance overhead, enabling it may slightly increase VM boot times.
When deploying secure boot, using supported operating systems pre-signed by their vendors, such as Microsoft-signed Windows distributions or Canonical-signed Ubuntu builds, is essential. Sticking to official distributions reduces configuration complexity and ensures compatibility with the hypervisor. Testing VM boot processes after enabling secure boot is also crucial to verify proper key signing and functionality, particularly for workloads relying on vGPU features. Updating the hypervisor firmware and GPU drivers further ensures smooth compatibility and mitigates security risks. For environments requiring custom OS builds administrators should prepare to sign bootloaders and drivers with custom keys that are compatible with the hypervisor’s secure boot framework.
Consult with your virtualization platform vendor or one of their partners to verify whether their platform supports secure boot and what VM operating systems are supported.
Before using an NVIDIA GPU for a VM enabled with one or more virtual GPUs, if the VM uses UEFI boot and you plan to install a Linux guest OS but don’t intend to sign the vGPU drivers, ensure that secure boot is disabled.
Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is a Microsoft feature that enables users to run a full Linux terminal-based environment directly on Windows without needing a dual-boot setup or separate Linux VM. WSL is widely used in development, automation, and AI/ML workflows where access to native Linux tools is required. In particular, WSL 2 introduces a real Linux kernel running in a lightweight virtual machine, allowing for more complete Linux compatibility and support for container-based applications.
When paired with GPU acceleration, WSL allows Linux-based applications running inside Windows to access the GPU for compute-intensive tasks, including AI training, inference, and simulation workloads. This improves developer productivity by streamlining Linux and Windows workloads within a single VM.
Starting with vGPU 18.0, WSL 2 is supported in vGPU-enabled Windows guest VMs running on Microsoft Windows Server 2025 and Azure Local 12.2504 platforms. This allows GPU-accelerated Linux applications to run inside WSL 2 within a virtualized environment.
For setup instructions and system requirements, refer to the Microsoft WSL documentation and the NVIDIA vGPU deployment guides for Windows Server and Azure Local.