License System Release Notes
Release information for all users of NVIDIA License System.
This document summarizes current status, information on supported platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA® License System release 3.6.0.
1.1. Updates in this Release
New Features in this Release
- License usage statistics feature is now supported on both DLS and CLS, no longer limited to DLS instances.
- Metrics now use a more reliable data source instead of event, with reference to data purging behaviour in case of low disk space.
- Introduction of the new “Lease Usage Metrics” section, which presents a time series graph of maximum, minimum, and average peak usage for each feature, viewable by Minutes, Hours, and Days.
- The Lease table has been enhanced with two sub-tabs: Active Lease (showing current active leases) and Historical Leases (displaying past lease activity with additional Expiry Reason details).
- Updated Lease Event Logging and Visibility. Lease event logging and visibility have been significantly updated for clarity and streamlined monitoring.
- Changes to Failure Lease Event Logging Only failure-related lease events are shown on the main Events page to reduce noise.
- Enhanced Visibility for Successful Borrow Leases All successful borrow lease records, including detailed metadata, are now located on the dedicated Historical Leases page for comprehensive review and auditing.
This change focuses the Events page on actionable system alerts, centralizing complete lease history in the Historical Leases section for detailed operational and compliance review.
- RBAC, Local User Management and LDAP Group to role mapping for DLS Appliance.
- Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): DLS 3.6.0 introduces three pre-defined roles (DLS_ADMIN, DLS_OPERATOR, DLS_USER) with granular permissions. Administrators can create multiple local users or configure LDAP integration for enterprise authentication.
- Virtual IP Address Management for High Availability on DLS Appliance Virtual Machine offering.
- Security updates as listed in Security Updates
- Miscellaneous bug fixes as listed in Resolved Issues
1.2. Supported Platforms
1.2.1. Supported Hypervisors
For deployment in a virtual machine, the Delegated License Server (DLS) component of the NVIDIA License System is supplied as a virtual appliance. The virtual appliance must be installed on a supported hypervisor software release.
The following hypervisor software releases are supported:
- Xenserver Hypervisor 8.4
- Linux Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM): KVM hypervisors with one of the following QEMU releases:
- qemu-kvm-9.0.0-10.el9_5
- Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V: Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V 2025 Datacenter edition
- VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 8.0.3, 8.0, 7.0.3, 7.0.2, and 7.0.1. Updates to the 8.0.x and 7.0.x releases are supported unless explicitly stated otherwise.
- MS Azure Stack HCI support - AHCI 23H2
1.2.2. Supported Container Orchestration Platforms
For deployment on a supported container orchestration platform, the Delegated License Server (DLS) component of the NVIDIA License System is supplied as a containerized software image.
The following container orchestration platform releases are supported:
- Docker 28.0.1 with Docker Compose 2.34.0
- Kubernetes 1.32.0
- Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.18.8 with Kubernetes 1.31.7
- Podman 5.2.2 with Podman Compose 1.0.6
- VMware Tanzu Application Platform 1.31.4 with Kubernetes 1.29.7
1.2.3. Supported Operating Systems
For installation on a supported operating system, the Delegated License Server (DLS) component of the NVIDIA License System is supplied as an installable package. The package includes the containerization software and container images that are required to run the NVIDIA Licensing application on the operating system. The operating system can be running in a virtualized server environment on your choice of hypervisor or on a bare-metal server.
Any Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 or 9 release that is supported by Red Hat is supported.
1.2.4. Licensed Client Support
NVIDIA License System supports specific releases of several NVIDIA software products as licensed clients.
|Software Product
|Supported Releases
|NVIDIA® vGPU™ software graphics drivers
|NVIDIA vGPU software starting with release 13.0
Note:
Support for node-locked licensing was introduced in NVIDIA vGPU software 15.0. It is not supported in earlier NVIDIA vGPU software releases.
1.2.5. Web Browser Requirements
NVIDIA License System and NVIDIA Licensing Portal were tested with Google Chrome version 138.0.7204.185 (Official Build) or later (released November 2021)(64-bit).
A container orchestration platform cannot control or restrict access to the OS on which the platform is running. Therefore, containerized DLS software images cannot support the features of VM-based DLS virtual appliances that rely on the ability of the appliance to control the underlying OS.
Containerized DLS software images do not support the following features, for which equivalent functionality is available through standard OS interfaces:
- Log archive settings
- NTP configuration
- Static IP address configuration
- DLS diagnostics user configuration
- Disk expansion
Because a container orchestration platform cannot control the underlying OS, the following limitations also apply to containerized DLS software images:
- Online migration from a VM-based DLS virtual appliance to a containerized DLS software image is not supported because the destination containerized DLS software image retains its IP address even after data migration.
Instead, you must use offline migration when migrating from a VM-based DLS virtual appliance to a containerized DLS software image.
- When the secondary node is removed from an HA cluster, the containerized DLS software image that hosts the node is not shut down.
Instead, you must shut down the DLS software container manually.
To address vulnerabilities that were discovered through security scans of the DLS, new releases of third-party software components are included in the delegated license service (DLS) component of NVIDIA License System.
|Component
|Release
|Scope
|Third-Party Security Information
|Docker
|28.0.1
|DLS 3.6.0
|Docker Engine Release Notes
|PostgreSQL
|15.14
|DLS 3.6.0
|PostgreSQL Security Information
|Python
|3.13.11
|DLS 3.6.0
|Python Security Information
|Nginx
|1.29.1
|DLS 3.6.0
|Nginx Security Information
Only resolved issues that have been previously noted as known issues or had a noticeable user impact are listed. The summary and description for each resolved issue indicate the effect of the issue on NVIDIA License System before the issue was resolved.
|Bug ID
|Summary
|5485910
|Allocate_static_ipv6.sh.
|5604502
|Added pro-active cleanup of the docker network on the confirm upgrade step
|5650641
|Failure to acquire license and register client
|5813771
|Configuring High Availability (HA) with IPv6 addresses fails when using compressed IPv6 notation.
Resolved New Issues
|Bug ID
|Summary
|5712131
|Events export fails when initiating a custom request with specified date range.
|5571437
|[NLS] DXC Technology Services LLC - Downloaded Entitlement Report is missing Allocated / Total data
|5566337
|[Regression Setup: ESXI]: Failed to acquire license when switching from C-profile to Q-Profile
|5539728
|[Vulnérability detected for NLS-3.5.1 Server
To comply with the terms of the GPL/LGPL v3 license under which the GPL/LGPL v3 licensed Open Source Software (OSS) libraries within the DLS virtual appliance are released, the
rsu_admin user has the elevated privileges required to update and upgrade these libraries.
Any changes to the Ubuntu GPL/LGPL v3 licensed OSS libraries within the DLS virtual appliance might impair the performance of the DLS virtual appliance or prevent it from functioning as required. If you make any changes to these libraries, the affected DLS instance is no longer eligible for support from NVIDIA. It is your responsibility to ensure that the DLS instance continues to perform and function as required.
Ensure that the sudo DLS user account
rsu_admin has been created.
- Log in as the
rsu_adminuser to the VM that hosts the DLS virtual appliance.
- Edit the /etc/apt/sources.list .
- Add this repository list:
$ sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list
deb http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy main universe restricted multiverse deb-src http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy main universe restricted multiverse deb http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy-updates main universe restricted multiverse deb-src http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy-updates main universe restricted multiverse deb http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu jammy-security main universe restricted multiverse deb-src http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu jammy-security main universe restricted multiverse
- Update the apt list.
$ sudo apt update
- Add this repository list:
- Determine whether your existing network configuration allows the DLS virtual appliance to reach the Ubuntu package repositories. For example, download information from all configured sources about the latest versions of the packages.
$ sudo apt update
- If the DLS virtual appliance cannot reach the Ubuntu package repositories, modify your network configuration to allow access to these repositories.
- Ensure that your DNS server has the entries required to resolve the domain names of the Ubuntu package repositories.
- Delete the symbolic link /etc/resolv.conf.
$ sudo rm -f /etc/resolv.conf
- Copy the default
resolv.conffile at /run/NetworkManager to /etc/resolv.conf.
$ sudo cp /run/NetworkManager/no-stub-resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf
- Use the Advanced Packaging Tool (APT) of the Ubuntu OS to check for and install any available updates to the Ubuntu GPL/LGPL v3 licensed OSS libraries.
- After installing the updates, restore your original network configuration.
- Delete the /etc/resolv.conf file that you copied earlier.
$ sudo rm -f /etc/resolv.conf
- Re-create the symbolic link /etc/resolv.conf.
$ sudo ln -s /run/NetworkManager/no-stub-resolv.conf /etc/resolv.conf
- Delete the /etc/resolv.conf file that you copied earlier.
- Once the package upgrade is complete, remove sources.list created in Step 2.
$ sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list
The file /var/dls/sudouser is created to indicate that the Ubuntu GPL/LGPL v3 licensed OSS libraries within the DLS virtual appliance have been updated or upgraded. If the DLS virtual appliance is hosting a node in an HA cluster, this file is automatically copied to the other node in the cluster.
