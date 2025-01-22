NVIDIA License System v3.6.0
NVIDIA® License System is used to serve a pool of floating licenses to NVIDIA licensed products. The NVIDIA License System is configured with licenses obtained from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

License System Release Notes
Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA License System.
NVIDIA Delegated License Service Software Lifecycle
NVIDIA has introduced a new enterprise software lifecycle and end-of-life (EOL) policy for Delegated License Service (DLS) software.
License System Quick Start Guide
Minimal instructions for installing and configuring the NVIDIA License System.
License System User Guide
Documentation for system administrators that explains how to install, configure, and manage the NVIDIA License System.
FAQ
NVIDIA License System frequently asked questions (FAQ).
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting steps to help address issues you might encounter using this service.
NVIDIA License System APIs
Comprehensive reference information generated by Swagger for the RESTful APIs for managing the NVIDIA License System.

NVIDIA Delegated License Service Online Help

NVIDIA Delegated License Service (DLS) is a component of NVIDIA License System that serves licenses to licensed clients. A DLS instance is hosted on-premises at a location that is accessible from your private network, such as inside your data center.

ReleaseDateStatusEOL Date
3.6.0January 2026ProductionJune 2027
3.5.1August 2025ProductionFebruary 2027
3.5.0May 2025ProductionNovember 2026
3.4.1January 2025ProductionJune 2026
3.4.0October 2024ProductionMay 2026
3.3.1June 2024ProductionDecember 2025
3.3.0March 2024ProductionSeptember 2025
3.2.0October 2023ProductionApril 2025

NVIDIA License System Long Term Support

ReleaseDateStatusEOL Date
3.1.8January 2026Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.7August 2025Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.6May 2025Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.5January 2025Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.4October 2024Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.3June 2024Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.2March 2024Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.1October 2023Long-Term SupportJune 2026
3.1.0June 2023Long-Term SupportJune 2026

Determining your DLS Version

  1. Open a web browser and connect to the URL https://dls-vm-ip-address.

    dls-vm-ip-address

    The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed. You can get the IP address from the management console of your hypervisor.

  2. In the left navigation bar of the login page that opens, click SUPPORT.

    The Support page that opens displays the NVIDIA Delegated License System version.

Legacy NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software License Server Documentation
