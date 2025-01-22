NVIDIA License System v3.6.0

NVIDIA License System Documentation - v3.6.0 (DLS Online Help) - Last updated February 3, 2026 - Send Feedback



NVIDIA License System Documentation v3.6.0 NVIDIA® License System is used to serve a pool of floating licenses to NVIDIA licensed products. The NVIDIA License System is configured with licenses obtained from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

NVIDIA Delegated License Service Online Help

NVIDIA Delegated License Service (DLS) is a component of NVIDIA License System that serves licenses to licensed clients. A DLS instance is hosted on-premises at a location that is accessible from your private network, such as inside your data center.

Release Date Status EOL Date 3.6.0 January 2026 Production June 2027 3.5.1 August 2025 Production February 2027 3.5.0 May 2025 Production November 2026 3.4.1 January 2025 Production June 2026 3.4.0 October 2024 Production May 2026 3.3.1 June 2024 Production December 2025 3.3.0 March 2024 Production September 2025 3.2.0 October 2023 Production April 2025

NVIDIA License System Long Term Support

Release Date Status EOL Date 3.1.8 January 2026 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.7 August 2025 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.6 May 2025 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.5 January 2025 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.4 October 2024 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.3 June 2024 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.2 March 2024 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.1 October 2023 Long-Term Support June 2026 3.1.0 June 2023 Long-Term Support June 2026

NVIDIA Delegated License Service Software Lifecycle NVIDIA has introduced a new enterprise software lifecycle and end-of-life (EOL) policy for Delegated License Service (DLS) software.

Determining your DLS Version

Open a web browser and connect to the URL https://dls-vm-ip-address . dls-vm-ip-address The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed. You can get the IP address from the management console of your hypervisor. In the left navigation bar of the login page that opens, click SUPPORT. The Support page that opens displays the NVIDIA Delegated License System version.

Legacy NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software License Server Documentation