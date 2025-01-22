NVIDIA License System v3.6.0

NVIDIA License System Documentation - v3.6.0 (DLS Online Help) - Last updated February 3, 2026 - Send Feedback
NVIDIA® License System is used to serve a pool of floating licenses to NVIDIA licensed products. The NVIDIA License System is configured with licenses obtained from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
- License System Release Notes
- Current status, information on validated platforms, and known issues with NVIDIA License System.
- NVIDIA Delegated License Service Software Lifecycle
- NVIDIA has introduced a new enterprise software lifecycle and end-of-life (EOL) policy for Delegated License Service (DLS) software.
- License System Quick Start Guide
- Minimal instructions for installing and configuring the NVIDIA License System.
- License System User Guide
- Documentation for system administrators that explains how to install, configure, and manage the NVIDIA License System.
- FAQ
- NVIDIA License System frequently asked questions (FAQ).
- Troubleshooting
- Troubleshooting steps to help address issues you might encounter using this service.
- NVIDIA License System APIs
- Comprehensive reference information generated by Swagger for the RESTful APIs for managing the NVIDIA License System.
NVIDIA Delegated License Service (DLS) is a component of NVIDIA License System that serves licenses to licensed clients. A DLS instance is hosted on-premises at a location that is accessible from your private network, such as inside your data center.
|Release
|Date
|Status
|EOL Date
|3.6.0
|January 2026
|Production
|June 2027
|3.5.1
|August 2025
|Production
|February 2027
|3.5.0
|May 2025
|Production
|November 2026
|3.4.1
|January 2025
|Production
|June 2026
|3.4.0
|October 2024
|Production
|May 2026
|3.3.1
|June 2024
|Production
|December 2025
|3.3.0
|March 2024
|Production
|September 2025
|3.2.0
|October 2023
|Production
|April 2025
NVIDIA License System Long Term Support
|Release
|Date
|Status
|EOL Date
|3.1.8
|January 2026
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.7
|August 2025
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.6
|May 2025
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.5
|January 2025
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.4
|October 2024
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.3
|June 2024
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.2
|March 2024
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.1
|October 2023
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
|3.1.0
|June 2023
|Long-Term Support
|June 2026
Determining your DLS Version
- Open a web browser and connect to the URL
https://dls-vm-ip-address.
- dls-vm-ip-address
-
The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed. You can get the IP address from the management console of your hypervisor.
- In the left navigation bar of the login page that opens, click SUPPORT.
The Support page that opens displays the NVIDIA Delegated License System version.
