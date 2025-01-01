NVIDIA Mission Control
NVIDIA Mission Control is an integrated AI factory management platform designed to simplify operations, reduce downtime, and accelerate model development for enterprise AI infrastructure. It combines NVIDIA’s operational best practices and AI cluster automation into a single control plane.
Release 1.2
Release Notes
This document provides the launch details for NVIDIA Mission Control v1.2
NVIDIA Mission Control 1.2 GA - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for NVIDIA DGX GB200 NVL72 Systems
This document lists the software components that are included in this release.
Technical Guide
This document discusses administration of the features that are supported on the DGX SuperPOD.
This document discusses the range of features and tasks that are supported on the DGX SuperPOD.
System documentation for the DGX AI supercomputers that deliver world-class performance for large generative AI and mainstream AI workloads.
NVIDIA Enterprise Support and Services Guide provides information for using NVIDIA Enterprise Support and services. This document is intended for NVIDIA’s potential and existing enterprise customers. This User Guide is a non-binding document and should be utilized to obtain information for NVIDIA Enterprise branded support and services.