DGX Resources

Welcome
Thanks for purchasing NVIDIA DGX Products. Here you will find resources that will help you get started.
Getting started
Follow the instructions that came in your entitlement email to register for an NVIDIA Enterprise account. After successful registration and account activation, you’ll get login access to the following NVIDIA software portals.
- NVIDIA NGC: Provides access to all enterprise software, services, and management tools included in your purchase.
- NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal: Provides access to support services for the products you’ve purchased.
- NVIDIA Licensing Portal: Provides access to your entitlements and options for managing your license keys and license servers.
Your purchase may include one or more of the following from the DGX software stack:
- NVIDIA Mission Control
- Recommended software for DGX B200 and DGX GB200 systems.
- As a part of integrated software delivery licensing, the following is included with NVIDIA Mission Control:
- NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM) for cluster management and provisioning
- NVIDIA Run:ai for AI workload management and GPU ornchestration
- NVIDIA Unified Fabric Manager (UFM) for managing InfinifBand scale-out computing environments. May require additional hardware appliances
- NVIDIA NMX Manager (NMX-M) for collecting and processing NVLink Switch telemetry, offering monitoring and insights on system health and operability
- NVIDIA NetQ a network operations platform that provides real-time visibility, monitoring, and troubleshooting for datacenter network fabrics.
- NVIDIA Mission Control delivers additional capabilities not included with these other NVIDIA products. These additional capabilities are delivered through NVIDIA Base Command only to customers who purchased NVIDIA Mission Control. To stay up to date on current functionalities and what’s supported on your DGX system, see NVIDIA Mission Control documentation.
NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM)
BCM is included in multiple NVIDIA products. Choose your installation path based on what you purchased:
- If you purchased NVIDIA Mission Control: BCM is included as a core component with full cluster management capabilities. Follow the Mission Control installation instructions below.
- If you purchased NVIDIA AI Enterprise: BCM is included with NVIDIA AI Enterprise for basic cluster management. Installation and activation are handled through the NVIDIA AI Enterprise workflow. See the NVIDIA AI Enterprise section below.
- Free BCM License (No Purchase Required): If you did not purchase a solution for managing your AI or HPC cluster, NVIDIA Base Command Manager is available for free for up to eight accelerators per system. This free-to-use offer does not include support. Learn more here.
- NVIDIA AI Enterprise
- Recommended for all DGX systems and included in the DGX Software Bundle for DGX systems
- Provides a suite of software optimized to streamline AI development and deployment. Learn more about it here.
- DGX Software Bundle
- Recommended with DGX H200 purchases
- Includes licensing for NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Base Command (combines Base Command Manager, Magnum IO, UFM, and DGX OS into a single package.)
NVIDIA DGX OS
DGX OS is now included with your system purchase.
- DGX OS provides a customized installation of Ubuntu Linux with system-specific optimizations and configurations, additional drivers, and diagnostic and monitoring tools. It provides a stable, fully tested, and supported OS to run AI, machine learning, and analytics applications on DGX Supercomputers. The software packages included in the DGX OS software stack are also available and installable on top of a vanilla Ubuntu distribution and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Refer to NVIDIA Base OS for more details.
- DGX System Software and Firmware
- Includes firmware components for Compute
- Includes specialized drivers, diagnostic tools, and monitoring capabilities
- Magnum IO
- Utilizes storage IO, network IO, in-network compute, and IO management to simplify and speed up data movement, access, and management for multi-GPU, multi-node systems. Learn more about it here.
- Base Command Manager Free License
- If you did not purchase a solution for managing your AI or HPC cluster, NVIDIA Base Command Manager is available for free for up to eight accelerators per system. This free-to-use offer does not include support. Learn more here.
For DGX B200 Systems
For DGX GB200 – NVIDIA Mission Control
Installing Software for DGX GB200 using NVIDIA Mission Control
- DGX GB200 systems leverage NVIDIA Mission Control for software installation and activation.
- Installation is managed through NVIDIA Mission Control workflows, specifically for DGX GB200 platforms. Note: Please do not use the DGX B200 SuperPOD installation instructions for DGX GB200 systems, as the processes and tools differ.
- For assistance with setup or installation, please contact the NVIDIA Installer Services team member for your account.
Components included with DGX GB200 Mission Control:
- NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM):
- Generating License File:
Using the PAK ID on the entitlement email, generate your Base Command Manager Product Key from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP). Within the NLP, click the “Base Command Manager” section on the left navigation pane. Then on the Base Command Manager line item, click the 3 vertical dots under the ‘Actions’ column to expose a “Generate key” button. This key will be used to activate your license
- Downloading and Installing BCM Software:
- Download your ISO for Base Command Manager software by visiting the Base Command Manager Download site. You will need to fill in the following details :
- Product key
- Linux version
- Base Command Manager version (if not the most current version)
- Should you need support when installing your software, please visit the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal. Once you’ve installed the software on your head node, use the 'request-license' command on the head node to activate the license for your cluster. Detailed instructions can be found in chapter 4 of the Installation Manual here.
- Generating License File:
- NVIDIA Run:ai:
- Generating License File and Installation:
- Please contact runai-order@nvidia.com for your run.AI licenses and installation
- Download software from NGC using your enterprise credentials
- Refer to the updated Run:ai documentation for NGC-based installation procedures
- Generating License File and Installation:
- NVIDIA Unified Fabric Manager (UFM):
- Generating License File:
- Prepare a list of servers with the MAC address of each server on which you plan to install the UFM software
- Go to NVIDIA’s NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click on the Network Entitlements tab. You'll see a list with the serial licenses of all your software products and software product license information and status
- Select the license you want to activate and click on the “Actions” button
- In the MAC Address field, enter the MAC address of the delegated license-registered host. If applicable, in the HA MAC Address field, enter your High Availability (HA) server MAC address. If you have more than one NIC installed on a UFM Server, use any of the MAC addresses
- Click on Generate License File to create the license key file for the software
- Click on Download License File and save it on your local computer
- If you replace your NIC or UFM server, repeat the process of generating the license to set new MAC addresses. You can only regenerate a license two times. To regenerate the license after that, contact NVIDIA Sales Administration at enterprisesupport@nvidia.com.
- Downloading UFM Software:
- Go to NVIDIA’s NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click on Software Downloads, filter the product family to UFM, and select the relevant version of the software
- Click on Download
- Save the file on your local drive
- Click Close
- Generating License File:
- NMX Manager (NMX-M):
- Generating License File:
- Prepare a list of servers with the MAC address of each server on which you plan to install the UFM software
- Go to NVIDIA’s NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click on the Network Entitlements tab. You'll see a list with the serial licenses of all your software products and software product license information and status
- Select the license you want to activate and click on the “Actions” button
- In the MAC Address field, enter the MAC address of the delegated license-registered host. If applicable, in the HA MAC Address field, enter your High Availability (HA) server MAC address. If you have more than one NIC installed on a UFM Server, use any of the MAC addresses
- Click on Generate License File to create the license key file for the software
- Click on Download License File and save it on your local computer
- If you replace your NIC or NMX server, repeat the process of generating the license to set new MAC addresses. You can only regenerate a license two times. To regenerate the license after that, contact NVIDIA Sales Administration at enterprisesupport@nvidia.com.
- Downloading NMX Software:
- Go to NVIDIA’s NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click on Software Downloads, filter the product family to NMX, and select the relevant version of the software
- Click on Download
- Save the file on your local drive
- Click Close
- Generating License File:
- NVIDIA NetQ :
- Generating License File:
- Prepare a list of servers with the MAC address of each server on which you plan to install the NetQ software
- Go to NVIDIA's NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click on the Network Entitlements tab. You'll see a list with the serial licenses of all your software products and software product license information and status
- Select the license you want to activate and click on the "Actions" button
- In the MAC Address field, enter the MAC address of the delegated license-registered host
- If applicable, in the HA MAC Address field, enter your High Availability (HA) server MAC address
- If you have more than one NIC installed on a NetQ Server, use any of the MAC addresses
- Click on Generate License File to create the license key file for the software
- Click on Download License File and save it on your local computer
- If you replace your NIC or NetQ server, repeat the process of generating the license to set new MAC addresses
- You can only regenerate a license two times. To regenerate the license after that, contact NVIDIA Sales Administration at enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Downloading NetQ Software:
- Go to NVIDIA's NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click on Software Downloads, filter the product family to NetQ, and select the relevant version of the software
- Click on Download
- Save the file on your local drive
- Click Close
- Generating License File:
Installation Process for All Components: All software components listed above are installed and configured through the NVIDIA Mission Control 1.2 workflow specifically designed for GB200/GB300 systems. The installation process includes:
- License Generation: NVIDIA Installer Services will generate and provision all required licenses for your system configuration
- Software Download: All software packages will be downloaded and prepared by NVIDIA Installer Services
- Installation and Configuration: Complete installation and system-specific configuration will be performed by NVIDIA Installer Services
- Integration Testing: End-to-end testing to ensure all components work together seamlessly
- Documentation and Training: Handover documentation and system-specific training materials
Mission Control Grafana Visualizations
- Download Location: https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/
- Alternative Download Location: NVONLINE - https://apps.nvidia.com/PID PID ID: 1142822
Autonomous Hardware Recovery- Config files and Runbooks:
- Download Location: https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/
- Alternative Download Location: NVONLINE - https://apps.nvidia.com/PID PID ID: 1142324
Important: Do not attempt to manually install or configure these components using standard installation procedures, as GB200 systems require specialized installation workflows managed by NVIDIA Installer Services.
To download, install and activate the software that comes with your purchase, follow these steps:
- NVIDIA Base Command Manager (BCM):
- Generating License File:
- Using the PAK ID on the entitlement email, generate your Base Command Manager Product Key from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP). Within the NLP, click the “Base Command Manager” section on the left navigation pane. Then on the Base Command Manager line item, click the 3 vertical dots under the ‘Actions’ column to expose a “Generate key” button. This key will be used to activate your license
- Downloading and Installing BCM Software:
- Download your ISO for Base Command Manager software by visiting the Base Command Manager Download site. You will need to fill in the following details :
- Product key
- Linux version
- Base Command Manager version (if not the most current version)
- Should you need support when installing your software, please visit the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal. Once you’ve installed the software on your head node, use the 'request-license' command on the head node to activate the license for your cluster. Detailed instructions can be found in chapter 4 of the Installation Manual here.
- Generating License File:
- NVIDIA Run:ai:
- Generating License File and Installation:
- Please contact runai-order@nvidia.com for your run.AI licenses and installation
- Download software from NGC using your enterprise credentials
- Refer to the updated Run:ai documentation for NGC-based installation procedures
- Generating License File and Installation:
- NVIDIA Unified Fabric Manager (UFM):
- Generating License File:
- Prepare a list of servers with the MAC address of each server on which you plan to install the UFM software
- Go to NVIDIA’s NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click on the Network Entitlements tab. You'll see a list with the serial licenses of all your software products and software product license information and status
- Select the license you want to activate and click on the Actions button
- In the MAC Address field, enter the MAC address of the delegated license-registered host. If applicable, in the HA MAC Address field, enter your High Availability (HA) server MAC address. If you have more than one NIC installed on a UFM Server, use any of the MAC addresses
- Click Generate License File to create the license key file for the software
- Click Download License File and save it on your local computer
- If you replace your NIC or UFM server, repeat the process of generating the license to set new MAC addresses. You can only regenerate a license two times. To regenerate the license after that, contact NVIDIA Sales Administration at enterprisesupport@nvidia.com.
- Downloading UFM Software:
- Go to NVIDIA’s NVIDIA Licensing Portal (NLP) and log in using your credentials
- Click Software Downloads, filter the product family to UFM, and select the relevant version of the software
- Click Download
- Save the file to your local drive
- Click Close
- Generating License File:
- DGX OS
- DGX OS is include with your DGX system purchase and you can download the DGX OS ISO from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal for re-imaging the system following these steps:
- Go to the Download Center
- Click [Server/Workstation] -> [DGX] and select All Downloads for your system
- Click on the download link for the latest ISO release to go to the announcement
- Download the ISO image that is referenced in the announcement and save it to your local disk
- For Red Hat Enterprise Linux or vanilla Ubuntu deployments, including other cluster management systems, refer to the User Guides available from NVIDIA Base OS User Guides
- Keeping your DGX OS software and firmware up to date is the most important task for protecting your DGX systems. Security-related updates are available from the Ubuntu and NVIDIA repositories. Please refer to the User Guides for upgrade instructions
- For Base Command Manager 10 and 11, DGX OS doesn't need to be downloaded separately. Just follow the instructions in theBase Command Manager deployment guides.
- DGX OS is include with your DGX system purchase and you can download the DGX OS ISO from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal for re-imaging the system following these steps:
- DGX System Software and Firmware
- NVIDIA DGX systems have several firmware components. It is important to keep these up to date to avoid security, software, or hardware issues. Please refer to the system firmware update guides listed in the NVIDIA DGX Systems Guides for your system.
- NVIDIA AI Enterprise
- Generating License File and Downloading NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Components:
- Go to NVIDIA’s NVAIE Quick Start Guide for NVAIE license activation
- Generating License File and Downloading NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Components:
Stay in touch with our latest product updates and announcement:
- For the latest NVIDIA DGX B200 SuperPOD Recipes, click here.
- All DGX Product Updates: https://docs.nvidia.com/dgx-systems/
- Platform specific DGX information will be posted in each of the product sections. This includes the latest Firmware and OS releases:
- NVIDIA Mission Control for DGX GB200: NVIDIA Mission Control Documentation
- DGX GB200: User Guide | NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Systems Rack Firmware Updates System Administration Guide | Service Manual | Latest Updates | System Software and Firmware Release Notes
- NVIDIA Mission Control for DGX B200: NVIDIA Mission Control Documentation
- DGX B200: User Guide | Firmware Update Guide | Deployment Guide | Latest Updates
- DGX H100 / DGX H200: User Guide | Firmware Update Guide
- DGX A100: User Guide | Firmware Update Container Release Notes
- DGX OS 7: User Guide | Software Release Notes
- DGX OS 6: User Guide | Software Release Notes
- DGX OS 5: User Guide | Software Release Notes
Connect and learn from the DGX community.
There are various ways in which a DGX user can connect with the experts and the community
- DGX User Forum: Join the DGX User Forum.
- Connect with other DGX users and the NVIDIA DGX Product team. Gain insights and tips to help you get the most out of your NVIDIA DGX System.
- DGX Information Sessions:
- As a valued DGX customer, we are giving you direct access to our best practices and AI expertise through a series of live DGX information sessions. Get answers to your questions, with topics ranging from planning to deployment to on-going optimization, led by our own DGXperts - AI-fluent professionals who have deployed thousands of DGX systems like yours. If you registered for enterprise support, you will automatically be receiving these invitations.
- DGX ORIENTATION:
- DGX Orientation is included with all DGX purchases. NVIDIA Professional Services (NVPS) offers a walkthrough of capabilities, software, and tools provided through the NVIDIA end-to-end accelerated stack, and includes best practices for getting the most of the DGX platform as quickly as possible. DGX Orientation is divided into two 4-hour on-demand sessions. Register to view the first on-demand session, and sign up for one of 4 monthly Q&A sessions to get live advice from the experts.
