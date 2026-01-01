NVIDIA NeMo Framework

Large Language Models (LLMs), or Transformers, have revolutionized the field of natural language processing (NLP). Driven by recent advancements, applications of NLP and generative AI have exploded in the past decade. With the proliferation of applications like chatbots and intelligent virtual assistants, organizations are infusing their businesses with more interactive human-machine experiences. Understanding how Transformer-based large language models (LLMs) can be used to manipulate, analyze, and generate text-based data is essential. Modern pre-trained LLMs can encapsulate the nuance, context, and sophistication of language, just as humans do. When fine-tuned and deployed correctly, developers can use these LLMs to build powerful NLP applications that provide natural and seamless human-computer interactions within chatbots, AI voice agents, and more. In this course, you’ll learn how Transformers are used as the building blocks of modern large language models (LLMs). You’ll then use these models for various NLP tasks, including text classification, named-entity recognition (NER), author attribution, and question answering.