NVIDIA NeMo is a modular software suite of APIs and libraries that help developers manage the AI agent lifecycle—building, deploying, and optimizing AI agents at scale.

NeMo Microservices
Easy-to-use containerized APIs for data preparation, model customization, evaluation, guardrailing, and continuously optimizing AI agents.
NeMo Framework
Flexible open-source framework for end to end training and development of generative AI models, scaling seamlessly from a single GPU to multi-node clusters.
NeMo Agent Toolkit
Open-source toolkit for evaluation-based development and optimization of an agentic system.
NVIDIA NeMo Microservices

A modular collection of containerized services exposed via intuitive APIs that enables developers to seamlessly integrate NeMo into existing platforms.

NeMo Data Designer (EA)
Build high-quality, use-case-specific datasets with fast previews, built-in evaluations, and scalable workflows
NeMo Customizer
Fine-tune language models with your proprietary data to build domain-specific AI agents.
NeMo Evaluator
Benchmark and monitor model and agent effectiveness with standard and custom metrics, including LLM-as-a-judge.
NeMo Retriever
High-accuracy retrieval augmented generation (RAG) pipelines with open-source models and privacy-preserving data access.
NeMo Guardrails
Add safety, policy, and topical control to model responses.
Develop multimodal generative AI models with the open-source NeMo Framework.

NVIDIA NeMo Framework

A modular open-source Python framework for large-scale pretraining, post-training, and reinforcement learning of multimodal generative AI models.

NeMo Curator
Clean, filter, and prepare multimodal data with a GPU-accelerated Python library.
NeMo RL
Align models with a scalable post-training library that integrates Hugging Face and Megatron optimizations.
NeMo Evaluator
Evaluate model performance with streamlined deployment, benchmark support, and advanced harnesses.
NeMo AutoModel
Train natively with accelerated PyTorch and finetune Hugging Face models on Day-0.
NeMo Megatron-Bridge
Train and fine-tune large models using a Megatron-Core parallelism with PyTorch-native training loop.
NeMo Guardrails
Add programmable safety, control, and compliance to LLM and agentic systems.
NeMo Run
Configure, execute, and track training or evaluation jobs across local, on-prem, and cloud clusters.
NeMo Export and Deploy
Export and deploy models to production using TensorRT, TensorRT-LLM, vLLM engines, and Triton backends.
NeMo VFM
Develop vision foundation models with a PyTorch-native training loop powered by both Megatron-Core and PyTorch backends.
NeMo Skills
Extend LLM capabilities with reference pipelines for synthetic data generation, training, and benchmark evaluation.
NeMo Speech
Train and deploy speech AI models, including ASR and TTS, with export support to NVIDIA Riva.
Monitor and optimize the performance of AI agents and multi-agent systems.

NeMo Agent Toolkit
Build, profile, evaluate, and optimize agentic systems with open-source, framework-agnostic observability toolkit.
Reference workflows with code, models, and deployment guides that helps developers quickly build and scale AI solutions.

AI-Q Deep Researcher
Build a custom deep researcher powered by state-of-the art models that continuously process and synthesize multimodal enterprise data, enabling reasoning, planning, and refinement to generate comprehensive reports.
Data Flywheel
Build a data flywheel, to continuously optimize AI agents for latency, cost, and accuracy using automated data curation, evaluation, and fine-tuning with NeMo microservices.
RAG
Continuously extract, embed, and index multimodal data for fast, accurate semantic search using NeMo Retriever models.
Deploy and manage AI workloads as scalable, performance-optimized services to seamlessly power enterprise-grade AI agents in production.

NVIDIA NIM
Containerized microservices for secure, performant and reliable deployment of AI models anywhere.
NVIDIA NIM Operator
Kubernetes-native operator for automating deployment, scaling, and lifecycle management of NIM and NeMo microservices.
NVIDIA AI Factory
Reference architectures standardizing hardware, networking, and software to build scalable, secure, and high-performance AI infrastructure for production set ups.
