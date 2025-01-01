NVIDIA NeMo is a modular software suite of APIs and libraries that help developers manage the AI agent lifecycle—building, deploying, and optimizing AI agents at scale.
Easy-to-use containerized APIs for data preparation, model customization, evaluation, guardrailing, and continuously optimizing AI agents.
NVIDIA NeMo Microservices
A modular collection of containerized services exposed via intuitive APIs that enables developers to seamlessly integrate NeMo into existing platforms.
Develop multimodal generative AI models with the open-source NeMo Framework.
NVIDIA NeMo Framework
A modular open-source Python framework for large-scale pretraining, post-training, and reinforcement learning of multimodal generative AI models.
Monitor and optimize the performance of AI agents and multi-agent systems.
Reference workflows with code, models, and deployment guides that helps developers quickly build and scale AI solutions.
Deploy and manage AI workloads as scalable, performance-optimized services to seamlessly power enterprise-grade AI agents in production.