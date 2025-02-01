MMA4Z00-NS 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode 2xSR4, 50m

On This Page
Introduction
The NVIDIA MMA4Z00-NS is an InfiniBand and Ethernet 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, SR8 (2xSR4) multimode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel multimode, short reach 8-channel (2xSR4) uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using 8 multimode fibers. The 50-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.
The Twin-port 2xSR4 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 64-ports of 400Gb/s in a 32-OSFP cage Quantum-2 switch. Spectrum-4 switches have 32 or 64 cages and enable 64-128 400G ports. The transceiver firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled based on the switch protocol.
The Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMA4Z00-NS is linking two switches together with up to 50-meter transceivers (marked blue).
A flat-top version offered for liquid-cooled and DGX H100 Cedar7 systems links.
The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end systems and customer networking solutions. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Finned Top Transceiver
Flat Top Transceiver
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Key Features
- InfiniBand and Ethernet
- 800G 2xSR4 multimode transceiver
- 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation
- Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation
- Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s
- Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches
- Flat-top OSFP for DGX- H100 or liquid-cooled
- 850nm VCSEL
Maximum reach:
- 30m using OM3 fiber
- 50m using OM4 fiber
- Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
- 17 Watts max power
- 2.0 Watt low-power sleep mode
- Single 3.3V power supply
- Class 1 laser safety
- Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
- OSFPmsa.org compliant
- CMIS 4.0 compliant
- Case temperature range 0°C to +70°C
Applications
- Used in Quantum-2 air-cooled switches, liquid-cooled and DGX-H100 systems to switches, ConnectX-7, and BlueField-3 DPUs