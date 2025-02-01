MMA4Z00-NS 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode 2xSR4, 50m
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MMA4Z00-NS 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode 2xSR4, 50m
Download PDF

On This Page

Introduction

The NVIDIA MMA4Z00-NS is an InfiniBand and Ethernet 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, SR8 (2xSR4) multimode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel multimode, short reach 8-channel (2xSR4) uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using 8 multimode fibers. The 50-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Twin-port 2xSR4 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 64-ports of 400Gb/s in a 32-OSFP cage Quantum-2 switch. Spectrum-4 switches have 32 or 64 cages and enable 64-128 400G ports. The transceiver firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled based on the switch protocol.

The Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMA4Z00-NS is linking two switches together with up to 50-meter transceivers (marked blue).

A flat-top version offered for liquid-cooled and DGX H100 Cedar7 systems links.

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end systems and customer networking solutions. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Finned Top Transceiver

image-2024-4-8_15-11-22-version-1-modificationdate-1715248504647-api-v2.png

Flat Top Transceiver

image-2025-2-4_19-11-32-version-1-modificationdate-1738692692425-api-v2.png
Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • InfiniBand and Ethernet
  • 800G 2xSR4 multimode transceiver
  • 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation
  • Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation
  • Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s
  • Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches
  • Flat-top OSFP for DGX- H100 or liquid-cooled
  • 850nm VCSEL

  • Maximum reach:

    • 30m using OM3 fiber
    • 50m using OM4 fiber
  • Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
  • 17 Watts max power
  • 2.0 Watt low-power sleep mode
  • Single 3.3V power supply
  • Class 1 laser safety
  • Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
  • OSFPmsa.org compliant
  • CMIS 4.0 compliant
  • Case temperature range 0°C to +70°C

Applications

  • Used in Quantum-2 air-cooled switches, liquid-cooled and DGX-H100 systems to switches, ConnectX-7, and BlueField-3 DPUs
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 1, 2025
content here