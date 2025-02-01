MMA4Z00-NS 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2x400Gb/s Multimode 2xSR4, 50m

The NVIDIA MMA4Z00-NS is an InfiniBand and Ethernet 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, SR8 (2xSR4) multimode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel multimode, short reach 8-channel (2xSR4) uses 100G-PAM4 modulation and has a maximum fiber reach of 50-meters using 8 multimode fibers. The 50-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Twin-port 2xSR4 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 64-ports of 400Gb/s in a 32-OSFP cage Quantum-2 switch. Spectrum-4 switches have 32 or 64 cages and enable 64-128 400G ports. The transceiver firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled based on the switch protocol.

The Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMA4Z00-NS is linking two switches together with up to 50-meter transceivers (marked blue).

A flat-top version offered for liquid-cooled and DGX H100 Cedar7 systems links.

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end systems and customer networking solutions. Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Finned Top Transceiver

Flat Top Transceiver

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

InfiniBand and Ethernet

800G 2xSR4 multimode transceiver

8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s

Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

Flat-top OSFP for DGX- H100 or liquid-cooled

850nm VCSEL

Maximum reach: 30m using OM3 fiber 50m using OM4 fiber

Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors

17 Watts max power

2.0 Watt low-power sleep mode

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

OSFPmsa.org compliant

CMIS 4.0 compliant

Case temperature range 0°C to +70°C