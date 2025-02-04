Pin Description

The transceiver has a microcontroller with functions for monitoring supply voltage, temperature, laser bias current, optical transmit and receive levels with associated warning and alarm thresholds that can be read by the switch software and viewed remotely.

The transceiver supports the OSFP MSA specification and has the following key features:

Physical layer link optimization:

Adaptive Tx input equalization

Programmable Rx output amplitude

Programmable Rx output pre-cursor

Programmable Rx output post-cursor

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):

Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane

Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane

Tx bias current monitor for each lane

Supply voltage monitor

Transceiver case temperature monitor

Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user programmable)

Page 13h and 14h Module Diagnostics

Host side and line side loopback

PRBS generator and checker on host and line interfaces

Interrupt indications:

Tx & Rx LOS indication

Tx & Rx LOL indication

Tx fault indication

Other CMIS 4.0 functions

FW upgrade supported via CDB commands.