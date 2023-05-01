NVIDIA BlueField-2 BF2500 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU Controller User Manual

PDF You can download a PDF version of the full guide here.

About This Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 BF2500 DPU Controller card. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the card, hardware installation, driver installation and bring-up instructions.

EOL'ed (End of Life) Ordering Part Numbers



NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

New Description

900-9D205-0056-ST0

MBF2H516B-EENOT

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 InfiniBand/Ethernet Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

900-9D205-0066-ST0

MBF2H516B-EEEOT

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 InfiniBand/Ethernet Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

900-9D205-0058-ST0

MBF2H515B-HENOT

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 200GbE/HDR InfiniBand/Ethernet Single-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB Management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

900-9D205-0068-ST0

MBF2H515B-HEEOT

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 200GbE/HDR InfiniBand/Ethernet Single-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB Management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

Overview of Document Content

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Related Documentation

InfiniBand Architecture Specification

InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 , and Vol 2 - Release 1.5.

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

IEEE Ethernet specification.

PCI Express Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.

NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions

The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provide the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.

BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation

This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.

DOCA SDK Software Documentation

NVIDIA DOCA SDK software.

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in mega bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.