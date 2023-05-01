NVIDIA BlueField-2 BF2500 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU Controller User Manual

You can download a PDF version of the full guide here.
About This Manual
This User Manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 BF2500 DPU Controller card. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the card, hardware installation, driver installation and bring-up instructions.
EOL'ed (End of Life) Ordering Part Numbers
|
900-9D205-0056-ST0
|
MBF2H516B-EENOT
|
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 InfiniBand/Ethernet Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|
900-9D205-0066-ST0
|
MBF2H516B-EEEOT
|
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 InfiniBand/Ethernet Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|
900-9D205-0058-ST0
|
MBF2H515B-HENOT
|
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 200GbE/HDR InfiniBand/Ethernet Single-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB Management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|
900-9D205-0068-ST0
|
MBF2H515B-HEEOT
|
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 200GbE/HDR InfiniBand/Ethernet Single-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB Management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
Overview of Document Content
|
Section
|
Section Description
|
Introduction
|
Provides a general overview of the BlueField-2 BF2500 DPU Controller Cards and discusses its benefits and features.
|
Supported Interfaces
|
Provides descriptions of all supported interfaces.
|
Pin Description
|
Provides interfaces’ Pinouts description.
|
Cables and Cabling Configurations
|
Describes the required cables and cabling configurations.
|
Thermal Sensors
|
Describes the available thermal sensors on the BlueField-2 IPU
|
Hardware Installation
|
Describes the procedures for installing and uninstalling the Controller Card.
|
Bring-Up and Driver Installation
|
Describes driver installation and bring-up instructions
|
Troubleshooting
|
Describes potential system problems - you can use this troubleshooting information to identify and resolve the problem.
|
Specifications
|
Lists the physical, electrical, operational and regulatory specifications of the BlueField-2
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- URL: https://www.nvidia.com > Support
- E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Related Documentation
|
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
|
IEEE Ethernet specification.
|
PCI Express Specifications
|
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.
|
NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions
|
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provide the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.
|
BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation
|
This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.
|
DOCA SDK Software Documentation
|
NVIDIA DOCA SDK software.
Document Conventions
When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in mega bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.