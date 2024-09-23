NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
BlueField-3 Administrator Quick Start Guide

This page is tailored for system administrators wishing to install BlueField and perform sample administrative actions on it. For a quick start guide aimed at software developers wishing to develop applications on the BlueField card using the DOCA framework, please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Developer Quick Start Guide.

Not sure which guide to follow? For more details on the different BlueField user types, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField and DOCA User Types document.

Prerequisites for Initial BlueField-3 Deployment

Refer to Prerequisites for Initial BlueField Deployment.

First-time Installation Procedure

The installation procedure depends on the active mode of operation on the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform:
