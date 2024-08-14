NVIDIA BlueField-2 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v3.8.0-5

This document describes the configuration parameters of NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP in detail.

Attention In the future, documentation for SNAP-3 will be integrated into DOCA.

This manual is intended for BlueField SNAP or virtio-blk SNAP users who need to install and configure it.

Term Description CLI Command line interface BFB BlueField bootstream DMA Direct memory access ETH Ethernet FW Firmware I/O Input/output IB InfiniBand NVMe Non-volatile memory express OS Operating system PF Physical function RPC Remote procedure call SF Scalable function SNAP Software-defined network accelerated processing