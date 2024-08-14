NVIDIA BlueField-2 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk v3.8.0-5

About This Document
This document describes the configuration parameters of NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP in detail.
In the future, documentation for SNAP-3 will be integrated into DOCA.
Audience
This manual is intended for BlueField SNAP or virtio-blk SNAP users who need to install and configure it.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Glossary
|
Term
|
Description
|
CLI
|
Command line interface
|
BFB
|
BlueField bootstream
|
DMA
|
Direct memory access
|
ETH
|
Ethernet
|
FW
|
Firmware
|
I/O
|
Input/output
|
IB
|
InfiniBand
|
NVMe
|
Non-volatile memory express
|
OS
|
Operating system
|
PF
|
Physical function
|
RPC
|
Remote procedure call
|
SF
|
Scalable function
|
SNAP
|
Software-defined network accelerated processing
Related Documents
|
Title
|
Description
|
This document provides details as to the interfaces of the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up
|
NVIDIA BlueField DPU Platform Operating System Documentation
|
This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform
|
This document covers product release notes as well as features of XLIO. XLIO is a user-space software library that exposes standard socket APIs with kernel-bypass architecture, enabling a hardware-based direct copy between an application’s user-space memory and the network interface.