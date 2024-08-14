Advanced Features

Note Tuning MLNX SNAP for the best performance may require additional resources from the system (CPU, memory) and may affect SNAP controller scalability.

By default, MLNX SNAP uses 4 Arm cores, with core mask 0xF0. The core mask is configurable in /etc/default/mlnx_snap (parameter CPU_MASK ) for best performance (i.e., CPU_MASK=0xFF ).

Note As SNAP is an SPDK based application, it constantly polls the CPU and therefore occupies 100% of the CPU it runs on.





When mem-pool is enabled, that reduces the memory footprint but decreases the overall performance.

To configure the controller to not use mem-pool, set MEM_POOL_SIZE=0 in /etc/default/mlnx_snap .

See section "Mem-pool" for more information.

Increasing datapath staging buffer sizes improves performance for larger block sizes (>4K):

For NVMe, this can be controlled by increasing the MDTS value either in the JSON file or the RPC parameter. For more information regarding MDTS, refer to the NVMe specification. The default value is 4 (64K buffer), and the maximum value is 6 (256K buffer).

For virtio-blk, this can be controlled using the seg_max and size_max RPC parameters. For more information regarding these parameters, refer to the VirtIO-blk specification. No hard-maximum limit exists.

The default MTU for the emulation manager network interface is 1500. Increasing MTU to over 4K on the emulation manager (e.g., MTU=4200) also enables the SNAP application to transfer larger amount of data in a single Host→DPU memory transactions, which may improve performance.

SNAP emulated queues are spread evenly across all configured PFs (static and dynamic) and defined VFs per PF (whether functions are being used or not). This means that the larger the total number of functions SNAP is configured with (either PFs or VFs), the less queues and MSIX resources each function will be assigned which would affect its performance accordingly. Therefore, it is recommended to configure in Firmware Configuration the minimal number of PFs and VFs per PF desired for that specific system.

Another consideration is matching between MSIX vector size and the desired number of queues. The standard virtio-blk kernel driver uses an MSIX vector to get events on both control and data paths. When possible, it assigns exclusive MSIX for each virtqueue (e.g., per CPU core) and reserves an additional MSIX for configuration changes. If not possible, it uses a single MSIX for all virtqueues. Therefore, to ensure best performance with virtio-blk devices, the condition VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX > virtio_blk_controller.num_queues must be applied.

Note The total number of MSIXs is limited on BlueField-2 cards, so MSIX reservation considerations may apply when running with multiple devices. For more information, refer to this FAQ.



