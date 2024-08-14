Appendix – Frequently Asked Questions

Assumptions:

The remote target is configured with nqn "Test" and 1 namespace, and it exposes it through the 2 RDMA interfaces 1.1.1.1/24 and 2.2.2.1/24

The RDMA interfaces are 1.1.1.2/24 and 2.2.2.2/24

Non-offload mode configuration:

Create the SPDK BDEVS. Run: Copy Copied! spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b Nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n Test spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b Nvme1 -t rdma -a 2.2.2.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n Test Create NVMe controller. Run: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py controller_nvme_create mlx5_0 --subsys_id 0 -c /etc/mlnx_snap/mlnx_snap.json --rdma_device mlx5_2 Attach the namespace twice, one through each port. Run: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py controller_nvme_namespace_attach -c NvmeEmu0pf0 spdk Nvme0n1 1 snap_rpc.py controller_nvme_namespace_attach -c NvmeEmu0pf0 spdk Nvme1n1 2

At this stage, you should see /dev/nvme0n1 and /dev/nvme0n2 on the host "nvme list", both of which are mapped to the same remote disk via 2 different ports.

Full-offload mode configuration:

Note Full-offload mode currently allows users to connect to multiple remote targets in parallel (but not to the same remote target through different paths).

Create 2 separate JSON full-offload configuration files (see section "Full Offload Mode"). Each describe a connection to remote target via different RDMA interface. Configure 2 separate NVMe device entries to be exposed to the host either as hot-plugged PCIe functions (see section "Runtime Configuration"), or “static” ones (see section "Firmware Configuration"). Create 2 NVMe controllers, one per RDMA interface. Run: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py subsystem_nvme_create Mellanox_NVMe_SNAP "Mellanox NVMe SNAP Controller" snap_rpc.py controller_nvme_create mlx5_0 --subsys_id 0 --pf_id 0 -c /etc/mlnx_snap/mlnx_snap_p0.json --rdma_device mlx5_2 snap_rpc.py subsystem_nvme_create Mellanox_NVMe_SNAP "Mellanox NVMe SNAP Controller" snap_rpc.py controller_nvme_create mlx5_0 --subsys_id 1 --pf_id 1 -c /etc/mlnx_snap/mlnx_snap_p1.json --rdma_device mlx5_3 Note NVMe controllers may also share the same NVMe subsystem. In this case, users must make sure all namespaces in all remote targets have a distinct NSID.