On This Page
- Key Features in Version 3.8.0
- Key Features in Version 3.7.4
- Key Features in Version 3.7.3
- Key Features in Version 3.7.2
- Key Features in Version 3.7.0
- Key Features in Version 3.6.1
- Key Features in Version 3.6.0
- Key Features in Version 3.5.0
- Key Features in Version 3.4.0
- Key Features in Version 3.3.0
- Key Features in Version 3.2.0
- Key Features in Version 3.1.0
- Key Features in Version 3.0.0
Changes and New Features History Log
SNAP crash fixes
Fixed wrong pci_bdf "00:00.0"
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Virtio-blk
|
Virtio-blk Transitional Device (0.95)
|
Added support for virtio transitional devices (i.e., devices supporting drivers conforming to modern specification and legacy drivers)
|
Virtio-blk
|
Virtio-blk Live Migration
|
Added support for live migration which allows system administrators to pass devices between virtual machines in a live running system
|
All
|
SNAP-Direct support for multipath SPDK bdev
|
Added SNAP-Direct support ("zero-copy") for SPDK bdevs which implement SPDK's multipath functionality. When enabled, this feature is supported for both active-passive and active-active modes.
|
All
|
SNAP-Direct support for LVOL/RAID SPDK bdev
|
Added SNAP-Direct support ("zero-copy") for SPDK bdevs which execute SPDK's logical volumes (LVOL) or RAID management
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
TCP XLIO
|
Bug fixes
|
N/A
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
NVMe
|
NVMe/TCP Zero Copy
|
Implemented as a custom NVDA_TCP transport in SPDK NVMe initiator. This feature is based on a new XLIO socket layer implementation. This feature is disabled by default.
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
NVMe
|
NVMe UEFI driver improvements
|
Optimized NVMe UEFI driver to complete operation faster so SNAP NVMe devices do not delay BIOS for a long period during boot time
|
All
|
New snap-direct implementation
|
Implemented snap-direct (or "zero-copy") functionality using non-NVIDIA-proprietary SPDK interface so it can now work over any supported SPDK framework (SPDK ≥ 21.07).
|
All
|
SNAP memory pool
|
Enabled sharing of memory buffers between all devices when working with multiple SNAP devices (e.g., SR-IOV) to dramatically improve scalability
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
All
|
Improved scalability for virtual functions (SR-IOV)
|
Added ability for user to configure a global buffer pool to be used by all (or some) controllers, which removes the memory boundary from creating a large number of controllers simultaneously (like in SR-IOV)
|
All
|
Improved hotplug/unplug behavior
|
Added ability for user to detach (hot-unplug) a PCIe function even when the host driver is still active (see "Working with PCIe Hotplug" for limitations)
|
NVMe
|
Support for NVMe 1.4 specification
|
Added support for all mandatory features in NVMe 1.4 specification. For now, 1.3 specification is still set as default for compatibility reasons.
|
NVMe
|
Unique subsystem NQN pre-BlueField
|
Added a default SNAP subsystem NQN which is unique (and persistent) per BlueField device
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Virtio-blk
|
Added support for SNAP virtio-blk controllers to recover their state post-SNAP process termination and resume the existing communication channels with host drivers
|
Virtio-blk
|
Extended virtio-blk RPC support
|
Extended virtio-blk debug counters command outputs to include additional useful debug parameters, and added a new RPC command to show bdevs connected to a virtio-blk controller
|
All
|
Persistent PCIe hot-plug
|
Added ability to make SNAP hotplugged PCIe functions persistent across SNAP process terminations or even DPU (warm) reboots. Hotplug can also be performed while host is not even alive.
|
All
|
Performance optimizations
|
Extended the flows running in SNAP direct mode (virtio-blk, nvme sgls), and optimized performance for multiple controllers and poll-based (no interrupts) sqs
|
NVMe
|
Extended full offload support
|
Removed limitation for NVMe full-offload mode to be run only on P0
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
All
|
SNAP statistics
|
Added dedicated RPC command set to query SNAP controller and get performance and debug statistics
|
NVMe
|
NVMe hotplug
|
Added the option to dynamically attach (hotplug) additional NVMe physical functions to the host server
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
All
|
SR-IOV support
|
Added SR-IOV support for both NVMe and virtio-blk protocols. SR-IOV is now able to open 127 PCIe VFs per NVMe/virtio-blk PF configured on the system.
|
All
|
Windows support
|
Added full Windows support to SNAP
|
Virtio-blk
|
Static device support
|
Added support for virtio-blk static devices which can be configured in the firmware configuration stage
|
Virtio-blk
|
UEFI cold boot
|
Added support for performing UEFI cold boot from virtio-blk devices. This can be achieved by using virtio-blk static devices.
|
Virtio-blk
|
Online backend management
|
Added support for changing the backends for virtio-blk devices without the need to close the backend controller. Resizing the backends is also supported and can be performed during runtime.
|
NVMe
|
BlueField compatibility
|
Added full support for first generation BlueField devices for both full-offload and non-offload modes
|
NVMe
|
Performance optimizations
|
Dramatically improved performance for NVMe devices, and especially optimized for using SPDK NVMe-oF-RDMA block devices as backends
|
Protocol
|
Feature
|
Description
|
NVMe/virtio-blk
|
InfiniBand support
|
In addition to Ethernet, MLNX SNAP supports InfiniBand (starting with BlueField-2). The link type is fully transparent to MLNX SNAP application level – no dedicated configuration changes are needed.
|
NVMe
|
NVMe support
|
Support for NVMe storage interface
|
virtio-blk
|
virtio-blk support
|
Virtio-blk storage interface is introduced on top of BlueField-2. The virtio-blk interface allows customers to extend storage emulation to additional ecosystems.
|
NVMe/virtio-blk
|
Multiple devices emulation
|
Starting with BlueField-2, NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP supports exposing multiple PCIe emulated physical functions (PFs) simultaneously. These PFs can be easily plugged/unplugged (hotplug) to the host PCIe.
Note
Hotplug is supported with this release only on virtio-blk.
|
NVMe/virtio-blk
|
SPDK-integrated application
|
NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP operates as an SPDK application, supporting all standard SPDK capabilities (e.g. managing block devices), and extending them with additional NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP-specific abilities (e.g. managing emulated controllers)
|
NVMe/virtio-blk
|
Generic SNAP library
|
NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP is built over a generic library, libsnap, which provides a clean and simple API to control emulation HW/FW capabilities, and translates them into device-specific commands