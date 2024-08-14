Changes and New Features History Log

NVMe/virtio-blk InfiniBand support In addition to Ethernet, MLNX SNAP supports InfiniBand (starting with BlueField-2). The link type is fully transparent to MLNX SNAP application level – no dedicated configuration changes are needed.

NVMe NVMe support Support for NVMe storage interface

virtio-blk virtio-blk support Virtio-blk storage interface is introduced on top of BlueField-2. The virtio-blk interface allows customers to extend storage emulation to additional ecosystems.

NVMe/virtio-blk Multiple devices emulation Starting with BlueField-2, NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP supports exposing multiple PCIe emulated physical functions (PFs) simultaneously. These PFs can be easily plugged/unplugged (hotplug) to the host PCIe. Note Hotplug is supported with this release only on virtio-blk.

NVMe/virtio-blk SPDK-integrated application NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP operates as an SPDK application, supporting all standard SPDK capabilities (e.g. managing block devices), and extending them with additional NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP-specific abilities (e.g. managing emulated controllers)