- Rev 3.8.0-5 – August 14, 2023
- Rev 3.8.0 – December 15, 2023
- Rev 3.7.4 – August 10, 2023
- Rev 3.7.3 – July 05, 2023
- Rev 3.7.2 – May 11, 2023
- Rev 3.7.0 – October 31, 2022
- Rev 3.6.1 – July 31, 2022
- Rev 3.6.0 – May 31, 2022
- Rev 3.5.0 – December 16, 2021
- Rev 3.4.0 – September 15, 2021
- Rev 3.3.0 – June 30, 2021
Document Revision History
Updated:
Section "Virtio-blk Live Migration"
Updated:
Section "Virtio-blk Live Migration"
Updated:
Connection using NVDA_TCP transport instructions in section "NVMe/TCP Zero Copy"
Added:
Section "Basic Configuration"
Updated:
Section "Virtio-blk Transitional Device (0.95)"
Section "Virtio-blk Live Migration"
Section "NVMe/TCP Zero Copy" with MIN_HUGEMEM parameter
Added:
Page "Appendix – Live Upgrade"
Updated:
Section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)"
Section "NVMe/TCP Zero Copy"
Added:
Section "NVMe/TCP Zero Copy"
Updated:
Section "Related Documents"
Code boxes in section "Emulation Devices Configuration (Hotplug)"
Section "NVMe Controller"
Section "VirtIO-blk Controller"
Recommendation to section "Minimal Requirement"
Flag --without-isal and -r to step 1 of section "Can I work with custom SPDK on Arm?"
Added:
BFB to "Glossary"
Section "Related Documents"
Note to section "Increasing Number of Used Arm Cores"
Updated:
Document ToC
Page "SNAP Installation"
Page "SNAP Commands"
Page "Advanced Features"
Section "Controller Parameters" by removing the following parameters:
sqes
cqes
cq_period
cq_max_count
oncs
Added:
Section "Hot-unplug"
Updated:
Page "Overview"
Section "PCIe Functions Management"
Section "NVMe Controller Management"
Section "Out-of-box Configuration"
Section "Full Offload"
Section "SR-IOV"
Section "Robustness and Recovery"
Section "Configuration File Examples"
Section "Controller Parameters"
Section "Hotplug Management"
Section "Controller Management"
Removed section "Using Direct Verbs for Datapath"
Updated:
Section "Firmware Configuration"
Section "Network Configuration"
Section "NVMe Controller Management"
Section "Full Offload"
Section "Robustness and Recovery"
Section "Hotplug Management"
Section "Backend Management"