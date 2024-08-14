SNAP Commands

Emulated PCIe functions are managed through IB devices called "emulation managers". The emulation managers are ordinary IB devices (e.g. mlx5_0, mlx5_1, etc.) with special privileges to also control PCIe communication and device emulations towards the host operating system. Numerous emulation managers may co-exist, each with its own set of capabilities.

The list of emulation managers with their capabilities can be queried using the following command:

Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py emulation_managers_list

Appendix SPDK Configuration includes additional information.

As mentioned above, each emulation manager holds a list of the emulated PCI functions it controls. The PCI functions may be approached later by either their function index (in emulation manager’s list) or their PCIe BDF number (e.g. 88:00.2) as enumerated by the host OS. Some PCIe functions configured at the FW configuration stage are considered "static" (i.e. always present).

In addition, users can dynamically add detachable functions to that list at runtime (and to the host's PCIe devices list accordingly). These functions are called "Hotplugged" PCIe functions.

After a new PCIe function is plugged, it is shown on host PCIe devices list until either explicitly unplugged or the system goes through a cold reboot. Hot-plugged PCIe function will remain persistent even after SNAP process termination.

Some OSs automatically start to communicate with the new function after it is plugged. Some continue to communicate with the function (for a certain time) even after it is signaled to be unplugged. Therefore, users must always keep an open controller (of a matching type) over any existing configured PCIe function (see NVMe Controller Management and Virtio-blk Controller Management for more details).

The following command hotplugs a new PCIe function to the system:

Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py emulation_device_attach emu_manager {nvme,virtio_blk} [--id ID] [--vid VID] [--ssid SSID] [--ssvid SSVID] [--revid REVID] [--class_code CLASS_CODE] [--bdev_type {spdk,none}] [--bdev BDEV] [--num_queues NUM_QUEUES] [--queue_depth QUEUE_DEPTH][--total_vf TOTAL_VF] [--num_msix NUM_MSIX]

The following command hot-unplugs a new PCIe function from the system:

Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach <emu_manager> {nvme,virtio_blk} [-d PCI_BDF / -i PCI_INDEX / --vuid VUID]

Mandatory parameters:

emu_manager – emulation manager

{nvme,virtio_blk} – device type

Optional arguments:

--pci_bdf – PCIe BDF identifier

--pci_index – PCIe index identifier

--vuid – PCIe VUID identifier

--force – forcefully remove device (not recommended) Note At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.

Note Once a PCIe function is unplugged from the host system (when calling emulation_device_detach ), its controller will be deleted implicitly also.

The following command lists all existing functions (either static or hotplugged):

Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py emulation_functions_list



